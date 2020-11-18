Preference of Consumers to use Natural Cosmetic Products to Have Direct Impact on Overall Development of Global Slack Wax Market; Valuation to Rise ~US$4.3 Bn by 2027, notes TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that offers a detailed information about the global slack wax market. The research report tries to offer meaningful and actionable insights about the key segments, prominent growth drivers, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

According to the research report, the global slack wax market is projected grow at slow CAGR of ~2% over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The market was expected to produce ~4 thousand kilo tons in 2019. With the given rate of growth, the global slack wax market is projected to reach a valuation worth US$4.3 Bn by the end of 2027.

Global Slack Wax Market – Overview

Slack wax is a petroleum product that is used as a key raw material in the production of paraffin wax.

Slack wax is derived from lubricating oils, which possess high oil content. The oil content in slack wax ranges from 5.0% to 35%.

The global market is mainly segmented in terms of product, application, and region.

The global market has been dominated by the light slack wax product segment in recent years.

Global Slack Wax Market – Key Driving Factors

There are several factors that are responsible for the growth of the global slack wax market. One of the key factors has been the increasing use of slack wax as a raw material for manufacturing natural cosmetics.

In recent years, people are trying to move on from synthetic cosmetics and switch to natural ones. As such, there has been growing demand for their production, and thus making a positive impact on the overall growth of the global slack wax market.

Slack wax reduces the fragility of stick products by enhancing their strength and stability. Besides this, the desirable qualities of slack wax that offer protection against water loss, UV-radiation, and parasites have been gaining ground in the industry for the formulation of cleansers, conditioners, emulsifiers, and solubilizing agents.

Global Slack Wax Market – Key Restraining Factors

The implementation of stringent government regulations on the emission of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, sulfur, and other particulate matter has compelled oil & gas companies to invest in better technologies for the production of efficient and cleaner group II and group III base oils.

Thus, decline in the production capacity of group I base oils, high prices of raw materials because of strict government policies on sulfur emissions, and concentrated focus on natural wax and synthetic paraffin wax are likely to restrain the global slack wax market.

Global Slack Wax Market – Geographical Segmentation

There are five key regions of the global slack wax market. These regions are North America , Latin America , Asia Pacific , Europe , the Middle East and Africa .

, , , , the and . In terms of value, Asia Pacific held a major share of more than 30% of the global slack wax market in 2018.

held a major share of more than 30% of the global slack wax market in 2018. China , Japan , and some countries in the ASEAN region are leading markets in Asia Pacific .

, , and some countries in the ASEAN region are leading markets in . Rise in the usage of scented candles, construction boards, matchstick boxes, moisture vapor barriers, polishes, inks, and carbon paper is expected to drive the demand for paraffin wax, thus, fueling the slack wax market in Asia Pacific .

Global Slack Wax Market – Key Players

Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc. Sasol Limited, Polwax S.A., PT PERTAMINA, HollyFrontier Corporation, RAHA Paraffin Company, and IRANOL Oil Co are some of the key players in the global market.

Global Slack Wax Market: Segmentation

Slack Wax Market by Product

Light

Heavy

Slack Wax Market by Application

Paraffin Wax

Construction Boards

Candle Manufacturing

Others (including Cable Filling and Matchstick Boxes)

Slack Wax Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Belgium



Nordic Countries



Poland



Netherlands



Luxembourg ,

,

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

