Preference for Natural Surfactants to Position Sugar-based Surfactants Market at US$ 5.1 Bn by 2032

Sugar-based Surfactants Sales to Grow at 6.5% CAGR in Homecare Products through 2022

Fact.MR latest report provides an in-depth analysis of the global sugar-based surfactants market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The study provides significant details of key growth shaping factors including growth drivers, restraints, and emerging trends. Besides this, it uncovers hidden opportunities across various segments in terms of type, source, application, and region.

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sugar-based surfactants market size reached US$ 4.8 Bn in 2021 and is likely to touch a valuation of US$ 5.1 Bn in 2022.

As per Fact.MR, with rising inclination towards using bio-based surfactants, the overall demand for sugar-based surfactants is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2022-2032), surpassing US$ 9.2 Bn by the end of 2032.

Sugar-based surfactants are surface active agents with sugar groups in their structure. They are usually derived from sugar raw materials (cellulosic sugar or glucose) and find usage in myriad applications.

Rising adoption of sugar-based surfactants across various industries, including homecare, personal care & cosmetics, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals is providing impetus to the sales. Similarly, rapid shift towards bio-based/ natural surfactants is encouraging the adoption of sugar-based surfactants and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Over the years, sugar-based surfactants have become ideal alternatives to synthetic ones on account of their low toxicity and biodegradable properties. They are being increasingly used in homecare products, cosmetics and industrial cleaners. Increasing consumer spending on these products will eventually expand the sugar-based surfactants market size during the forecast period.

As per Fact.MR, demand for sugar-based surfactants will continue to remain high in homecare products segment due to increasing usage in products such as toothpaste, detergents, and in-home cleaners. The segment is set to expand at 6.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Regionally, Asia pacific will emerge as the fastest growing market for sugar-based surfactants during the forecast period. Fact.MR predicts Asia Pacific market to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of over 2.5 Bn by 2032.

Factors such as rising preference for natural products, growing presence of leading sugar-based surfactants manufacturers in countries such as China and India, and expansion of personal care and cosmetic industry are spurring the growth in Asia Pacific market.

Key Takeaways:

By applications, homecare products segment is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4 Bn by 2032.

by 2032. Based on type, alkyl polyglycoside segment is expected to create an absolute incremental opportunity of US$ 1 Bn through 2032.

through 2032. Asia Pacific sugar-based surfactants market is likely to expand at 7.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, reaching over US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2032.

sugar-based surfactants market is likely to expand at 7.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, reaching over by the end of 2032. North America sugar-based market accounted for around 20% share in the global sugar-based surfactants market.

sugar-based market accounted for around 20% share in the global sugar-based surfactants market. With rising demand for natural personal care products and cosmetics, the U.S. sugar-based surfactants market is projected to grow at 6.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

Top 5 companies in sugar-based surfactants market cumulatively account for around 45% share in 2022.

Growth Drivers:

Rising adoption of sugar-based surfactants in homecare and personal care products will continue to stimulate the growth of the market.

Growing consumer awareness coupled with presence of stringent environmental regulations is likely to push the demand for sugar-based surfactants during the forecast period.

Various benefits of sugar-based surfactants over synthetic ones are encouraging their adoption in industrial cleaning applications.

Restraints:

Presence of other alternative surfactants, especially bio-based ones, is limiting the growth of sugar-based surfactants market.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading sugar-based surfactant manufacturers are continuously focused on increasing their production capacities to meet the end user demands. Besides this, they have adopted strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, collaborations etc. to gain an upper hand in the global sugar-based surfactants.

For instance,

In June 2020 , BASF announced the 25th anniversary of producing alkyl polyglycoside at its production site in Dusseldorf . The company has emerged as a global leader in producing and supplying sugar-based surfactants.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Cargill

BASF SE

Clairant

Dow Chemicals

Lonza

LG Household & Health care

SEPPIC

Kao

Galaxy Surfactants

AkzoNobel NV

More Valuable Insights on Sugar-Based Surfactants Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global sugar-based surfactants market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the sugar-based surfactants market through detailed segmentation as follows:

Type:

Alkyl Polyglycosides

Branched Alkyl Polyglycosides

Decyl Glucoside

Sucrose Cocoate

Ethoxylated Alkyl Polyglycosides

Others

Source:

Monomeric Sugar-based Surfactants

Dimeric Sugar-based Surfactants

Polymeric Sugar-based Surfactants

Application:

Homecare Products

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

Agricultural Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Oil Fields

Cement, Concrete & Plaster (In Admixture)

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Sugar-based Surfactants Market Report

What will be the demand outlook of the sugar-based surfactants market in 2022?

What is the projected growth rate of the global sugar-based surfactants market during 2022-2032?

Which are the key drivers bolstering growth in the sugar-based surfactants market?

Which factors are hindering the growth in the sugar-based surfactants market?

Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global sugar-based surfactants market during 2022-2032?

