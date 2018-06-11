Preet Singh joins Lincoln International's Mumbai Office as a Managing Director in the Global Industrials Group

Singh brings extensive industry knowledge, domain expertise and relationships to Lincoln's global Industrials group, which was ranked #1 by MergerMarket for 2017 global industrial transactions. He will focus on origination and execution of merger and acquisition (M&A) and capital raise transactions, working closely with colleagues across Lincoln's 20 offices in 15 countries to increase both India-domestic and cross-border deal delivery capabilities.

"The addition of highly credentialed advisors strengthens our ability to serve clients in a way that only Lincoln can," said Jim Lawson, global Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln International. "Preet's deep industry expertise, extensive relationships and India market knowledge will be supplemented by, and integrated with, our global team of Industrials and Chemicals advisors. This combination will yield the strategic and creative thinking that clients value and will open new opportunities for them overall."

Gaurav Marathe, Managing Director and CEO for Lincoln International, India added, "It is a great time for Preet to join the firm. Our Industrials group continues to perform extremely well by capitalizing on trends that are driving growth, many of which are the sectors where Preet has extensive experience. I look forward to his contributions toward growth of both our India footprint and the Industrials team's offering."

Singh has more than 20 years of experience in financial advisory, with 10 years of experience leading the Industrials vertical, executing both sell-side and buy-side M&A and capital raise transactions. Prior to joining the firm, he was an Executive Director at Avendus Capital, a leading domestic investment bank in India, where he worked with marquee names in the industrials and chemicals sectors in India. Prior to Avendus, Preet worked with the M&A team at KPMG for 10 years. Preet holds an MBA in Finance from Panjab University.

"Owners of Industrial companies in India are increasingly looking to make their businesses globally competitive through strategic tie-ups with industry leaders across the world. Lincoln's record track in managing complex cross-border transactions and strong relationships with industry leaders creates a unique platform to provide insights and solutions to owners of Indian businesses as they evaluate their strategic options in a fast-consolidating industrial landscape," said Singh.

About Lincoln International

Lincoln International specializes in merger and acquisition advisory services, debt advisory services, private capital raising and restructuring advice on mid-market transactions. Lincoln International also provides fairness opinions, valuations and joint ventures and advisory services on a wide range of transaction sizes. With twenty offices in the Americas, Asia and Europe, Lincoln International has strong local knowledge and contacts in key global economies. The firm provides clients with senior-level attention, in-depth industry expertise and integrated resources. By being focused and independent, Lincoln International serves its clients without conflicts of interest. More information about Lincoln International can be obtained at www.lincolninternational.com.

Media Contact

Carrie Grapenthin

+1 (312) 628-1570

CGrapenthin@lincolninternational.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preet-singh-joins-lincoln-internationals-mumbai-office-as-a-managing-director-in-the-global-industrials-group-300664392.html

SOURCE Lincoln International LLC

Related Links

http://www.lincolninternational.com

