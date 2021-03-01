Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020

"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year operational results across our entire portfolio which demonstrate the durability and quality of these assets located in the thriving Sunbelt region. Our rent collections were very strong, and we credit this to our best in class teams and our focused Sunbelt strategy. Our Class A suburban multifamily portfolio continues to demonstrate solid growth due to broad positive economic and migration trends," stated Joel Murphy, Preferred Apartment Communities' President and Chief Executive Officer.

"2020 was also a transformational year for PAC. We went on offense and focused on several key strategic initiatives designed to streamline our business and position PAC for future growth. We completed our internalization, which simplified our platform, and completed the sale of our student housing portfolio for $478 million, which simplified our portfolio. With shareholder approval, we improved our governance by allowing shareholders to amend our bylaws, and we improved our balance sheet flexibility by reducing the call option on our Series A preferred stock from 10 years to 5 years. As a result of these steps, we ended the year having significantly reduced our preferred shares outstanding and invested $277 million in multifamily acquisitions. We enter 2021 energized to continue our drive to further improve our balance sheet and to grow our multifamily portfolio by leveraging our deep relationships and local market knowledge in key suburban Sunbelt markets."

Our operating results are presented below.

































Three months ended

December 31,





Year ended December 31,









2020

2019

% change

2020

2019

% change































Revenues (in thousands) $ 121,121



$ 124,866



(3.0) %

$ 502,197



$ 470,427



6.8 %































Per share data:

























Net income (loss) (1) $ (0.77)



$ (0.71)



(8.5) %

$ (6.95)



$ (2.73)



—





FFO (2) $ (0.20)



$ 0.31



—



$ (3.36)



$ 1.37



—





Core FFO (2) $ 0.31



$ 0.35



(11.4) %

$ 1.07



$ 1.49



(28.2) %



AFFO (2) $ 0.25



$ 0.35



(28.6) %

$ 0.83



$ 1.02



(18.6) %



Dividends (3) $ 0.175



$ 0.2625



(33.3) %

$ 0.7875



$ 1.0475



(24.8) %































(1) Per weighted average share of Common Stock outstanding for the periods indicated. (2) FFO, Core FFO and AFFO results are presented per basic weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit in our Operating Partnership outstanding for the periods indicated. See Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures. (3) Per share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding.

Financial

Our total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 6.8% to approximately $502.2 million from the year ended December 31, 2019 , largely due to incremental revenues from newly acquired real estate assets. Our total revenues declined for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 versus the 2019 period due to the sale on November 3, 2020 of our eight student housing properties.

increased 6.8% to approximately from the year ended , largely due to incremental revenues from newly acquired real estate assets. Our total revenues declined for the quarter ended versus the 2019 period due to the sale on of our eight student housing properties. Our net loss per share was $(0.77) and $(0.71) for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Funds From Operations, or FFO, was $(0.20) and $0.31 per weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decline in FFO per share was driven by:

and for the three-month periods ended and 2019, respectively. Funds From Operations, or FFO, was and per weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding for the three months ended and 2019, respectively. The decline in FFO per share was driven by: deemed dividends resulting from our call of preferred stock and other cash redemptions of preferred stock in the fourth quarter 2020 that totaled approximately $0.49 per share;

per share;

decreased interest revenue from our smaller portfolio of real estate loan investments and lines of credit of approximately $0.06 per share; and

per share; and

a gain from the sale of mortgage-backed securities in 2019 which did not recur in 2020 of approximately $0.03 per share;

per share;

partially offset by an increase of approximately $0.06 per share from improved property operational results and acquisitions.



per share from improved property operational results and acquisitions. Our Core FFO per share result increased to $0.31 , up 19.2% from $0.26 for the third quarter 2020, primarily due to:

, up 19.2% from for the third quarter 2020, primarily due to: higher purchase option termination revenue of approximately $0.02 per share;

per share;

land easement proceeds received in the fourth quarter 2020 of approximately $0.01 per share; and

per share; and

reduced monthly preferred stock dividends following the call of 208,786 shares of preferred stock of approximately $0.01 per share.



per share. Our AFFO per share increased to $0.25 for the fourth quarter 2020 from $0.07 for the third quarter 2020, primarily due to:

for the fourth quarter 2020 from for the third quarter 2020, primarily due to: an increase of accrued interest received of approximately $0.07 per share;

per share;

higher purchase option termination revenue of approximately $0.02 per share;

per share;

land easement proceeds received in the fourth quarter 2020 of approximately $0.01 per share;

per share;

reduced monthly preferred stock dividends following the call of 208,786 shares of preferred stock of approximately $0.01 per share; and

per share; and

lower recurring capital expenditures on our real estate properties of approximately $0.02 per share.



per share. Our Core FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 57.9% and our Core FFO payout ratio to our preferred stockholders was approximately 78.4% for the fourth quarter 2020. (A)

Our AFFO payout ratio to our preferred stockholders improved to approximately 81.7% for the fourth quarter 2020 from 90.9% for the third quarter 2020. (A) Our fourth quarter 2020 AFFO payout ratio reflects an increase of accrued interest received on our real estate loan investment portfolio of approximately $3.5 million versus the third quarter 2020. We have approximately $22.5 million of accrued interest revenue on our real estate loan investment portfolio, that will positively impact AFFO when collected.

Our fourth quarter 2020 AFFO payout ratio reflects an increase of accrued interest received on our real estate loan investment portfolio of approximately versus the third quarter 2020. We have approximately of accrued interest revenue on our real estate loan investment portfolio, that will positively impact AFFO when collected. As of December 31, 2020 , our total assets were approximately $4.3 billion , a decrease from our total assets of approximately $4.8 billion at December 31, 2019 that mainly resulted from the sale of our student housing portfolio during the fourth quarter 2020 and the utilization of proceeds to fund a call of 208,786 shares of our preferred stock.

(A) We calculate the Core FFO and AFFO payout ratios to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to Core FFO and AFFO. We calculate the Core FFO and AFFO payout ratios to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and Core FFO and AFFO. Since our operations resulted in a net loss from continuing operations for the periods presented, a payout ratio based on net loss is not calculable. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

The following chart details monthly cash collections of rental revenues before and after the effect of rent deferrals across all our operating business lines as of February 25, 2021:





Cash Collections of 2020 Recurring Rental Revenues (1) Unadjusted for rent

deferrals:

First

quarter

Second

quarter

Third

quarter

October

November

December

























Multifamily

99.9 %

98.8 %

99.0 %

99.0 %

99.1 %

99.1 % Office

99.9 %

98.1 %

99.7 %

99.9 %

100.0 %

99.4 % Grocery-anchored retail (2)

99.5 %

91.7 %

95.9 %

97.3 %

97.2 %

97.8 %































Cash Collections of 2020 Recurring Rental Revenues (1) Adjusted for rent deferrals:

First

quarter

Second quarter

Third

quarter

October

November

December

























Multifamily

99.9 %

99.4 %

99.0 %

99.0 %

99.1 %

99.1 % Office

99.9 %

99.9 %

100.0 %

99.9 %

100.0 %

99.4 % Grocery-anchored retail (2)

99.6 %

96.8 %

97.6 %

98.2 %

98.0 %

97.9 %



























(1) Percent of revenue billed includes recurring charges for base rent, operating expense escalations, pet, garage, parking and storage rent, as well as receivables from U.S. Government tenants, from which collection is reasonably assured. (2) Includes an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage.

The following chart details monthly occupancy and percent leased rates across all our operating business lines:





2020 Monthly Occupancy and Percentages Leased



First

quarter

Second

quarter

Third

quarter

October

November

December

























Occupancy:























Multifamily (stabilized) (1)

95.5 %

94.7 %

95.6 %

95.4 %

95.8 %

95.6 % Percent leased: (2)























Office

96.7 %

96.2 %

95.5 %

95.4 %

95.4 %

94.7 % Grocery-anchored retail (3)

92.6 %

92.7 %

92.5 %

92.4 %

91.1 %

91.0 %





(1) For quarterly periods, calculated as the average of the number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the period end date. (2) Percent of total area leased as of the period end date. (3) Includes an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage.

