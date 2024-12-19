Predictive Safety Announces Partnership with DISA Global Solutions

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictive Safety is thrilled to unveil our new strategic alliance with DISA Global Solutions, a leading provider of employee screening and compliance services. This collaboration marks a major milestone in our mission to enhance workplace safety, ensure compliance, and promote employee well-being across industries.

Workplace Safety & Compliance for a Safer, More Productive Workforce

At Predictive Safety, we are committed to reducing workplace incidents by addressing human factors and fostering safer work environments. DISA shares this commitment, making this partnership a perfect synergy to enhance both companies' client offerings.

Jeff Akers, CEO of Predictive Safety, states, "We are thrilled to bring our AleterMeter® technology to DISA's extensive network. This partnership represents the next steps in workplace safety and compliance."

This collaboration strengthens DISA's ability to provide tailored compliance programs that address evolving workplace challenges. Together we will help organizations elevate safety by leveraging AlertMeter's® advanced alertness reporting and KPI metrics, to create thriving, safe work environments.

Gold Sponsorship at Day with DISA

Predictive Safety is proud to join DISA's annual Day with DISA event. "We are excited to be supporting this great event and an opportunity to connect with DISA's tremendous client base to help raise awareness and credibility with all Predictive Safety has to offer" said Peter Hay, VP of Marketing.

Day with DISA offers attendees the chance to explore Predictive Safety's innovative tools and how they complement DISA's comprehensive services.

About Predictive Safety

Predictive Safety SRP, Inc. is a leader in workforce safety and operational readiness, offering solutions to mitigate risks related to fatigue, impairment, and emotional distress. Our flagship tools, AlertMeter® and AlertMeter® FRMS (Fatigue Risk Management System), use advanced science, real-time data, and predictive analytics to proactively address human performance challenges, reduce incidents, and boost productivity.

About DISA Global Solutions

Founded in 1986, DISA is the industry-leading provider of employee screening and compliance services. With headquarters in Houston and over 35 offices across North America and Europe, DISA offers services including background screening, drug and alcohol testing, DOT & HR compliance, occupational health, and I-9/E-Verify. DISA helps employers make informed staffing decisions while building safer workplaces.

