Predictive Maintenance Market Size Worth $28.24 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global predictive maintenance market size is expected to be valued at USD 28.24 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 37.9% over the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for IoT and big data along with rising concerns in the organizations regarding asset maintenance and operational costs is expected to drive the growth. Moreover, deployment of predictive maintenance solutions can help organizations in reducing the downtime costs by accurately predicting asset failures.

Key suggestions from the report:

A rise in deployment of customized predictive maintenance solutions is the key trend driving the growth of the integrated segment

Training and consulting services segment is expected to reach USD 1,991.8 million by 2025 owing to the growing need for skilled workforce for operating predictive maintenance solutions

Demand for cloud-based predictive maintenance solutions is likely to witness a rise owing to cost-effectiveness and easy maintenance of produced data through these solutions

Small and medium enterprise segment is projected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period owing to reduce the operational costs associated with downtimes

Growth of the aerospace and defense segment is being driven by the growing demand for effective flight operation and avoidance of mishaps or accidents due to failure of any component within the airplane

Asia Pacific predictive maintenance market is anticipated to witness the highest growth owing to rising adoption of deep learning and artificial intelligence technologies in the region

Key players operating in the market include IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; SAP ERP; General Electric Company; Siemens AG; Schneider Electric SE; Software AG; Accenture plc; Honeywell International Inc.; and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Predictive Maintenance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Integrated, Standalone), By Service, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/predictive-maintenance-market

The deployment of predictive maintenance solutions is not limited to the manufacturing sector. These solutions are now increasingly being deployed in energy and utilities, IT and telecommunication, and automotive and transportation, among others. Growing adoption of these solution in various sectors is anticipated to support the market growth over the forecast period.

Companies operating in the predictive maintenance market are also integrating sensor-based technologies with the predictive maintenance solutions to deliver an efficient solution to users. Additionally, the venders are also investing in R&D of remote maintenance solutions. The remote predictive maintenance solution is anticipated to support the maintenance activities in remote locations and also for unsafe working conditions.

Grand View Research has segmented the global predictive maintenance market on the basis of solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Predictive Maintenance Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Integrated



Standalone

Predictive Maintenance Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Deployment/Installation



Support & Maintenance



Training & Consulting

Predictive Maintenance Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Cloud



On-premise

Predictive Maintenance Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Small and Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Predictive Maintenance End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Aerospace & Defense



Automotive & Transportation



Energy & Utilities



Healthcare



IT & Telecommunication



Manufacturing



Oil & Gas



Others

Predictive Maintenance Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