Operational

Our multifamily communities' same store rental and other property revenues increased 0.6% and our same store net operating income increased 0.7% for the year ended December 31, 2020 versus 2019. For the fourth quarter, same store revenues increased 0.1% and same store net operating income decreased 1.9%. Real estate taxes and insurance costs increased 22% and 24%, respectively for the quarter and 6% and 26% respectively for the year to date periods in 2020 due to our increased exposure from property tax judgements that are currently in litigation or under appeal and from increased insurance costs related to adjustments for replacement cost underwriting results. Decreases in property operating and maintenance expense resulted from cost savings realized from the absence of property management fees to our Former Manager following Internalization and reduced advertising and marketing expenditures.

versus 2019. For the fourth quarter, same store revenues increased 0.1% and same store net operating income decreased 1.9%. Real estate taxes and insurance costs increased 22% and 24%, respectively for the quarter and 6% and 26% respectively for the year to date periods in 2020 due to our increased exposure from property tax judgements that are currently in litigation or under appeal and from increased insurance costs related to adjustments for replacement cost underwriting results. Decreases in property operating and maintenance expense resulted from cost savings realized from the absence of property management fees to our Former Manager following Internalization and reduced advertising and marketing expenditures. We collected 99% of rental revenues from residents in our multifamily communities for each month in 2020.

Our average recurring rental revenue collections before and after any effect of rent deferrals for the fourth quarter 2020 were approximately 99.1% and 99.1% for multifamily communities, 97.4% and 98.1% for grocery-anchored retail properties and 99.7% and 99.7% for office properties, respectively. Rent deferments provided to our residents and tenants are limited and are primarily related to a change of timing of rent payments with no significant changes to total payments or term.

As of December 31, 2020 , we have deferred $1.9 million of retail recurring rental revenue, or approximately 2.7% cumulatively over the last three quarters. Including this deferred rent, we have accounted for 97.5%, 97.2% and 96.4% of fourth quarter, third quarter and second quarter retail recurring rental revenue, respectively. In addition to the deferrals, we granted approximately $542,000 of Covid-related rental abatements, or approximately 0.8% of retail recurring rental revenues cumulatively over the last three quarters. These rental abatements were generally accompanied by an increase in the tenant's lease term or the lease terms were amended to be more favorable to us. Our total retail reserves held steady at $2.5 million , or 2.3% of total retail revenues year to date, which is 0.6% of total company rental and other property revenues.

, we have deferred of retail recurring rental revenue, or approximately 2.7% cumulatively over the last three quarters. Including this deferred rent, we have accounted for 97.5%, 97.2% and 96.4% of fourth quarter, third quarter and second quarter retail recurring rental revenue, respectively. In addition to the deferrals, we granted approximately of Covid-related rental abatements, or approximately 0.8% of retail recurring rental revenues cumulatively over the last three quarters. These rental abatements were generally accompanied by an increase in the tenant's lease term or the lease terms were amended to be more favorable to us. Our total retail reserves held steady at , or 2.3% of total retail revenues year to date, which is 0.6% of total company rental and other property revenues. During the fourth quarter 2020, we received the full principal amounts totaling $44.6 million from the repayment of the Sanibel Straights, E-Town and Solis Kennesaw II real estate loan investments, plus approximately $4.2 million of deferred interest revenue from these loans. These transactions collectively returned $48.8 million of capital to us for investment during the fourth quarter.

from the repayment of the Sanibel Straights, E-Town and Solis Kennesaw II real estate loan investments, plus approximately of deferred interest revenue from these loans. These transactions collectively returned of capital to us for investment during the fourth quarter. For the full year 2020, we originated three real estate investment loans with a total commitment of $44.1 million .

. As of December 31, 2020 , the average age of our multifamily communities was approximately 6.3 years, which is the youngest in the public multifamily REIT industry.

, the average age of our multifamily communities was approximately 6.3 years, which is the youngest in the public multifamily REIT industry. As of December 31, 2020 , all of our owned multifamily communities had achieved stabilization except for our two fourth quarter acquisitions, which we define as reaching 93% physical occupancy for three full months in a quarter. One fourth quarter multifamily acquisition will achieve stabilization on March 31, 2021 , at which time we will have owned it for a full fiscal quarter.

, all of our owned multifamily communities had achieved stabilization except for our two fourth quarter acquisitions, which we define as reaching 93% physical occupancy for three full months in a quarter. One fourth quarter multifamily acquisition will achieve stabilization on , at which time we will have owned it for a full fiscal quarter. The physical occupancy of our same-store multifamily communities increased to 95.4% at December 31, 2020 from 95.3% at December 31, 2019 .

Financing and Capital Markets

As of December 31, 2020 , approximately 97.4% of our permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed interest rates and approximately 0.8% has variable interest rates which are capped. We believe we are well protected against potential increases in market interest rates. Our overall weighted average interest rate for our mortgage debt portfolio was 3.55% for multifamily communities, 4.13% for office properties, 3.91% for grocery-anchored retail properties and 3.77% in the aggregate.

, approximately 97.4% of our permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed interest rates and approximately 0.8% has variable interest rates which are capped. We believe we are well protected against potential increases in market interest rates. Our overall weighted average interest rate for our mortgage debt portfolio was 3.55% for multifamily communities, 4.13% for office properties, 3.91% for grocery-anchored retail properties and 3.77% in the aggregate. At December 31, 2020 , our leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 55.6%.

, our leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 55.6%. At December 31, 2020 , we had $178.0 million available to be drawn on our revolving line of credit and approximately $75.7 million of cash and restricted cash on hand.

, we had available to be drawn on our revolving line of credit and approximately of cash and restricted cash on hand. During the fourth quarter 2020, we issued and sold an aggregate of 52,333 shares of Preferred Stock and redeemed an aggregate of 49,105 shares of Preferred Stock, resulting in a net issuance of 3,228 shares of Preferred Stock. Also during the fourth quarter 2020, we called 208,786 shares of Preferred Stock for a net decrease of 205,558 shares of Preferred Stock outstanding and a net cash disbursement of approximately $209.3 million from these transactions.

Significant Transactions

On November 3, 2020 , we announced via a press release the closing on that day of the sale of all of our student housing properties and one student housing related real estate loan investment to an unrelated third party for a sales price of $478.7 million .

, we announced via a press release the closing on that day of the sale of all of our student housing properties and one student housing related real estate loan investment to an unrelated third party for a sales price of . During the fourth quarter 2020, we acquired The Blake, a 281-unit multifamily community located in Orlando, Florida and The Menlo , a 332-unit multifamily community located in Jacksonville, Florida .

and The , a 332-unit multifamily community located in . On November 12, 2020 , we closed on the sale of the Avenues at Creekside, a 395-unit multifamily community located in San Antonio, Texas that resulted in a gain of approximately $17.3 million .

, we closed on the sale of the Avenues at Creekside, a 395-unit multifamily community located in that resulted in a gain of approximately . On November 19, 2020 , we announced an approval by our common stockholders of a reduction of our call option on our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock from 10 years to 5 years.

, we announced an approval by our common stockholders of a reduction of our call option on our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock from 10 years to 5 years. On November 19, 2020 , we announced a call of approximately $208.8 million of our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock.

, we announced a call of approximately of our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock. During the fourth quarter 2020, we received approximately $48.8 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on four previously issued real estate loan investments.

Real Estate Assets

At December 31, 2020, our portfolio of owned real estate assets and potential additions from purchase options we held from our real estate loan investments consisted of:





















Owned as of

December 31,

2020 (1)

Potential

additions from

real estate loan

investment

portfolio (2) (3)

Potential total



Residential properties:













Properties 37



10



47





Units 11,143



2,808



13,951





Grocery-anchored shopping centers:













Properties 54



—



54





Gross leasable area (square feet) 6,208,278



—



6,208,278





Office buildings:













Properties 9



1



10





Rentable square feet 3,169,000



195,000



3,364,000





Development properties 2



—



2





Rentable square feet 35,000



—



35,000





(1) One multifamily community, two grocery-anchored shopping centers and two office buildings are owned through consolidated joint ventures. One grocery-anchored shopping center is an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture. (2) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio. (3) The Company has terminated various purchase option agreements in exchange for termination fees. These properties are excluded from the potential additions from our real estate loan investment portfolio.

