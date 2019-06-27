Predictive Maintenance Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Opportunities in Real-Time Condition Monitoring to Assist in Taking Prompt Actions

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Predictive Maintenance Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global predictive maintenance market size is forecasted to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2019 to USD 10.7 billion by 2024

The major growth drivers of the predictive maintenance market include the increasing use of emerging technologies to gain valuable insights. A lack of a skilled workforce may restrain the growth of the predictive maintenance market.

The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Predictive maintenance is an approach used by the enterprises to predict the future failure point, as well as monitor the condition of an asset in real time. Besides passive monitoring, the predictive maintenance technique leverages ML algorithms that take critical historical data, such as temperature, pressure, and vibration, as an input, thus providing prediction related to the condition of an asset in real time. This, in turn, enables enterprises to significantly reduce unplanned machine downtime and decide whether any particular asset needs maintenance. Predictive maintenance ensures the machine is taken for maintenance before it fails due to which there are minimal loses in production.

The traditional maintenance software currently cannot manage these expectations as these maintenance solutions are reactive and periodic, which might affect the productivity of an enterprise due to unexpected downtime of the asset. Predictive maintenance solutions leverage technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and big data, to gather meaningful insights from all the data received from the machines, thus helping in taking necessary actions before the breakdown of the asset.



The major factors driving the growth of the predictive maintenance market are the increasing demand for effective management of data generated from IoT devices to gain valuable insights and reducing maintenance cost and downtime. Furthermore, condition monitoring in real time to take prompt actions is expected to provide an opportunity for the growth of organizations from various industry verticals in the predictive maintenance market. Moreover, companies are leveraging AI and ML to achieve significant advantages over traditional business intelligence tools to analyze the IoT data.

With the advent of predictive maintenance solutions, enterprises can make operational predictions much faster and with greater accuracy than traditional maintenance solutions. The widespread use of IoT devices with industrial equipment provides a plethora of data. With AI algorithms applied to the gathered data, business owners can detect potential issues and fix these issues in advance. Data security and privacy issues, maintenance and update issues, and lack of skilled workforce are some factors that are acting as challenges for the predictive maintenance market and slowing the adoption of predictive maintenance solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Predictive Maintenance Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Verticals

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Market in North America, By Component and Deployment Mode



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Emerging Technologies to Gain Valuable Insights

5.2.1.2 Growing Need to Reduce Maintenance Cost and Downtime

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Real-Time Condition Monitoring to Assist in Taking Prompt Actions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Companies' Concern Over Data Security and Privacy Issues

5.2.4.2 Frequent Maintenance and Upgradation Requirement to Keep Systems Updated

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Introduction

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.4.4 Federal Trade Commission

5.4.5 Federal Communications Commission

5.4.6 Iso/IEC Standards

5.4.6.1 ISO 55000 Standards

5.4.6.2 ISO 13374 on Condition Monitoring and Diagnostics of Machines

5.4.6.3 ISO/IEC JTC 1

5.4.6.4 ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 42

5.4.6.5 ISO/IEC JTC1/SC3 1

5.4.6.6 ISO/IEC JTC1/SC2 7

5.4.7 Industrial Internet Consortium Reference Architecture

5.4.8 CEN/ISO

5.4.8.1 CEN/Cenelec

5.4.9 National Institute of Standards and Technology

5.4.10 Eprivacy

5.4.11 ANSI Tappi Tip 0305-34:2008

5.4.12 Mimosa



6 Predictive Maintenance Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Integrated

6.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of the Integrated Solution as It Integrates Multiple Capabilities Within A Single Solution

6.2.2 Standalone

6.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Advanced and Vertical-Focused Predictive Maintenance Capabilities to Drive the Growth of Standalone Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 System Integration

6.3.1.1 Predictive Maintenance Vendors to Offer System Integration Services to Overcome System-Related Issues Effectively

6.3.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2.1 Growing Deployment of Predictive Maintenance Solution to Increase the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services

6.3.3 Consulting

6.3.3.1 Technicalities Involved in Implementing Predictive Maintenance Solution to Boost the Growth of Consulting Services



7 Predictive Maintenance Market By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Benefits, Such as Scalability and Ease of Implementation, to Boost the Growth of the Cloud Deployment Mode

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 Data-Sensitive Organizations to Adopt the On-Premises Deployment Mode for Predictive Maintenance Solutions



8 Predictive Maintenance Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Large Enterprises to Adopt Predictive Maintenance Solutions to Optimize Operational Maintenance Processes

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Adopt Predictive Maintenance Solutions With Rising Technological Advancement



9 Predictive Maintenance Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Government and Defense

9.2.1 Government and Defense Vertical to Adopt Predictive Maintenance Solutions for Automating the Defense System

9.3 Manufacturing

9.3.1 Growing Need to Track, Diagnose, and Monitor Machines to Fuel the Growth of the Predictive Maintenance Application in the Manufacturing Vertical

9.4 Energy and Utilities

9.4.1 the Growing Demand of Power-Usage Analytics Applications Fuel the Growth of Energy and Utilities Vertical

9.5 Transportation and Logistics

9.5.1 Increasing Need to Improve Asset Tracking and Performance Management for Minimizing Risks Lead to Growth in Transportation and Logistics Vertical

9.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.6.1 Growing Demand for Monitoring Patient Health and Personalized Treatment in Real Time to Fuel the Growth of Healthcare and Life Sciences Vertical

9.7 Others



10 Predictive Maintenance Market By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionaries

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups)

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Responsive Companies

11.5.3 Dynamic Companies

11.5.4 Starting Blocks

11.6 Strength of Product Portfolio (Startups)

11.7 Business Strategy Excellence (Startups)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 IBM

12.3 Microsoft

12.4 SAP

12.5 GE

12.6 Schneider Electric

12.7 Hitachi

12.8 PTC

12.9 Software AG

12.10 SAS

12.11 TIBCO

12.12 C3 IoT

12.13 Uptake

12.14 Softweb Solutions

12.15 Asystom

12.16 Ecolibrium Energy

12.17 Fiix

12.18 OPEX Group

12.19 Dingo

12.20 Sigma Industrial Precision



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h0qooy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

