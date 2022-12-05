Predictive Health Solutions Technology Shows Promise in Combating Patient Appointment No-Shows

The PHS Patient No-Show Predictor solution can help enhance the healthcare experience for both patients and caregivers alike by maximizing health outcomes, minimizing revenue loss and improving operational efficiencies.

MILBURN, N.J., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Predictive Health Solutions (PHS) Patient No-Show Predictor, providers now have a new tool in combatting patient no-shows. By leveraging the power of predictive analytics, the PHS Patient No-Show Predictor can also help reduce patient backlogs and long waitlists, improve operational efficiencies, promote better patient health outcomes, increase potential revenues, enhance patient care, and minimize caregiver burnout.

Powered by SAS analytics software and co-developed by Pinnacle Solutions, the solution seamlessly integrates cutting edge technology into pre-existing daily operations, making it easy for healthcare staff to use. The solution identifies high-risk patients as well as potential key risk factors impacting a patient's ability to attend their appointment, such as weather, social determinants of health, or many other factors. Using the information provided, staff can quickly make informed decisions regarding intervention strategies that directly impact the patient's likelihood of attending their appointment and receiving the care they need. For example, staff may choose to offer alternative options to those with unreliable transportation or suggest afternoon appointments for those whose morning commute would be impacted by traffic delays. Teams may also choose to use the intelligence gathered to customize individual reminder protocols to maximize the impact and value of those existing tools. Data gathered can also be leveraged for strategic overbooking, as opposed to, for example, blindly scheduling same-day appointments.

Patient no-shows cost the US and Canadian healthcare systems more than $150 billion annually, and those numbers are likely higher as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ensuing funding shortages not only impact the bottom line, but also directly affect healthcare systems' ability to provide the desired level of care, which in many cases creating even greater accessibility and availability issues. For instance, revenue lost as a result of no-shows could be used to fund additional medical staff or provide the latest medical technologies and therapy sessions for patients in need.

Predictive Health Solutions (PHS) is a joint venture with Pinnacle Solutions, Inc. and the Center For Discovery, Innovation and Development (CDID), an affiliate member of RWJBarnabas Health and a member of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. PHS was established to improve access to healthcare, improve diagnostic algorithms, and enhance patient outcomes. PHS uses patient data and external sources to develop solutions that address healthcare needs better. Using machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence, PHS helps organizations create optimal health for their communities. Follow us on @Predictive Health Solutions on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Learn more at https://phs.technology/ and get started with a free ROI calculator with PHS today.