Same-Store Multifamily Communities Financial Data

The following chart presents same-store operating results for the Company's multifamily communities. We define our population of same-store multifamily communities as those that have achieved occupancy at or above 93% for all three consecutive months within a single quarter (stabilized) before the beginning of the prior year and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of the current year, enabling comparisons of the current year quarterly and annual reporting periods to the prior year comparative periods. The Company excludes the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. For the periods presented, same-store operating results consist of the operating results of the following multifamily communities containing an aggregate 8,299 units, or 74.5% of our multifamily units:

Aster at Lely Resort

Avenues at Cypress

Avenues at Northpointe Citi Lakes

Lenox Village

Retreat at Lenox Village Overton Rise

Sorrel

Venue at Lakewood Ranch Citrus Village

525 Avalon Park

Vineyards Founders Village

Retreat at Greystone

City Vista Summit Crossing I

Luxe at Lakewood Ranch

Adara at Overland Park City Park View

Summit Crossing II

Aldridge at Town Village Reserve at Summit Crossing

Crosstown Walk

Claiborne Crossing Green Park

Colony at Centerpointe

Lux at Sorrel



Vestavia Reserve





Same-store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss), as shown in the reconciliations below. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)













Three months ended: (in thousands)

12/31/2020

12/31/2019









Net income (loss)

$ 17,472



$ (1,364)

Add:







Equity stock compensation

586



301

Depreciation and amortization

48,581



47,874

Interest expense

27,950



28,798

Management fees

—



8,867

Corporate G&A and other 7,700



1,603

(Income) loss from unconsolidated joint venture

194



—

Management Internalization

288



1,844

Allowance for expected credit losses

640



2,038

Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees

—



(3,259)

Less:







Interest revenue on notes receivable

12,115



13,553

Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

485



1,966

Miscellaneous revenues

977



1,000

Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated







VIEs from mortgage-backed pools

—



515

Gains on sales of real estate and mortgage-backed securities, net

20,195



1,563

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate loan investment and land condemnation, net

(11)



207











Property net operating income

69,650



67,898

Less:







Non-same-store property revenues

(71,468)



(72,312)

Add:







Non-same-store property operating expenses 22,591



25,579









Same-store net operating income

$ 20,773



$ 21,165













Multifamily Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income





















Three months ended:







(in thousands)

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

$ change

% change Revenues:















Rental and other property revenues

$ 36,077



$ 36,036



$ 41



0.1 %

















Operating expenses:















Property operating and maintenance

6,078



6,843



(765)



(11.2) % Payroll

2,887



2,849



38



1.3 % Real estate taxes and insurance

6,339



5,179



1,160



22.4 % Total operating expenses

15,304



14,871



433



2.9 %

















Same-store net operating income

$ 20,773



$ 21,165



$ (392)



(1.9) %

















Same-store average physical occupancy

95.6 %

95.1 %

























Corporate level expenses related to the management and operations of the Multifamily and Student housing property portfolios are allocated

on a per unit basis to Property NOI and are included in Multifamily Same Store NOI.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)













Years ended: (in thousands)

12/31/2020

12/31/2019









Net loss

$ (181,603)



$ (7,458)

Add:







Equity stock compensation

1,644



1,223

Depreciation and amortization

201,677



185,065

Interest expense

118,558



111,964

Management fees

3,099



33,516

Corporate G&A and other 30,809



5,773

(Income) loss from unconsolidated joint venture

314



—

Management Internalization

180,116



2,987

Allowance for expected credit losses

6,103



2,038

Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees

(1,136)



(11,764)

Less:







Interest revenue on notes receivable

46,610



49,542

Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

4,235



11,946

Miscellaneous revenues

5,537



2,023

Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated







VIEs from mortgage-backed pools

—



1,831

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(6,674)



(84)

Gains on sales of real estate and mortgage-backed securities, net

23,456



1,567

Gains on sale of real estate loan investment and land condemnation

517



954











Property net operating income

285,900



255,565

Less:







Non-same-store property revenues

(302,300)



(264,292)

Add:







Non-same-store property operating expenses 99,950



91,729









Same-store net operating income

$ 83,550



$ 83,002













Multifamily Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income





















Years ended:







(in thousands)

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

$ change

% change Revenues:















Rental and other property revenues

$ 143,514



$ 142,624



$ 890



0.6 %

















Operating expenses:















Property operating and maintenance

24,714



26,439



(1,725)



(6.5) % Payroll

11,364



11,217



147



1.3 % Real estate taxes and insurance

23,886



21,966



1,920



8.7 % Total operating expenses

59,964



59,622



342



0.6 %

















Same-store net operating income

$ 83,550



$ 83,002



$ 548



0.7 %

















Corporate level expenses related to the management and operations of the multifamily and student housing property portfolios are allocated on

a per unit basis to property NOI and are included in multifamily same store NOI.

Dividends

Quarterly Dividends on Common Stock and Class A OP Units

On November 5, 2020, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.175 per share, that was paid on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2020. In conjunction with the Common Stock dividend, our operating partnership declared a distribution on its Class A Units of $0.175 per unit for the fourth quarter 2020, which was paid on January 15, 2021 to all Class A Unit holders of record as of December 15, 2020.

Monthly Dividends on Preferred Stock

We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $52.7 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and represents a 6% annual yield. We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $1.9 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and also represents a 6% annual yield. We declared dividends totaling approximately $1.5 million on our Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, or mShares, for the fourth quarter 2020. The mShares have a dividend rate that escalates from 5.75% in year one of issuance to 7.50% in year eight and thereafter. We declared dividends totaling approximately $271,000 on our Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter 2020. The Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock has a dividend rate that escalates from 6.1% in year one of issuance to 7.1% in year ten and thereafter.

Subsequent to Quarter End

Between January 1, 2021 and February 28, 2021, we issued 35,040 shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $31.5 million after commissions and fees and we issued 2,858 shares of Series M1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $2.8 million after commissions and fees. During the same period, we redeemed 17,363 shares of Series A Preferred Stock, 750 shares of Series M1 Preferred Stock and 461 shares of Series M Preferred Stock, or mShares.

On February 24, 2021, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.175 per share, payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2021.

2021 Guidance:

Net income (loss) per share - We are continuing to add properties and real estate loan investments to our real estate portfolio and the specific timing of the closing of acquisitions is difficult to predict. Acquisition activity by its nature can cause material variation in our reported depreciation and amortization expense and interest income. Since net income (loss) per share is calculated net of depreciation and amortization expense, our net income (loss) results can fluctuate, possibly significantly, depending upon the timing of the closing of acquisitions. For this reason, we are unable to reasonably forecast this measure or provide a reconciliation of our projected FFO per share to this measure.

Core FFO - our forecasted range for the full year 2021 is $0.81 - $0.89 per weighted average share and unit.

Assumptions for our 2021 Core FFO guidance:

Same-store NOI growth for multifamily communities of 1.5% - 3.0%

Real estate loan investment originations of $50 million - $100 million

This guidance also includes the impact of a material decline in purchase option termination revenues. Please note that our guidance does not include any additional calls of our Series A Preferred Stock. We will update this guidance if, as and when it becomes appropriate.

We expect the growth in NOI for multifamily communities and the new investment loan originations to be weighted towards the second half of 2021. We will be active in the acquisition market for multifamily assets but will maintain investment discipline in a very competitive environment.



