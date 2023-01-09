PREEMINENT CORPORATE PARTNER JOINS LATHAM & WATKINS IN NEW YORK

Joe Alexander is a recognized industry leader who brings a wealth of sophisticated transactional experience to the firm's market leading M&A and Private Equity Practices.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Joseph Alexander has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practices. Alexander represents financial and strategic investors, including private equity firms and public corporations, in connection with mergers and acquisitions and related financing matters. His deep experience spans numerous industries, including energy and infrastructure, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer products, and technology, among others.

Joe Alexander, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Joe is a nationally renowned M&A and private equity lawyer and a recognized leader in the industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Latham," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "He is widely respected for his sharp intellect, thoughtful strategic counsel, and collegial approach to practice. His arrival brings tremendous value to our clients in New York and throughout the East Coast, as well as across the US and worldwide."

"Joe is an outstanding addition to our market leading corporate department, as we remain focused on continuing to expand our M&A, private equity, and private capital offerings," said Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department. "He brings an enormous amount of experience leading complex transactions across a wide range of industries, and has remained a demonstrated leader throughout his career. Joe's diverse experience enables him to bring a strategic commercial approach to helping clients achieve their most critical business objectives."

"I was attracted to Latham's dynamic and unmatched global platform," said Alexander. "In addition, I have long admired the firm's culture of collaboration and collegiality, and look forward to contributing to the continued success of its leading corporate practice."

Alexander joins Latham from DLA Piper. He received his JD from Duke University School of Law and his BBA, cum laude, from the University of Georgia.

