Preeclampsia Foundation Announces New 2024 Leadership of Board of Directors

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preeclampsia Foundation welcomed a new group of officers to their 2024 Board of Directors today. Robyn D'Oria, MA, RNC, APN will serve as the new Board chair, having served previously as Vice Chair under the leadership of Immediate Past Chair Rakhi Dimino, MD, MMM, CPE. Robyn is the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Jersey Family Health Consortium (CJFHC), a regionalized network of agencies and providers involved in the delivery of perinatal and pediatric services in central New Jersey.

D'Oria has been extensively involved with improving national obstetric patient safety through her involvement with quality improvement initiatives, including state lead for the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) postpartum hemorrhage project, and as a member of their Expert Panel on Maternal Mortality. More recently, she has served as a consultant for AWHONN and their Merck for Mothers Postbirth Warning Signs Initiative and received the 2022 AWHONN Nurse Leader of the Year award. Currently, she is a member of the Executive Advisory Board for the Institute for Perinatal Quality Improvement, co-chair of the NJ Perinatal Quality Collaborative, member of the NJ Maternal Mortality Review Committee, as well as the governor-appointed NJ Maternal Care Quality Collaborative.

"We continue to be honored and grateful for the professional leadership provided by the officers and members of our Board of Directors," said Preeclampsia Foundation CEO Eleni Tsigas. "I'm consistently impressed by the breadth and depth of insight they bring to our mission, and the commitment that they regularly demonstrate through their time, talent and treasure."

She will be joined by new Vice Chair Annie Croslow, JD, Treasurer Raphaël Charbit, MBA, CFP, CTP, and Secretary Todd McLaughlin.

Vice Chair Annie Croslow is a licensed attorney in Northern VA, and active Certified Public Accountant who served as former Deputy Associate Counsel to the President of the United States and later as Chief Special Counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Before that, she worked as an associate at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, where she represented clients in internal investigations and in white-collar and regulatory matters before the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice. Croslow joined the board in 2021.

Secretary Todd McLaughlin is the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP-Global), the professional association of individuals and organizations that generate philanthropic support for a wide variety of charitable institutions. He brings extensive non-profit fundraising experience to the Board, where he has served since 2019.

Treasurer Raphaël Charbit joined the Preeclampsia Foundation board of directors in 2023, bringing his vast financial management expertise to the team. He is a CFA® Charterholder and a Certified Treasury Professional, with a bachelor's degree in business and a Master's degree in finance from Institut Superieur de Gestion.

The Foundation also expresses its deep gratitude to immediate past chair, Dr. Rakhi Dimino, for her leadership and guidance on the Board of Directors. Dr. Dimino is the Medical Director of Operations for the Ob Hospitalist Group, where she implements and manages OB/GYN physician and midwife hospitalist teams.

"As a frontline obstetrician and quality improvement leader, Dr. Dimino brought her professional and personal passion for patient advocacy and engagement to her Board role," added CEO Tsigas. "We're grateful for her tenure of service and the continued relationship we will have as partners in this work."

Other Foundation Board members include Alen Amimi, MBA, Fran Ayalasomayajula, MPH, Jennifer DeYoung, MPPA, Jasmine Mago, and immediate past chair Rakhi Dimino, MD.

About the Preeclampsia Foundation

The Preeclampsia Foundation is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2000 to improve the outcomes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy by educating, supporting, and engaging the community, improving healthcare practices, and finding a cure. We envision a world where preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders of pregnancy no longer threaten the lives of mothers and babies. For more information, visit www.preeclampsia.org.

