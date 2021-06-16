Predictive Kids' E-Comm Platform Ten Little Raises $5M to Disrupt The Current Children's Marketplace With Personalized Guidance at Every Stage

The new fundraise announcement comes on the heels of Ten Little's latest launch of its Summer Collection, a new multi-category assortment including summer sandals, sunglasses, and hats featuring both Ten Little and mission-aligned third-party brands. The product extensions signal the company's commitment to building curated multi-brand offerings, tools, and content to guide parents through different stages and sizes of a child's growth. Since the brand's February 2020 launch, Ten Little has not only exceeded investor expectations by surviving the pandemic, but the business has also thrived with a 50% MoM growth helping more than 100,000 families find their children's perfect fit. In offering its highly engaged community doctor-recommended products as well as personalized guidance through their children's development, the brand has built a loyal customer base and achieved 150% annual revenue retention without a subscription model.

This new funding will allow Ten Little to grow its team, specifically within Product, Engineering & Data, and Community & Content, to best support the brand's accelerated growth plans. Ten Little will continue to improve its predictive platform to guide parents in finding the right products for their children at every stage and size across multiple categories, and launch a new empathy-first and expert-moderated community platform.

"As a new mother, it was overwhelming to have to take on endless hours of researching, consulting with fellow mothers, and toggling between so many different sites just to find the right items that would help my child grow happy and healthy. I was surprised by the lack of a personalized, accessible, and curated marketplace that would enable parents to make confident decisions for their children," said Fatma Collins, CEO and Co-Founder of Ten Little. "A year into launching Ten Little, this new funding will position us to better support families by offering personalized recommendations across categories at every stage and size, while also providing digital tools and interactive content to guide them through their children's development and growth."

Since launch, Ten Little has incorporated upcycling into its business model, offering shoppers the opportunity to send back shoes that no longer fit their children to be donated to long term partner Soles4Soles. The brand has also partnered with prominent non-profits such as Girls Who Code, No Kid Hungry and Baby2Baby. As Ten Little expands into more categories, they plan to scale and integrate this circular model further into the customer experience to create a community that can give back together.

About Ten Little

Ten Little is on a mission to make parents' lives easier by helping them find the right products for their children at every developmental stage. Created by two moms who are also ecommerce veterans, in collaboration with world-class doctors, the brand's first category was PETA-approved vegan shoes that support natural development and movement coupled with tools to help find each child's perfect fit. When it is time to size up, Ten Little's predictive data platform sends personalized reminders for each child based on size, color, location, and season, and lets parents reorder instantly via text. Ten Little also enables parents to donate their child's outgrown shoes for free through their partnership with Soles4Souls. Ten Little has since expanded into additional product categories including socks, accessories, and outdoor play, and brought mission-aligned and expert-vetted third-party brands onto its platform.

SOURCE Ten Little