AFFO, Core FFO and FFO are calculated after deductions for all preferred stock dividends. Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO, Core FFO and AFFO for the three-months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 appear in the attached report, as well as on our website using the following link:

https://investors.pacapts.com/q4-2020-quarterly-supplemental-financial-data

COVID-19

Our percentages of rent collected have stabilized at or near pre-pandemic levels during the fourth quarter 2020. While the impacts of COVID-19 are continuing into 2021, the effects on our operations have been manageable and we believe this condition will persist, barring a dramatic change in the trajectory of the pandemic.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

















Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended December 31, (In thousands, except per-share figures)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:















Rental and other property revenues

$ 107,544



$ 108,347



$ 445,815



$ 406,916

Interest income on loans and notes receivable

12,115



13,553



46,610



49,542

Interest income from related parties

485



1,966



4,235



11,946

Miscellaneous revenues

977



1,000



5,537



2,023



















Total revenues

121,121



124,866



502,197



470,427



















Operating expenses:















Property operating and maintenance

16,336



16,608



69,255



59,845

Property salary and benefits 5,412



5,848



22,377



20,693

Property management costs 961



3,807



4,989



13,981

Real estate taxes and insurance

15,185



14,186



63,294



56,832

General and administrative

7,700



1,603



30,809



5,773

Equity compensation to directors and executives 586



301



1,644



1,223

Depreciation and amortization

48,581



47,874



201,677



185,065

Asset management and general and administrative expense















fees to related party

—



8,867



3,099



33,516

Allowance for expected credit losses

640



2,038



6,103



2,038

Management Internalization expense

288



1,844



180,116



2,987



















Total operating expenses

95,689



102,976



583,363



381,953

Waived asset management and general and administrative













expense fees —



(3,259)



(1,136)



(11,764)



















Net operating expenses

95,689



99,717



582,227



370,189

Operating income (loss) before gain on sale of real estate and loss from















unconsolidated joint venture

25,432



25,149



(80,030)



100,238

Loss from unconsolidated joint venture

(194)



—



(314)



—

Gains on sales of real estate and mortgage-backed securities, net

20,195



1,563



23,456



1,567

Operating income (loss)

45,433



26,712



(56,888)



101,805



















Interest expense

27,950



28,798



118,558



111,964

Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated















VIEs from mortgage-backed pools

—



515



—



1,831

Loss on extinguishments of debt

—



—



(6,674)



(84)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate loan investment and land condemnation

(11)



207



517



954



















Net income (loss)

17,472



(1,364)



(181,603)



(7,458)

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 300



76



3,815



214



















Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

17,772



(1,288)



(177,788)



(7,244)



















Dividends declared to preferred stockholders

(56,307)



(31,245)



(160,908)



(113,772)

Earnings attributable to unvested restricted stock

(96)



(3)



(205)



(17)



















Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (38,631)



$ (32,536)



$ (338,901)



$ (121,033)



















Net loss per share of Common Stock available to













common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (0.77)



$ (0.71)



$ (6.95)



$ (2.73)



















Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding,













basic and diluted

49,912



45,934



48,743



44,265



Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)

























Three months ended December 31, (In thousands, except per-share figures)



2020

2019















Net loss attributable to common stockholders (See note 1) $ (38,631)



$ (32,536)

















Add: Depreciation of real estate assets

39,447



38,626



Amortization of acquired intangible assets and deferred leasing costs 8,742



8,588



Net gain (loss) attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2) 260



(6)



Gain on sale of real estate (20,195)



—

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders (10,377)



14,672



















Acquisition and pursuit costs 2



—



Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees (See note 3) 451



604



Contingent management fees recognized upon property sales —



11



Internalization costs (See note 4) 288



1,844



Deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock 24,593



206



Expenses incurred on the call of preferred stock (See note 5) 520



—



Expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic (See note 6) 77



—



Earnest money forfeited by prospective asset purchaser —



(1,000)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 15,554



16,337













Add: Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives

586



301



Non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses (See note 7) 155



1,400



Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 8)

1,255



1,160



Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets

541



488



Net loan origination fees received (See note 9)

16



109



Deferred interest income received (See note 10)

3,852



5,436



Cash received for sale of K Program securities in excess of noncash revenues —



1,474



Amortization of lease inducements (See note 11)

448



439



Cash received in excess of amortization of purchase option







termination revenues (See note 12) 560



49



Earnest money forfeited by prospective asset purchaser —



1,000

Less: Non-cash loan interest income (See note 10)

(3,193)



(3,686)



Cash paid for loan closing costs (16)



—



Amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities and SLR (See note 13) (4,333)



(4,268)



Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 14)

(941)



(941)



Normally recurring capital expenditures (See note 15) (1,903)



(2,765)

















AFFO attributable to common stockholders and Unitholders $ 12,581



$ 16,533













Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:







Common Stock dividends



$ 8,877



$ 12,156



Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)

130



225



Total





$ 9,007



$ 12,381

















Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share

$ 0.1750



$ 0.2625

















FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ (0.20)



$ 0.31

Core FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.31



$ 0.35

AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.25



$ 0.35









Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (See note 16)







Basic:













Common Stock



49,912



45,934



Class A Units





731



856



Common Stock and Class A Units

50,643



46,790



















Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (See note 17)

50,708



46,894

















Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 548 and 13 unvested shares





of restricted Common Stock at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 50,542



46,457

Actual Class A Units outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 649



856



Total





51,191



47,313



See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.





Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)









Years ended December 31, (In thousands, except per-share figures)



2020

2019















Net loss attributable to common stockholders (See note 1) $ (338,901)



$ (121,033)

















Add: Depreciation of real estate assets

161,500



148,034



Amortization of acquired intangible assets and deferred leasing costs 37,675



34,990



Net loss attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2) (3,133)



(144)



Gain on sale of real estate (23,456)



—

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders (166,315)



61,847



Acquisition and pursuit costs 383



—



Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees (See note 3) 2,162



2,095



Contingent management fees recognized upon property sales —



11



Payment of costs related to property refinancing 7,372



594



Internalization costs (See note 4) 180,116



2,987



Deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock 30,970



577



Expenses incurred on the call of preferred stock (See note 5) 566



—



Expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic (See note 6) 663



—



Earnest money forfeited by prospective asset purchaser (2,750)



(1,000)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 53,167



67,111

Add: Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives 1,644



1,223



Non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses (See note 7) 3,802



1,400



Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 8)

4,886



4,618



Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets

2,334



1,869



Net loan origination fees received (See note 9)

898



783



Deferred interest income received (See note 10)

12,504



10,514



Amortization of lease inducements (See note 11)

1,782



1,734



Cash received in excess of (exceeded by) amortization of purchase option







termination revenues (See note 12) 464



(2,321)



Non-cash revenues from mortgage-backed securities —



778



Earnest money forfeited by prospective asset purchaser 2,750



1,000

Less: Non-cash loan interest income (See note 10)

(12,638)



(14,431)



Cash paid for loan closing costs (122)



(37)



Amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities and SLR (See note 13) (18,017)



(16,643)



Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 14)

(3,762)



(3,762)



Normally recurring capital expenditures (See note 15) (8,428)



(7,887)

















AFFO attributable to common stockholders and Unitholders $ 41,264



$ 45,949













Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:







Common Stock dividends



$ 38,868



$ 46,755



Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)

593



908



Total





$ 39,461



$ 47,663

















Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share

$ 0.7875



$ 1.0475

















FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ (3.36)



$ 1.37

Core FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 1.07



$ 1.49

AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.83



$ 1.02

















Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (See note 16)







Basic:













Common Stock



48,743



44,265



Class A Units





765



870



Common Stock and Class A Units

49,508



45,135



















Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (See note 17) 49,549



45,772

















Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 548 and 13 unvested shares





of restricted Common Stock at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 50,542



46,457

Actual Class A Units outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 649



856



Total





51,191



47,313



















See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.

Notes to Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders



1) Rental and other property revenues and property operating expenses for the three-months and year ended December 31, 2020 include activity for the properties acquired during the period only from their respective dates of acquisition. In addition, these periods include activity for the properties acquired since December 31, 2019. Rental and other property revenues and expenses for the three-months and year ended December 31, 2019 include activity for the acquisitions made during that period only from their respective dates of acquisition.



2) Non-controlling interests in Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., or our Operating Partnership, consisted of a total of 648,936 Class A Units as of December 31, 2020. Included in this total are 419,228 Class A Units which were granted as partial consideration to the seller in conjunction with the seller's contribution to us on February 29, 2016 of the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The remaining Class A units were awarded primarily to our key executive officers. The Class A Units are apportioned a percentage of our financial results as non-controlling interests. The weighted average ownership percentage of these holders of Class A Units was calculated to be 1.44% and 1.54% for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



3) We paid loan coordination fees to Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, or our Former Manager, to reflect the administrative effort involved in arranging debt financing for acquired properties prior to the Internalization. The fees were calculated as 0.6% of the amount of any mortgage indebtedness on newly-acquired properties or refinancing and are amortized over the lives of the respective mortgage loans. This non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of Core FFO and AFFO. At December 31, 2020, aggregate unamortized loan coordination fees were approximately $11.7 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 10.5 years.



