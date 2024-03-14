Prefabricated Housing Market to Reach $41.4 Billion by 2030 - Emerging Trends Include Usage of Cigarette Butt Bricks to Improve Thermal Properties of Prefabricated Housing

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prefabricated Housing Market : Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global prefabricated housing market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction industries. The global prefabricated housing market is expected to reach an estimated $41.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth in construction activities and increasing awareness of eco-friendly, time saving, and cost-effective construction practices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include usage of cigarette butt bricks to improve thermal properties of the prefabricated housing and usage of fly ash concrete to increase the strength of the building.

Key Housing Market Insights

Manufactured homes are forecast to remain the largest segment and are also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in demand of easily relocatable houses without dismantling them.

Within the global prefabricated housing market, residential housing will remain the largest end use market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for less time consuming housing construction and increased awareness of people towards reduction of wastage.

North America will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast as prefabrication promotes sustainability and reduces waste and thus meeting the green building standards.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Prefabricated housing market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (Million Units) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Prefabricated housing market by various segments, such as home type, construction type, and end use, and regions in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Prefabricated housing market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different home type, construction type, end use, and regions for global prefabricated housing market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the prefabricated housing market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, prefabricated housing companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the prefabricated housing companies profiled in this report include-

Modulaire Group

Butler Manufacturing Company

Skyline Corporation

Astron Buildings

Kirby Building Systems

Lindal Cedar Homes

Red Sea Housing Services

This report answers the following key questions

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global prefabricated housing market by home type (manufactured, modular, panelized, and precut homes), construction type (single section and multi-sections), end use (residential and commercial), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the prefabricated housing industry?

What are the business risks and threats to the global prefabricated housing market?

What are emerging trends in this global prefabricated housing market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the global prefabricated housing market?

What are the new developments in the global prefabricated housing market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in the global prefabricated housing market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global prefabricated housing market y, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global prefabricated housing market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Macroeconomic Forecast

3.3: Global Prefabricated Housing Market Trends and Forecast

3.4: Global Prefabricated housing market by Home Type

3.4.1: Manufactured Homes

3.4.2: Modular Homes

3.4.3: Panelized Homes

3.4.4: Precut Homes

3.5: Global Prefabricated Housing Market by Construction Type

3.5.1: Single Section Homes

3.5.2: Multi-Section Homes

3.6: Global Prefabricated Housing Market by End Use

3.6.1: Residential End Use

3.6.2: Commercial End Use



4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Prefabricated Housing Market by Region

4.2: North American Prefabricated Housing Market

4.3: European Prefabricated Housing Market

4.4: APAC Prefabricated Housing Market

4.5: ROW Prefabricated Housing Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis Model



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.2: Labor Cost

6.3: Energy Cost

6.4: SG&A

6.5:EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Prefabricated Housing Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: Capacity Expansion of the Global Prefabricated Housing Market

7.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Prefabricated Housing Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Modulaire Group

8.2: Kirby Building Systems

8.3: Skyline Corporation

8.4: Lindal Cedar Homes

8.5: Butler Manufacturing Company

8.6: Astron Buildings

8.7: Red Sea Housing Services

8.8: Bouygues SA

8.9: Ritz Craft Corporation

8.10: Cavco Industries



