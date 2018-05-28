Preeti Malik to Join TribalScale Venture Studios as Financial Services Executive-in-Residence

"I am thrilled that Preeti will be joining our team," said Kirstine Stewart, President and CRO, TribalScale. "She shares our commitment to innovation and building business value. Preeti has extensive experience driving innovation at leading consulting firms in the financial services sector. She is an extraordinary executive, team-builder, and leader."

Preeti Malik brings an impressive track record to Venture Studios. Most recently, Malik was the Canada National Practice Lead for Risk and Compliance at Accenture and held senior management roles at Deloitte, and Ernst and Young. Malik's focus on digital and technological innovation proved instrumental for the success and long-term growth of large financial institutions.

"Joining TribalScale Venture Studios will allow me to draw on my expertise and experience working with financial institutions. I look forward to sharing my knowledge with entrepreneurs, connecting corporates and startups, and guiding teams through innovative strategy to growth," said Malik. "Venture Studios is a unique platform that bridges the gap between the expectations of industry and the ground-breaking ideas of startups. I am eager to contribute to the future generation and help these teams grow and thrive."

Malik will join the Venture Studios team at TribalScale's TakeOver Innovation Conference on Monday, June 11th, at the Arcadian Court & Loft. Venture Studios will be launching its first cohort of disruptive startups at the TakeOver 2018 Conference. Venture Studios is now accepting applications from entrepreneurs with idea-stage or seed-stage startups.

TribalScale previously announced Peter Aceto, former president and CEO of Tangerine as Executive-in-Residence and Farid Kassam, principal at Akeelee, as Entrepreneur-in-Residence. Peter, Farid, and Preeti are key hires who bring decades of experience leading successful corporations and startups.

About TribalScale

TribalScale is a global innovation firm that delivers first-class product strategy, design, and development for mobile, web, and emerging technologies. TribalScale also co-creates disruptive startups in partnership with entrepreneurs and corporations through Venture Studios. With an in-house team of engineers, designers, product managers, and quality assurance experts, TribalScale helps businesses innovate and transform into digital-first companies by creating digital product solutions for Voice, AI, Blockchain, and cutting-edge technologies. Learn more: www.tribalscale.com