4) This adjustment reflects the add-back of (i) consideration paid to the owners of the Former Manager and Former Sub-Manager, (ii) accretion of the discount on the deferred liability payable to the owners of the Former Manager and (iii) due diligence and pursuit costs incurred by the Company related to the internalization of the functions performed by the Former Manager.



5) This adjustment adds back expenses incurred by us to effect an amendment of the Company's charter necessary to allow us to redeem outstanding shares of our Series A Preferred Stock beginning on the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance of the shares of Series A Preferred Stock, rather than the tenth anniversary.



6) This additive adjustment to FFO consists of non-recurring costs for signage, cleaning and supplies necessary to create and maintain work environments necessary to adhere to CDC guidelines during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Since we do not expect to incur similar costs once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, we add these costs back to FFO in our calculation of Core FFO.



7) Effective January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-03, which requires us to estimate the amount of future credit losses we expect to incur over the lives of our real estate loan investments at the inception of each loan. This loss reserve may be adjusted upward or downward over the lives of our loans and therefore the aggregate net adjustment for each period could be positive (removing the non-cash effect of a net increase in aggregate loss reserves) or negative (removing the non-cash effect of a net decrease in aggregate loss reserves) in these adjustments to FFO in calculating Core FFO. More information on our expected credit loss reserves may be found in note 4 of our consolidated financial statements.



8) We incur loan closing costs on our existing mortgage loans, which are secured on a property-by-property basis by each of our acquired real estate assets, and also for occasional amendments to our syndicated revolving line of credit with Key Bank National Association, or our Revolving Line of Credit. These loan closing costs are also amortized over the lives of the respective loans and the Revolving Line of Credit, and this non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of AFFO. Neither we nor the Operating Partnership have any recourse liability in connection with any of the mortgage loans, nor do we have any cross-collateralization arrangements with respect to the assets securing the mortgage loans, other than security interests in 49% of the equity interests of the subsidiaries owning such assets, granted in connection with our Revolving Line of Credit, which provides for full recourse liability. At December 31, 2020, unamortized loan costs on all the Company's indebtedness were approximately $31.1 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 9.0 years.



9) We receive loan origination fees in conjunction with the origination of certain real estate loan investments. These fees are then recognized as revenue over the lives of the applicable loans as adjustments of yield using the effective interest method. The total fees received are additive adjustments in the calculation of AFFO. Correspondingly, the amortized non-cash income is a deduction in the calculation of AFFO. Over the lives of certain loans, we accrue additional interest amounts that become due to us at the time of repayment of the loan or refinancing of the property, or when the property is sold. This non-cash interest income is subtracted from Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO. The amount of additional accrued interest becomes an additive adjustment to FFO once received from the borrower (see note 10).



10) This adjustment reflects the receipt during the periods presented of additional interest income (described in note 9 above) which was earned and accrued on various real estate loans prior to those periods and previously deducted in our calculation of AFFO.



11) This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of costs incurred to induce tenants to lease space in our office buildings and grocery-anchored shopping centers.



12) Occasionally we receive fees in exchange for the termination of our purchase options related to certain multifamily and student housing properties. These fees are recorded as revenue over the period beginning on the date of termination until the earlier of (i) the maturity of the real estate loan investment and (ii) the sale of the property. The receipt of the cash termination fees are an additive adjustment in our calculation of AFFO and the removal of non-cash revenue from the recognition of the termination fees are a reduction to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO; both of these adjustments are presented in a single net number within this line. For periods in which recognized termination fee revenues exceeded the amount of cash received, a negative adjustment is shown to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO; for periods in which cash received exceeded the amount of recognized termination fee revenues, an additive adjustment is shown to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO.



13) This adjustment reflects straight-line rent adjustments and the reversal of the non-cash amortization of below-market and above-market lease intangibles, which were recognized in conjunction with our acquisitions and which are amortized over the estimated average remaining lease terms from the acquisition date for multifamily communities and over the remaining lease terms for grocery-anchored shopping center assets and office buildings. At December 31, 2020, the balance of unamortized below-market lease intangibles was approximately $51.9 million, which will be recognized over a weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 8.7 years.



14) This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of deferred revenue recorded by us in conjunction with Company-owned lessee-funded tenant improvements in our office buildings.



15) We deduct from Core FFO normally recurring capital expenditures that are necessary to maintain our assets' revenue streams in the calculation of AFFO. This adjustment also deducts from Core FFO capitalized amounts for third party costs during the period to originate or renew leases in our grocery-anchored shopping centers and office buildings. This adjustment includes approximately $31,000 and $131,000 of recurring capitalized expenditures incurred at our corporate offices during the three-months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. No adjustment is made in the calculation of AFFO for nonrecurring capital expenditures. See Capital Expenditures, Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio, and Office Buildings Portfolio sections for definitions of these terms.



16) Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership (as defined in note 2), or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively. Unitholders include recipients of awards of Class B Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class B Units, for annual service which became vested and earned and automatically converted to Class A Units. Unitholders also include the entity that contributed the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center.



17) Since our AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents from grants of the Class B Units, warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of restricted Common Stock and restricted stock units. The weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we recorded a net loss available to common stockholders.



See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per-share par values)

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets







Real estate





Land

$ 605,282



$ 635,757

Building and improvements 3,034,727



3,256,223

Tenant improvements 184,288



167,275

Furniture, fixtures, and equipment 306,725



323,381

Construction in progress 12,269



11,893

Gross real estate 4,143,291



4,394,529

Less: accumulated depreciation (509,547)



(421,551)

Net real estate 3,633,744



3,972,978

Real estate loan investments, net 279,895



325,790

Real estate loan investments to related parties, net —



23,692

Total real estate and real estate loan investments, net 3,913,639



4,322,460











Cash and cash equivalents 28,657



94,381

Restricted cash 47,059



42,872

Notes receivable 1,863



17,079

Note receivable and revolving line of credit due from related party 9,011



24,838

Accrued interest receivable on real estate loans 22,528



25,755

Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization 127,138



154,803

Deferred loan costs on Revolving Line of Credit, net of amortization 714



1,286

Deferred offering costs 4,786



2,147

Tenant lease inducements, net 18,206



19,607

Investment in unconsolidated joint venture

6,657



—

Tenant receivables and other assets 100,821



65,332











Total assets $ 4,281,079



$ 4,770,560











Liabilities and equity





Liabilities





Mortgage notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and mark-to-market adjustment $ 2,594,464



$ 2,567,022

Revolving line of credit 22,000



—

Term note payable, net of deferred loan costs —



69,489

Unearned purchase option termination fees 723



2,859

Deferred revenue 36,010



39,722

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 41,912



42,191

Deferred liability to Former Manager 23,335



—

Contingent liability due to Former Manager 14,814



—

Accrued interest payable 7,877



8,152

Dividends and partnership distributions payable 20,137



23,519

Acquired below market lease intangibles, net of amortization 51,934



62,611

Prepaid rent, security deposits and other liabilities 29,425



20,879

Total liabilities 2,842,631



2,836,444











Commitments and contingencies





Equity







Stockholders' equity







Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 3,050 shares authorized; 2,226 and 2,161 shares





issued; 1,735 and 2,028 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 17



20

Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized;





149 and 5 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1



—

Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500 shares authorized; 106 shares





issued; 89 and 103 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1



1

Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized;





19 and zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively —



—

Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 400,067 shares authorized; 49,994 and 46,443 shares issued





and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 500



464

Additional paid-in capital

1,631,646



1,938,057

Accumulated (deficit) earnings

(192,446)



(7,244)

Total stockholders' equity

1,439,719



1,931,298

Non-controlling interest

(1,271)



2,818

Total equity

1,438,448



1,934,116

Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,281,079



$ 4,770,560





Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)









Years ended December 31,

(In thousands)

2020

2019

Operating activities:









Net (loss) income

$ (181,603)



$ (7,458)



Reconciliation of net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization expense 201,677



185,065



Amortization of above and below market leases (8,021)



(5,765)



Deferred revenues and other non-cash revenues amortization (5,059)



(6,275)



Purchase option termination fee amortization (6,536)



(9,111)



