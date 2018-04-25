PredictiveHR Names Charles Occhino as Chief Technology Officer

PredictiveHR is on the cutting edge of Human Resources technology and data integration and analytics. The company's proprietary A.I. Engine and unparalleled HR domain expertise has allowed PHR to help organizations aggregate disparate HR and business systems to deliver meaningful and easy-to-use dashboard reports and analysis to the desktop of HR executives. At PredictiveHR, Charles will lead development and design of all of the organization's solutions and is responsible for the scoping and technical management of most of the company's customer engagements.

"Charles is a great addition to our executive team. His deep domain expertise in artificial intelligence and data analytics will be critical to our ability to continue to lead the pack in talent analytics software solutions," said Jamie Troiano, Founding Partner and COO, PredictiveHR.

Most recently, Charles was a Senior Cloud Architect with Oracle where he designed, developed and implemented the centralized data repository for Oracle's Cloud Services Division for its Rapid Provisioning Applications and also managed the Data Architecture team. Prior to that, Charles was a Senior Data Architect for SemanticClarity, a company that extends and enhances big data and business intelligence capabilities for enterprises.

PredictiveHR has shown early success with client adoption within organizations seeking to fully leverage their HR Data into meaningful analytics that delivers quantifiable business results. Demand for PredictiveHR's proprietary Artificial Intelligence Engine and Analytics Dashboard continues to explode and the company is now positioning itself for accelerated growth in 2018.

In addition to providing Workforce Analytics, PredictiveHR also serves their clients as a Strategic HR Consulting and Technical Implementation partner working with most major ATS, Payroll and HRIS systems providers.

About Predictive HR

Headquartered in Boston, MA, PredictiveHR provides Human Resources and C-Level executives with an unprecedented view into the overall health of their talent operations. Harnessing the power of big data through the PHR Artificial Intelligence Engine, Predictive HR's clients are able to consolidate disparate HR data into actionable analytics reports that allow for precise strategic decisions about their most important and expensive asset; their people. To learn more: www.predictivehr.com

