Preeminent Meisner Technique Source - Maggie Flanigan Studio - Set for Grand Fall Relaunch of In-Person Acting Training, Featuring New Studio Space

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maggie Flanigan Studio announced it was resuming in-person instruction with a planned grand reopening scheduled for September 10. The event marks the launch of a completely new studio space, and the beginning of the studio's celebrated Two-Year Acting program . After being forced to close in-person training due to the Covid-19 pandemic temporarily, New York's elite actor training program instead moved to the virtual space. And despite these setbacks, the studio persevered by evolving and adapting its classes to remain the leading source for instruction in the Meisner acting technique. In addition, the new studio will serve as a space for students looking to begin an approach to acting craft that has always emphasized truth, emotion, and imagination. Interested students are urged to apply online now to schedule an interview for the upcoming Two-Year Acting program.

"The last year and a half has absolutely tested the world's resiliency," said Charlie Sandlan, Executive Director and Master Teacher at the Maggie Flanigan Studio. "It has been devastating for performers, crew members, students, and the countless small businesses that provide much of the serious arts training for artists in cities across the country. We have had to completely reimagine our idea of theatre, performance, and our classroom. As we collectively move forward to renewed in-person collaboration, we have an opportunity to rebirth our creative lives. And we never miss an opportunity. If you have been sitting on a dream, keeping it dormant, waiting for a time to roll the dice on yourself, the time to start a new chapter is now. Rarely are we given a chance to begin again, and despite our fears, it requires a leap of faith. Don't let this chance pass you by."

Maggie Flanigan Studio: Two-Year In-Person Program

The Maggie Flanigan Studio teaches the Meisner Technique of acting, a revolutionary approach named for legendary actor and teacher Sanford Meisner. The technique represents the absolute best in acting craft and has always excelled over other methods because it strictly emphasizes instinct and directed impulse rather than an intellectual approach to acting.

"I can promise you this: you will learn a tremendous amount about the art of acting," Sandlan said. "You will learn how to truthfully do under imaginary circumstances, get out of your head and onto your spontaneous impulses, become fully present, listen with empathy and vulnerability, craft simply, and bring all of that to scenes - discovering a process to create organic, vivid, fully realized human behavior. Most actors simply indicate; they pretend. But really good actors learn to create organic, dynamic human behavior. And that's what we teach our students. It is hard work, but good acting - good art - has never been easy."

Learn more about the in-person studio relaunch by going online. Maggie Flanigan Studio on social media: YouTube , Facebook , Twitter .

About Maggie Flanigan Studio

Located in the heart of New York City, Maggie Flanigan Studio was founded in 2001 to teach the Meisner technique of acting. Maggie Flanigan trained in Meisner with William Esper and served with distinction as an MFA acting instructor at Rutgers University for 18 years. New York City's "Home for the Serious Actor" is currently led by master acting teacher Charlie Sandlan, who guides an exceptional faculty in teaching the next generation of aspiring actors. Learn more about the Meisner Technique and the instructors who teach it at: www.MaggieFlaniganStudio.com .