Amortization of equity compensation, lease incentives and other non-cash expenses 4,267



3,220



Deferred loan cost amortization 6,855



6,450



Non-cash accrued interest income on real estate loan investments (12,372)



(13,828)



Receipt of accrued interest income on real estate loan investments 14,391



8,063



Gains on the sales of real estate and mortgage-backed securities (23,456)



(1,567)



Gains on the sales of real estate loan investments and land condemnation (517)



(954)



Loss from unconsolidated joint ventures 314



—



Cash received for purchase option terminations 7,000



3,591



Loss on extinguishment of debt 6,674



84



Noncash settlement of related party line of credit from Internalization 20,864



—



Non-cash payment of interest on related party line of credit —



(637)



Mortgage interest received from consolidated VIEs —



18,750



Mortgage interest paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs —



(18,750)



Increase in allowance for expected credit losses 6,103



2,038



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







(Increase) in tenant receivables and other assets (24,437)



(20,565)



(Increase) in tenant lease incentives (382)



(644)



Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 7,084



1,518



Increase in deferred liability to Former Manager 22,851



—



Increase in contingent liability 15,000



—



(Decrease) increase in accrued interest, prepaid rents and other liabilities (2,805)



2,406



Net cash provided by operating activities 47,892



145,631















Investing activities:









Investments in real estate loans

(59,417)



(98,418)



Repayments of real estate loans

115,726



54,384



Notes receivable issued

(1,044)



(5,692)



Notes receivable repaid

16,293



3,089



Notes receivable issued to and draws on lines of credit by related parties (9,624)



(40,458)



Repayments of notes receivable and lines of credit by related parties 4,546



35,239



Proceeds from sale of real estate loan investment, net 3,898



747



Origination fees received on real estate loan investments 898



1,565



Origination fees paid to Former Manager on real estate loan investments —



(783)



Mortgage principal received from consolidated VIEs —



6,570



Purchases of mortgage-backed securities —



(30,841)



Proceeds from sales of mortgage-backed securities —



79,558



Acquisition of properties

(321,962)



(619,089)



Dispositions of properties 515,477



—



Proceeds from sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture 19,221



—



Return of capital from investment in unconsolidated joint venture 12,250



—



Receipt of insurance proceeds for capital improvements —



746



Proceeds from land condemnation

787



643



Equity investment in property development (50)



(100)



Capital improvements to real estate assets (52,809)



(48,071)



Deposits paid on acquisitions (65)



(146)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 244,125



(661,057)















Financing activities:









Proceeds from mortgage notes payable 469,184



405,430



Repayments of mortgage notes payable (438,308)



(176,903)



Payments for deposits and other mortgage loan costs (12,140)



(8,705)



Debt prepayment and other debt extinguishment costs (5,733)



—



Payments to real estate loan participants —



(5,223)



Proceeds from lines of credit

442,000



265,200



Payments on lines of credit

(420,000)



(322,200)



Proceeds from (repayment of) Term Loan (70,000)



70,000



Mortgage principal paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs —



(6,570)



Proceeds from repurchase agreements —



4,857



Repayments of repurchase agreements —



(4,857)



Proceeds from sales of preferred stock and Units, net of offering costs 206,381



501,076



Proceeds from sales of Common Stock 4,522



—



Proceeds from exercises of Warrants 24



11,659



Payments for redemptions of preferred stock (314,154)



(12,124)



Common Stock dividends paid

(42,100)



(45,439)



Preferred stock dividends and Class A Unit distributions paid (161,746)



(111,738)



Distributions to non-controlling interests (161)



—



Payments for deferred offering costs (11,509)



(4,013)



Contributions from non-controlling interests 186



4,539



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (353,554)



564,989













Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (61,537)



49,563



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 137,253



87,690



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 75,716



$ 137,253









































Real Estate Loan Investments

The following tables present details pertaining to our portfolio of fixed rate, interest-only real estate loan investments.

Project/Property

Location

Maturity

date

Optional

extension

date

Total loan

commitments

Carrying amount (1) as of December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019

Current /

deferred

interest %

per annum





































Residential properties:









(in thousands)



Palisades

Northern VA

N/A

N/A

$ —



$ —



$ 17,250



(2) Horizon at Wiregrass

Tampa, FL

N/A

N/A

—



—



14,976



(3) Horizon at Wiregrass

Capital

Tampa, FL

N/A

N/A

—



—



4,240



(4) Berryessa

San Jose, CA

2/13/2022

2/13/2023

137,616



126,237



115,819



8.5 / 3 The Anson

Nashville, TN

11/24/2021

11/24/2023

6,240



6,240



6,240



8.5 / 4.5 The Anson Capital

Nashville, TN

11/24/2021

11/24/2023

5,659



4,839



4,440



8.5 / 4.5 Sanibel Straights

Fort Myers, FL

N/A

N/A

—



—



8,846



(5) Sanibel Straights Capital

Fort Myers, FL

N/A

N/A

—



—



5,930



(6) Falls at Forsyth

Atlanta, GA

N/A

N/A

—



—



21,513



(7) Newbergh

Atlanta, GA

3/31/2021

N/A

11,749



11,749



11,699



8.5 / 5.5 Newbergh Capital

Atlanta, GA

3/31/2021

N/A

6,176



6,176



5,653



8.5 / 5.5 V & Three

Charlotte, NC

8/15/2021

8/15/2022

10,336



10,335



10,336



8.5 / 5 V & Three Capital

Charlotte, NC

8/18/2021

8/18/2022

7,338



7,162



6,571



8.5 / 5 Cameron Square

Alexandria, VA

10/11/2021

10/11/2023

21,340



20,874



18,582



8.5 / 3 Cameron Square Capital

Alexandria, VA

10/11/2021

10/11/2023

8,850



8,850



8,235



8.5 / 3 Southpoint

Fredericksburg, VA 2/28/2022

2/28/2024

7,348



7,348



7,348



8.5 / 4 Southpoint Capital

Fredericksburg, VA 2/28/2022

2/28/2024

4,962



4,626



4,245



8.5 / 4 E-Town

Jacksonville, FL

N/A

N/A

—



—



14,550



(8) Vintage Destin

Destin, FL

3/24/2022

3/24/2024

10,763



9,736



8,932



8.5 / 4 Hidden River II

Tampa, FL

10/11/2022

10/11/2024

4,462



4,462



3,012



8.5 / 3.5 Hidden River II Capital

Tampa, FL

10/11/2022

10/11/2024

2,763



2,461



2,258



8.5 / 3.5 Kennesaw Crossing

Atlanta, GA

9/1/2023

9/1/2024

14,810



13,025



7,616



8.5 / 5.5 Vintage Horizon West

Orlando, FL

10/11/2022

10/11/2024

10,900



9,019



8,275



8.5 / 5.5 Chestnut Farms

Charlotte, NC

2/28/2025

N/A

13,372



11,671



—



8.5 / 5.5 Vintage Jones Franklin

Raleigh, NC

11/14/2023

5/14/2025

10,000



7,904



—



8.5 / 5.5 Solis Cumming Town



























Center

Atlanta, GA

9/3/2024

9/3/2026

20,681



5,584



—



8.5 / 5.5 Haven 12

Starkville, MS

N/A

N/A

—



—



6,116



(9) Solis Kennesaw II

Atlanta, GA

N/A

N/A

—



—



12,489



(10)





























New Market Properties:



























Dawson Marketplace

Atlanta, GA

N/A

N/A

—



—



12,857



(11)





























Office property:



























8West

Atlanta, GA

11/29/2022

11/29/2024

19,193



11,858



4,554



8.5 / 5













































$ 334,558



290,156



352,582





Unamortized loan origination fees













(1,194)



(1,476)





Allowances for expected credit losses and doubtful accounts









(9,067)



(1,624)



































Carrying amount

















$ 279,895



$ 349,482





















































(1) Carrying amounts presented per loan are amounts drawn. (2) On July 31, 2020, we received approximately $18.7 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loan. (3) On March 31, 2020, we received approximately $20.1 million in full satisfaction of the principal, purchase option termination fee, and all interest due on the loan. (4) On March 31, 2020, we received approximately $5.1 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loan. (5) On November 30, 2020, we received approximately $11.9 million in full satisfaction of the principal, purchase option termination fee, and all interest due on the loan. (6) On November 30, 2020, we received approximately $7.3 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loan. (7) On March 6, 2020, we received approximately $27.0 million in full satisfaction of the principal, purchase option termination fee, and all interest due on the loan. (8) On December 15, 2020, we received approximately $16.7 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loan. (9) The Company's Starkville loan had been in default since August 20, 2019 under the terms of the underlying mezzanine loan agreement. The Company recorded

a loan loss reserve related to this loan totaling $1.4 million, reducing its net investment in the Starkville loan from $7.3 million, including accrued interest of $1.2

million, to a carrying amount of $5.9 million as of December 31, 2019. This loan was included in the sale of the Company's eight student properties that closed on November 3, 2020. (10) On December 10, 2020, we received approximately $15.4 million in full satisfaction of the principal, purchase option termination fee, and all interest due on the loan. (11) On February 3, 2020, we received approximately $15.7 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loan.

