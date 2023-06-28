Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market size to grow by USD 16,576.78 million from 2022 to 2027; Augury Inc. and Avnet Inc. emerge as key contributors - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the predictive maintenance (PdM) market from 2022 to 2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 16,576.78 million, at a CAGR of 29.44% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Component (Solutions and Service), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The predictive maintenance market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of PdM solutions in various growing sectors such as energy and utilities, manufacturing, and healthcare is boosting the growth of the PdM market globally. Additionally, PdM integration guarantees the return on investment (ROI) and helps organizations meet and exceed sustainability goals, enabling remote machine monitoring globally. Hence, high-growth industries such as aerospace, defense, and automotive are also increasingly integrating PdM platforms into their systems, which supports the growth of this segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global predictive maintenance (PDM) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global predictive maintenance (PDM) market.

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region is dominant because it is an early adopter of sophisticated technology. There are huge amounts of data produced in this region, which drives the market for advanced analytics to consume the data and discover intelligent relationships and insights. Additionally, the region is tech-mature, and the industrial sector across the region is completely developed, which is leading to the easy adoption of advanced software solutions to drive efficiency and productivity. Hence, such factors boost regional market growth.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving PdM market growth

The increased adoption of advanced analytics by SMEs owing to the rise in cloud computing is notably driving market growth.

The cloud PdM tools adoption provides SMEs with new opportunities by leveraging technologies, such as mobility, AI, and IoT.

PdM tools are adopted through the cloud across SMEs for better management of business operations through a centralized management system, with improved collaboration, productivity, simplified compliance, and risk management.

Leading trends influencing the market

The proliferation of advanced technologies, AI, and IoT is an emerging trend in the global PdM market growth.

The technological capability of organizations around the world is expected to rise with the adoption of advanced business intelligence systems during the forecast period, which would serve as an uptick in the global PdM market.

Furthermore, the technological capability of organizations around the world is expected to rise with the adoption of advanced business intelligence systems during the forecast period, which would serve as an uptick in the global PdM market.

Hence, such factors drive the PDM market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Lack of expertise and technical knowledge is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global PdM market.

The shortage of talented people and niche skills to manage and operate predictive analytics is a constant challenge for enterprises.

PdM helps prevent equipment failure through corrective or planned maintenance. Additionally, PdM cannot exist without health monitoring.

This part of developing an accurate and efficient model is a vital aspect of micro-segmentation since it requires extensive expertise.

Hence, a lack of expertise and technical knowledge will negatively impact the growth of the global PdM market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The industrial predictive maintenance market in APAC is expected to increase by USD 7.44 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 34.71%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the industrial predictive maintenance market in APAC segmentation by End-user (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, aerospace and defense, power generation, and others), deployment (cloud and on-premises), and geography (China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC). Shift from reactive to predictive maintenance is one of the key industrial predictive maintenance market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

The predictive analytics market size is expected to increase to USD 17.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.36%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers predictive analytics market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The requirement of advanced analytics for operational efficiency is notably driving the predictive analytics market growth.

Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16,576.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 28.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Augury Inc., Avnet Inc., C3.ai Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., PTC Inc., RapidMiner Inc., Reliability Solutions sp. z o.o., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Warwick Analytics Services Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global predictive maintenance (PdM) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global predictive maintenance (pdm) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Augury Inc.

Exhibit 111: Augury Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Augury Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Augury Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 C3.ai Inc.

Exhibit 114: C3.ai Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: C3.ai Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: C3.ai Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: C3.ai Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 118: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Fortive Corp.

Exhibit 122: Fortive Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Fortive Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Fortive Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Fortive Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Fortive Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 127: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 130: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 137: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 142: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 PTC Inc.

Exhibit 147: PTC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: PTC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: PTC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: PTC Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 RapidMiner Inc.

Exhibit 151: RapidMiner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: RapidMiner Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: RapidMiner Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 154: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 155: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 157: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.14 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 159: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 SAP SE

Exhibit 164: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 165: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 166: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 167: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.16 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 169: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 172: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 173: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 174: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 176: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio