Preeminent Alternative Investment Firm, Central Park Group, Partners With Select Equity Group To Offer Institutional Long/Short International Equity Strategy To Broad Range Of Investors

Central Park Group & Select Equity Group partner to offer institutional long/short international equity strategy to HNWI

CPG Cooper Square International Equity offers a research-based approach to international investing that seeks maximum total return. It looks to invest in stable, high growth potential businesses domiciled outside of the US at significant discounts to intrinsic value. CPG Cooper Square International Equity seeks to invest in companies with predictable growth, high profitability and strong competitive moats on the long side and to short companies that exhibit inverse characteristics and deteriorating fundamentals.

Central Park Group, founded in 2006, serves the increasing demand for alternative investments among high-net-worth and smaller institutional investors. Central Park Group sources hedge fund, private equity, real estate and fund-of-funds managers and has developed a platform of offerings supported by research, due diligence and client service that provides financial advisors and private clients access to institutional quality alternative investment strategies.

"So few options exist for high net worth investors seeking to allocate to international long/short equity," said Greg Brousseau, Co-CEO and Co-CIO of Central Park Group. "Since its founding, Central Park Group has had a singular mission of delivering access to innovative and opportunistic strategies by premier managers. CPG Cooper Square International Equity, an international long/short fund in a publicly offered registered structure, exemplifies Central Park Group's focus on making institutional quality alternative investments more broadly available to qualified clients."

"Central Park Group is constantly on the lookout for managers who have a demonstrated investment edge," said Mitchell Tanzman, Co-CEO and Co-CIO of Central Park Group. "With its team of former investigative journalists, deep research capabilities and nearly 10-year track record of attractive returns, we believe that Select Equity Group is the right sub-advisor to execute this strategy."

Central Park Group is a proven innovator in the development of unique alternative investment offerings designed specifically for private clients. Central Park Group's founders pioneered many of the groundbreaking fund structures now used industrywide to provide individual investors access to strategies historically utilized solely by institutional investors. Over more than 25 years, Central Park Group founders have invested more than $14 billion in hedge funds, private equity, real estate and funds-of-funds on behalf of investors.

CPG Cooper Square International Equity is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company and permits qualified clients, individuals with at least a $2.1 million net worth, and smaller institutions to invest in one of Select Equity Group's flagship hedge fund strategies. The Fund features 1099 tax reporting, a substantially reduced minimum investment of $50,000, quarterly liquidity and it may be held in IRA and ERISA accounts. CPG Cooper Square International Equity may serve as an investor's primary international allocation or as a complement to existing hedge fund and long-only allocations.

About Central Park Group, LLC - Adviser

Central Park Group, LLC, together with its affiliates, is an independent investment advisory firm that specializes in alternative investment strategies. Founded in 2006 by Greg Brousseau and Mitchell Tanzman, former Co-Heads of the UBS and Oppenheimer alternative investment businesses, Central Park Group offers private equity, hedge fund, real estate and fund-of-funds investments tailored for qualified private client and smaller institutional investors. Central Park Group has established a platform of offerings to serve the needs of sophisticated investors in an increasingly complex investment environment. Offerings are distributed through global wealth management firms, U.S. brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, financial planning firms and family offices.

About Select Equity Group, L.P. - Sub-Adviser

Select Equity Group was founded in 1990 on the premise that rigorous, independent research and disciplined, long-term investing will generate superior returns for clients. With more than 150 employees, the Firm manages over $30 billion in long/short and long-only equity strategies that invest in companies across geographies and market capitalizations. Select Equity Group's investment process is driven by internally generated and researched ideas. The Firm makes almost no use of Wall Street research for long positions and does not actively share insights with other managers. Analysts study value chains, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and customers within a specialized area of the economy and across market capitalizations. An internal Qualitative Field Research Team, comprised of ex-investigative and business reporters and sourcing specialists, conducts deep-dive studies on companies, value chains and management teams. This team's findings, along with those from the Firm's Data & Analytics team, bolster Select Equity Group's more traditional financial analysis and help inform long-term theses. Select Equity Group is a research-intensive firm, and the team may study a business for years before purchasing the stock in portfolios; the Firm generally targets a three-to-five year holding period on the long side.

An investment in CPG Cooper Square International Equity, LLC (the "Fund") is speculative and involves substantial risks. It is possible that investors may lose some or all of their investment.

This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any such offer will be made only by means of the Fund's Prospectus. The Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified, registered investment company. The Fund's assets primarily will be invested in securities of non-US-domiciled issuers, including those in emerging markets, and the Fund's assets may be invested in securities denominated in non-US currencies, thereby exposing the Fund to special risks caused by foreign political, social and economic factors, including exposure to currency fluctuations, less liquidity, less developed and less efficient trading markets, political instability and less developed legal and auditing standards. The investment program involves significant market risks, trading risks, including risks arising from: leverage, short sales, the potential illiquidity of derivative instruments, the potential loss from counterparty defaults and borrowing. Securities of growth companies may perform differently from the stock market as a whole, and may be more volatile than stocks of other companies. There is no public market for the Units and no such market is expected to develop in the future. Although the Adviser expects to recommend that the Fund offer to repurchase 25% of Units quarterly, no assurances can be given that the Fund will do so.