We hold options or rights of first offer, but not obligations, to purchase some of the properties which are partially financed by our real estate loan investments. Certain option purchase prices may be negotiated at the time of the loan closing and are to be calculated based upon market cap rates at the time of exercise of the purchase option, with discounts up to 15 basis points (if any), depending on the loan. As of December 31, 2020, potential property acquisitions and units from projects in our real estate loan investment portfolio consisted of:







Total units upon

Purchase option window

Project/Property Location

completion (1)

Begin

End



















Multifamily communities:















V & Three Charlotte, NC

338



S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

The Anson Nashville, TN

301



S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

Southpoint Fredericksburg, VA

240



S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

Vintage Destin Destin, FL

282



(3)

(3)

Hidden River II Tampa, FL

204



S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

Kennesaw Crossing Atlanta, GA

250



(4)

(4)

Vintage Horizon West Orlando, FL

340



(3)

(3)

Solis Chestnut Farm Charlotte, NC

256



(4)

(4)

Vintage Jones Franklin Raleigh, NC

277



(3)

(3)

Solis Cumming Town Center Atlanta, GA

320



(4)

(4)



















Office property:















8West Atlanta, GA

(5)



(5)

(5)

























2,808































(1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio.

(2) The option period window begins and ends at the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property.

(3) The option period window begins on the later of one year following receipt of final certificate of occupancy or 90 days beyond the achievement of a 93% physical

occupancy rate by the underlying property and ends 60 days beyond the option period beginning date.

(4) We hold a right of first offer on the property.

(5) The project plans are for the construction of a class A office building consisting of approximately 195,000 rentable square feet; our purchase option window opens 90 days

following the achievement of 90% lease commencement and ends on November 30, 2024 (subject to adjustment). Our purchase option is at the to-be-agreed-upon market value.

In the event the property is sold to a third party, we would be due a fee based on a minimum multiple of 1.15 times the total commitment amount of the real estate loan investment,

less the amounts actually paid by the borrower, up to and including payment of accrued interest and repayment of principal at the time of the sale.



Mortgage Indebtedness The following table presents certain details regarding our mortgage notes payable:









Principal balance as of

















Acquisition/

refinancing

date

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

Maturity

date

Interest rate

Basis point

spread over 1

Month

LIBOR

Interest only

through date(1)



























Multifamily communities:



(in thousands)















