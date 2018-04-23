Preet Bharara Announces CAFE's Newest Project: Podcast Hosted by Satirist Bassem Youssef

"I'm thrilled to welcome Bassem to the CAFE family," Preet Bharara said today. "His courage, intelligence and humor are an inspiring combination. And after standing up to an oppressive government, creating a hit show, and performing heart surgery, I hope he is now up to the rigors of hosting a podcast."

Youssef's podcast, set to debut in May, will tackle the immigrant experience in America. Using his trademark wit, Youssef will engage other prominent immigrants in a range of topics, personal stories, and curiosities about their adopted home country. It will be the first new project for CAFE following the success of the runaway hit podcast, "Stay Tuned with Preet."

"I'm so excited to join Preet and the CAFE family to host a new podcast where we explore the fun and challenges of being an outsider. I know a thing or two about this topic!" Youssef said. "While the show will obviously feature an immigrant's perspective, I hope it will appeal to everyone, as we all feel like an outsider from time to time."

Youssef will join Bharara as his guest at a special live episode of "Stay Tuned" at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City on April 26. Tickets are available here.

About Bassem Youssef

Bassem Youssef, dubbed the Jon Stewart of the Arab World, was the host of popular TV show AlBernameg – the first of its kind political satire show in the Middle East. Originally a 5-minute show on YouTube, AlBernameg became the most watched show across the region with 30 million viewers every week.

Throughout its three seasons AlBernameg remained controversial through its humorous yet bold criticism of the ruling powers, which led to tens of lawsuits being filed against the show and its host. Youssef was even issued an arrest warrant in March 2013 and turned himself in the next day where he was questioned for five hours and released on bail. In recognition of his success, Youssef was named among the Time Magazine most influential list for 2013 – under the "Pioneers" category, was awarded the International Press Freedom Award by the CPJ, and was chosen by Foreign Policy magazine as one of the global thinkers during the same year.

During its third season, the show achieved unprecedented weekly viewership ratings for 11 consecutive weeks. In June 2014, and after a six-week break, AlBernameg team held a press conference where Youssef announced the termination of the show due to overwhelming pressures on both the show and the airing channel.

In the spring of 2015 Youssef served as a resident fellow at the Institute of Politics at the John F Kennedy School of Government for one semester. During his stay in the U.S. he appeared as a Senior Middle East Correspondent on the Daily Show with Jon Stewart, commenting on the recent political situation in the region. He hosted the International Emmy Awards gala in 2015, and is the star of an internationally renowned documentary by Sara Taksler titled "Tickling Giants." He recently released a book about his experiences, "Revolution for Dummies: Laughing Through the Arab Spring," where he gives different perspectives and insights on the Egyptian political scene through the Arab spring and after.

Youssef majored in cardiothoracic surgery, passed the United States Medical License Exam (USMLE) and is a member of the Royal College of Surgeons (MRCS). He practiced cardiothoracic surgery in Egypt for a period of 13 years, before moving into comedy and political satire. He is represented by UTA, and the law firm Bloom, Hergott.

About CAFE

CAFE is a media venture developed in partnership between Preet Bharara and Some Spider Studios. Through video, text, audio, and live events, CAFE is connecting with people across America and around the world on the issues that have informed Preet's life and work: strengthening democracy, advancing opportunity, and doing justice. From our highly-rated podcast, "Stay Tuned with Preet," to projects with Bassem Youssef, live events with comedians and policy leaders, and a day-long summit planned for later this spring, CAFE is developing programming that inspires thoughtful action – and gives people the power to change their world. For additional information regarding CAFE, please visit www.CAFE.com.

