Predictive Health Diagnostics Company's Morningstar Laboratories Reports Expanding In-Network Provider Participation, Achieves Accreditation from College of American Pathologists (CAP)

"We are pleased to report that Morningstar is demonstrating a strong pattern of success in accelerating and expanding its in-network status over the past several months," said Douglas S. Harrington, M.D., Executive Chairman of Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, and Morningstar Laboratory Director. "Being part of a broad provider network is important because it makes our diagnostic tests more accessible and affordable to large numbers of physicians and patients. For example, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas recently accepted Morningstar in network. BCBS TX is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with approximately 80,000 healthcare practitioners and 500 hospitals, and serving 5 million members in all counties."

Morningstar's network of participating providers has expanded significantly, due in large part to accelerating demand and utilization of PHDC's PULS Cardiac Test™ and DIABETESpredict™ in healthcare settings nationwide. A distribution milestone for PHDC was reached recently with the placement of the 120,000th physician order of the PULS Cardiac Test, a reflection of growing awareness of the unique ability for the specialty diagnostic test to save lives for the more than 120 million Americans afflicted with cardiac disease. PHDC announced the North American launch of its second diagnostic test, DIABETESpredict, earlier this month. These tests are the only ones of their kind, respectively, that can identify asymptomatic patients at risk of a heart attack who are missed by current standard methodologies (PULS Cardiac Test™), and that can identify type 2 diabetes risk before symptoms or abnormal lab results are discovered (DIABETESpredict™).

Commenting on Morningstar's accreditation by CAP, Harrington explained, "CAP observes a high number of specialty-specific quality standards, and, coupled with our CLIA compliance, shows that our laboratories meet and exceed the highest standards of quality."

According to the College of American Pathologists, CAP-accredited laboratories around the world demonstrate excellence in patient care and confidence in laboratory practices. To help laboratories maintain high-quality standards for patients, CAP's accreditation program monitors proficiency testing results for 83 CLIA-regulated analytes, plus more than 300 analytes specially chosen by pathologists for their clinical utility and medical relevance.

About Predictive Health Diagnostics Company

Predictive Health Diagnostics Company (PHDC) is a leading specialty diagnostics development platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes unique medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics to detect high-risk diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company's PULS Cardiac Test™, marketed in the U.S., the Middle East, Asia, and Canada, identifies asymptomatic patients at risk of a heart attack who are missed by the current standard of care, and its DIABETESpredict™ test, distributed throughout North America, identifies genetic risk of type 2 diabetes before symptoms or abnormal lab results are discovered, and provides in depth information to those already diagnosed. PHDC's laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources including proteomics, genetics, metabolics, biochemistry, phenotype, and imaging to address among the most challenging clinical problems. Morningstar Laboratories, a PHDC company, is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services based on Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit PHDC at phdiagnostics.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

