Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market to Reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2031: Studies Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Medtech companies' aim at increasing diagnostic accuracy of preeclampsia paves way to improved maternal and perinatal outcomes; high preference for blood tests to steer revenues

Growing R&D spending on maternal health to reduce disease burden of specific hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, especially in North America ; awareness of preeclampsia tests in Asia Pacific growing

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry size of preeclampsia diagnostics has expanded steadily pivoting on growing awareness of the maternal and fetal mortality of preeclampsia and other hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. Over the years, emphasis on reducing the disease burden is shaping preeclampsia diagnosis criteria for various subtypes of preeclampsia, observed the study authors. The global preeclampsia diagnostics market value stood at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021.

Emerging prevalence and incidence trends of maternal hypertensive disorders has also influenced preeclampsia diagnosis criteria. Industry players making future analysis of preeclampsia diagnostics finds that wide adoption of blood and urine tests in patients will set the tone for timely diagnosis of preeclampsia. Furthermore, growing number of childbirths at hospitals and their focus on maternal and perinatal morbidity and mortality are enriching the value chain, find analysis of recent market trends.

Key Findings of Study

Advances in Preeclampsia Management Aim at Accurate Diagnostic Tests: Availability of various biochemical methods for the diagnosis of preeclampsia plays a pivotal role in its treatment. Thus, industry players are keen on developing and commercializing tests with better diagnostic accuracy. New technologies hold promising potential in reducing antenatal management of pre-eclampsia, and will expand the avenue for the firms in preeclampsia diagnostics market to tap into. Of note, demand for preeclampsia diagnosis and treatment in hospitals underpins vast revenue streams. Evidently, the hospital segment is poised for a promising CAGR from 2022 to 2031.





Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market: Key Drivers

High global incidence of preeclampsia and its adverse impacts on maternal mortality is a key driver of the preeclampsia diagnostics market. Global initiatives undertaken by many healthcare organizations to promote programs for raising the awareness of the mortality and morbidity worldwide caused by severe hypertensive disorders of pregnancy are expanding avenues.





Growing R&D in the diagnosis of pre-eclampsia, in conjunction with advances in the recommendations by healthcare agencies on managing the diseases is a key underpinning of the market. Commercialization of advanced tests notably their accuracy has helped expand the prospects.

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global market in 2021. The preeclampsia diagnostics market share of the region is driven by adoption of advanced management strategies. Furthermore, rapid adoption of medical interventions for reducing maternal hypertensive disorders will unlock promising prospects.





held a major share of the global market in 2021. The preeclampsia diagnostics market share of the region is driven by adoption of advanced management strategies. Furthermore, rapid adoption of medical interventions for reducing maternal hypertensive disorders will unlock promising prospects. Asia Pacific was estimated to the fastest growing market in the same year. It is projected to advance at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The growth is fueled by rapid incidence of preeclampsia over the past few decades and rise in awareness of the morbidity and mortality. Furthermore, advances in maternal care will spur demand for accurate preeclampsia lab tests in the next few years.

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market: Competition Landscape

The global market is characterized by a consolidated competition landscape, with relatively few players accounting for a major share.

Some of the key market players are Danaher Corporation, Cardinal Health, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., DIRUI Industrial Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., and Abbott Laboratories.

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Test Type

Blood Test



Urine Test



Others

Product & Services

Instruments



Reagents & Consumables



Services

End-user

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers



Others

Regions Covered

North Americas

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

