Prefabricated Homes Market to Reach $ 38,917.5 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 6.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

News provided by

Allied Market Research

23 Feb, 2024, 01:13 ET

Rise in urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, increase in pace of construction, and high efficiency of prefabricated home construction, drive the growth of the prefabricated homes market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Prefabricated Homes Market by Construction Type (Single Family and Multi-family), Type (Permanent and Relocatable), and Material (Steel, Wood, Concrete, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global prefabricated homes market was valued at $20,347.2 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $38,917.5 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Request PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A290156

Prime determinants of growth

The prefabricated home construction sector covers various structures such as restrooms, bathrooms, workplace housing, bedrooms, and even entire buildings. Its growth is fuelled by the demand for affordable housing options, driven by reduced construction expenses and time, easy setup, and the limited space available in urban settings. There is a heightened emphasis on cost-effective housing, leading to the adoption of prefabricated materials made from wood, steel, composites, and concrete, offering durability and easy installation and relocation. Urban migration has increased the need for shopping centres and prefabricated shelters, creating opportunities for market expansion. However, concerns about reliability in earthquake-prone areas and a shortage of skilled labour in developing countries pose challenges. Increased investment in infrastructure holds promise for further development in the prefabricated home market despite this.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023–2032

Base Year

2022

Market Size in 2020

$20,347.2 million

Market Size in 2032

$38,917.5 million

CAGR

6.7 %

No. of Pages in Report

220

Segments Covered

Construction Type, Type, Material, and Region.

Drivers

Rise in urbanization & industrialization in developing countries.

Increase in pace of construction.

High efficiency of prefabricated home construction.

Restraints

Lack of skilled labour and infrastructure in developing countries

Opportunities

Increase in investment in infrastructure.

 

The single family segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of construction type, the single-family segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifth of the prefabricated homes market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period and multi-family segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to high demand and their associated benefits such as prolonged durability, robust & economic nature, easy availability driving prefabricated homes market.

Buy This Research Report ( 220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/48d88801bd986c1c3cd9ea16faf2c872

The permanent segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the permanent segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the prefabricated homes market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to cost-effectiveness, durability and versatility in creating customizable designs for prefabricated homes. However, the relocatable segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to suitability for relocating prefabricated homes.

The wood segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

On the basis of material, the wood segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-thirds of the prefabricated homes market revenue, and the others segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to wood ensure product safety, durability, convenience, lightweight, and environment-friendly solutions for prefabricated homes. Such factors are having a positive impact on the prefabricated homes market.

The Asia-Pacific region to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the prefabricated homes market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, and LAMEA is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032 owing to rise in population.

Inquire Before Buying @  https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A290156

Leading Market Players: -

  • Aakash Group
  • ATCO Ltd.
  • Giant Containers, Inc.
  • Honomobo Corporation Inc.
  • Savills plc
  • SG Blocks, Inc.
  • Skanska AB
  • Speed House Group of Companies Limited
  • Stillwater Dwellings, Inc.
  • Tempohousing B.V.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the prefabricated homes market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, acquisitions, and alliance to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Construction Industry (Book Now with 15% Discount):

Building-integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030

Home Warranty Services Market at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Advanced Building Materials Market at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031

Zero Energy Buildings Market at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2022 to 2031

Pre-Engineered Buildings Market at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2026

Building Panels Material Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Building Thermal Insulation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Non  residential Green Building Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Building and Road Construction Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Building Finishing Contractors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

United States
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
Fax: +1-800-792-5285
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Also from this source

Radio Station Equipment Market to Reach $9,836.07 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 6.23% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Radio Station Equipment Market to Reach $9,836.07 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 6.23% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Radio station equipment Market, by Type (Microphones, Mixing Consoles, Transmitters, Antennas,...
Wall Cladding Market to Reach $168.12 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wall Cladding Market to Reach $168.12 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wall Cladding Market by Type (Fiber Cement & Concrete, Ceramics, Metal, Wood, and Others),...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.