Summit Crossing 10/31/2017

$ 36,929



$ 37,651



11/1/2024

3.99 %

Fixed rate

N/A Summit Crossing II 6/30/2020

20,700



13,221



7/1/2030

2.93 %

278

7/31/2022 Vineyards 9/26/2014

32,703



33,382



10/1/2021

3.68 %

Fixed rate

N/A Avenues at Cypress 6/30/2020

28,366



20,704



7/1/2027

2.96 %

Fixed rate

7/31/2022 Avenues at Northpointe 6/29/2020

33,546



26,313



7/1/2027

2.79 %

Fixed rate

7/31/2022 Venue at Lakewood Ranch 6/30/2020

36,555



28,076



7/1/2030

2.99 %

Fixed rate

7/31/2022 Aster at Lely Resort 6/29/2020

50,400



31,094



7/1/2030

2.95 %

Fixed rate

7/31/2022 CityPark View 6/25/2020

29,000



20,089



7/1/2030

2.75 %

Fixed rate

7/31/2023 Avenues at Creekside 7/31/2015

—



38,871



N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Citi Lakes 7/29/2019

40,324



41,079



8/1/2029

3.66 %

Fixed rate

N/A Stone Creek 6/22/2017

19,451



19,800



7/1/2052

3.22 %

Fixed rate

N/A Lenox Village Town Center 2/28/2019

38,169



38,813



3/1/2029

4.34 %

Fixed rate

N/A Retreat at Lenox 12/21/2015

16,751



17,114



1/1/2023

4.04 %

Fixed rate

N/A Overton Rise 2/1/2016

37,607



38,428



8/1/2026

3.98 %

Fixed rate

N/A Village at Baldwin Park 7/31/2020

69,608



70,607



1/1/2054

3.59 %

Fixed rate

N/A Crosstown Walk 6/30/2020

46,500



30,246



7/1/2027

2.92 %

Fixed rate

7/31/2022 525 Avalon Park 6/15/2017

63,256



64,519



7/1/2024

3.98 %

Fixed rate

N/A City Vista 7/1/2016

32,938



33,674



7/1/2026

3.68 %

Fixed rate

N/A Sorrel 8/24/2016

30,740



31,449



9/1/2023

3.44 %

Fixed rate

N/A Citrus Village 7/10/2020

40,900



28,796



8/1/2027

2.95 %

Fixed rate

8/31/2022 Retreat at Greystone 11/21/2017

33,439



34,053



12/1/2024

4.31 %

Fixed rate

N/A Founders Village 3/31/2017

29,635



30,202



4/1/2027

4.31 %

Fixed rate

N/A Claiborne Crossing 4/26/2017

25,503



25,948



6/1/2054

2.89 %

Fixed rate

N/A Luxe at Lakewood Ranch 7/26/2017

36,922



37,662



8/1/2027

3.93 %

Fixed rate

N/A Adara at Overland Park 9/27/2017

30,024



30,624



4/1/2028

3.90 %

Fixed rate

N/A Aldridge at Town Village 10/31/2017

35,892



36,569



11/1/2024

4.19 %

Fixed rate

N/A Reserve at Summit Crossing 9/29/2017

18,893



19,276



10/1/2024

3.87 %

Fixed rate

N/A Overlook at Crosstown Walk 11/21/2017

21,038



21,450



12/1/2024

3.95 %

Fixed rate

N/A Colony at Centerpointe 12/20/2017

31,445



32,120



10/1/2026

3.68 %

Fixed rate

N/A Lux at Sorrel 1/9/2018

29,868



30,474



2/1/2030

3.91 %

Fixed rate

N/A Green Park 2/28/2018

37,785



38,525



3/10/2028

4.09 %

Fixed rate

N/A The Lodge at Hidden River 9/27/2018

40,204



40,903



10/1/2028

4.32 %

Fixed rate

N/A Vestavia Reserve 11/9/2018

36,511



37,130



12/1/2030

4.40 %

Fixed rate

N/A CityPark View South 11/15/2018

23,379



23,767



6/1/2029

4.51 %

Fixed rate

N/A Artisan at Viera 8/8/2019

39,104



39,824



9/1/2029

3.93 %

Fixed rate

N/A Five Oaks at Westchase 10/17/2019

30,818



31,448



11/1/2031

3.27 %

Fixed rate

N/A Horizon at Wiregrass Ranch 4/23/2020

51,360



—



5/1/2030

2.90 %

Fixed rate

N/A Parkside at the Beach 4/30/2020

45,037



—



5/1/2030

2.95 %

Fixed rate

N/A The Blake 11/2/2020

44,435



—



5/1/2030

2.82 %

Fixed rate

12/31/2025 The Menlo 12/15/2020

47,000



—



1/1/2031

2.68 %

Fixed rate

1/31/2024



























Total multifamily communities



1,392,735



1,173,901













































Grocery-anchored shopping centers: Spring Hill Plaza 9/17/2019

7,962



8,167



10/1/2031

3.72 %

Fixed rate

N/A Parkway Town Centre 9/17/2019

7,866



8,067



10/1/2031

3.72 %

Fixed rate

N/A Woodstock Crossing 8/8/2014

2,818



2,877



9/1/2021

4.71 %

Fixed rate

N/A Deltona Landings 8/16/2019

6,141



6,289



9/1/2029

4.18 %

Fixed rate

N/A Powder Springs 8/13/2019

7,749



7,951



9/1/2029

3.65 %

Fixed rate

(2) Barclay Crossing 8/16/2019

6,086



6,233



9/1/2029

4.18 %

Fixed rate

N/A Parkway Centre 8/16/2019

4,423



4,530



9/1/2029

4.18 %

Fixed rate

N/A The Market at Salem Cove 10/6/2014

8,889



9,075



11/1/2024

4.21 %

Fixed rate

N/A Independence Square 8/27/2015

11,184



11,455



9/1/2022

3.93 %

Fixed rate

N/A Royal Lakes Marketplace 4/12/2019

9,345



9,572



5/1/2029

4.29 %

Fixed rate

N/A The Overlook at Hamilton Place 12/22/2015

19,088



19,509



1/1/2026

4.19 %

Fixed rate

N/A Summit Point 10/30/2015

11,118



11,494



11/1/2022

3.57 %

Fixed rate

N/A East Gate Shopping Center 4/29/2016

5,118



5,277



5/1/2026

3.97 %

Fixed rate

N/A Fury's Ferry 4/29/2016

5,912



6,096



5/1/2026

3.97 %

Fixed rate

N/A Rosewood Shopping Center 4/29/2016

3,971



4,095



5/1/2026

3.97 %

Fixed rate

N/A Southgate Village 4/29/2016

7,059



7,279



5/1/2026

3.97 %

Fixed rate

N/A The Market at Victory Village 5/16/2016

8,751



8,911



9/11/2024

4.40 %

Fixed rate

N/A Wade Green Village 4/7/2016

7,488



7,655



5/1/2026

4.00 %

Fixed rate

N/A Lakeland Plaza 7/15/2016

26,632



27,459



8/1/2026

3.85 %

Fixed rate

N/A University Palms 8/8/2016

12,030



12,421



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Cherokee Plaza 4/12/2019

24,277



24,867



5/1/2027

4.28 %

Fixed rate

N/A Sandy Plains Exchange 8/8/2016

8,404



8,676



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Thompson Bridge Commons 8/8/2016

11,234



11,599



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Heritage Station 8/8/2016

8,315



8,585



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Oak Park Village 8/8/2016

8,580



8,859



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Shoppes of Parkland 8/8/2016

15,414



15,702



9/1/2023

4.67 %

Fixed rate

N/A Champions Village 10/18/2016

27,400



27,400



11/1/2021

3.25 %

300 (3) 11/1/2021 Castleberry-Southard 4/21/2017

10,734



10,959



5/1/2027

3.99 %

Fixed rate

N/A Rockbridge Village 6/6/2017

13,310



13,597



7/5/2027

3.73 %

Fixed rate

N/A Irmo Station 7/26/2017

9,758



10,038



8/1/2030

3.94 %

Fixed rate

N/A Maynard Crossing 8/25/2017

16,953



17,449



9/1/2032

3.74 %

Fixed rate

N/A Woodmont Village 9/8/2017

8,096



8,320



10/1/2027

4.13 %

Fixed rate

N/A West Town Market 9/22/2017

8,260



8,503



10/1/2025

3.65 %

Fixed rate

N/A Crossroads Market 12/5/2017

17,622



18,112



1/1/2030

3.95 %

Fixed rate

N/A Anderson Central 3/16/2018

11,246



11,539



4/1/2028

4.32 %

Fixed rate

N/A Greensboro Village 5/22/2018

8,040



8,250



6/1/2028

4.20 %

Fixed rate

N/A Governors Towne Square 5/22/2018

10,696



10,976



6/1/2028

4.20 %

Fixed rate

N/A Conway Plaza 6/29/2018

9,375



9,549



7/5/2028

4.29 %

Fixed rate

N/A Brawley Commons 7/6/2018

17,519



17,963



8/1/2028

4.36 %

Fixed rate

N/A Hollymead Town Center 12/21/2018

26,139



26,758



1/1/2029

4.64 %

Fixed rate

N/A Gayton Crossing 1/17/2019

17,276



17,679



2/1/2029

4.71 %

Fixed rate

N/A Free State Shopping Center 5/28/2019

45,549



46,391



6/1/2029

3.99 %

Fixed rate

N/A Polo Grounds Mall 6/12/2019

12,986



13,227



7/1/2034

3.93 %

Fixed rate

N/A Disston Plaza 6/12/2019

17,578



17,905



7/1/2034

3.93 %

Fixed rate

N/A Fairfield Shopping Center 8/16/2019

19,750



19,750



8/16/2026

2.21 %

205

8/16/2022 Berry Town Center 11/14/2019

11,794



12,025



12/1/2034

3.49 %

Fixed rate

N/A Hanover Shopping Center 12/19/2019

31,217



32,000



12/19/2026

3.62 %

Fixed rate

N/A Wakefield Crossing 1/29/2020

7,728



—



2/1/2032

3.66 %

Fixed rate

N/A



























Total grocery-anchored shopping centers (4)

614,880



621,090













































Student housing properties:

























North by Northwest 6/1/2016

—



31,209



N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A SoL 10/31/2018

—



35,656



N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Stadium Village 10/27/2017

—



45,228



N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Ursa 12/18/2017

—



31,400



N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A The Tradition 5/10/2018

—



30,000



N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Knightshade 5/31/2018

—



47,125



N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A The Bloc 6/27/2018

—



28,966



N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A



























Total student housing properties



—



249,584













































Office buildings: Brookwood Center 8/29/2016

29,925



30,716



9/10/2031

3.52 %

Fixed rate

N/A Galleria 75 11/4/2016

5,131



5,340



7/1/2022

4.25 %

Fixed rate

N/A Three Ravinia 12/30/2016

115,500



115,500



1/1/2042

4.46 %

Fixed rate

1/31/2022 Westridge at La Cantera 11/13/2017

50,449



51,834



12/10/2028

4.10 %

Fixed rate

N/A Armour Yards 1/29/2018

39,425



40,000



2/1/2028

4.10 %

Fixed rate

N/A 150 Fayetteville 7/31/2018

113,768



114,400



8/10/2028

4.27 %

Fixed rate

N/A Capitol Towers 12/20/2018

122,720



124,814



1/10/2037

4.60 %

Fixed rate

N/A CAPTRUST Tower 7/25/2019

82,650



82,650



8/1/2029

3.61 %

Fixed rate

7/31/2029 Morrocroft Centre 3/19/2020

70,000



—



4/10/2033

3.40 %

Fixed rate

4/10/2025 251 Armour Yards (5) 1/22/2020

3,522



—



1/22/2025

4.50 %

Fixed rate

1/21/2023



























Total office buildings



633,090



565,254

















Grand total



2,640,705



2,609,829

















Less: deferred loan costs



(42,233)



(38,185)

















Less: below market debt adjustment



(4,008)



(4,622)

















Mortgage notes, net



$ 2,594,464



$ 2,567,022



















Footnotes to Mortgage Notes Table





(1) Following the indicated interest only period (where applicable), monthly payments of accrued interest and principal are based on a 25 to 35-year amortization period through the maturity date.

(2) The mortgage has interest-only payment terms for the periods of June 1, 2023 through May 1, 2024 and from June 1, 2028 through May 1, 2029.

(3) The interest rate has a floor of 3.25%.

(4) Excludes mortgage debt on the Neapolitan Way grocery-anchored shopping center, which is held in an unconsolidated joint venture.

(5) A construction loan financing redevelopment of the property.



Multifamily Communities As of December 31, 2020, our multifamily community portfolio consisted of the following properties:





















Three months ended

December 31, 2020 Property

Location

Number of

units

Average unit size (sq. ft.)

Average

physical

occupancy

Average rent

per unit





















Same-Store Communities:



















Aldridge at Town Village

Atlanta, GA

300



969



97.6 %

$ 1,419

Green Park

Atlanta, GA

310



985



97.2 %

$ 1,489

Overton Rise

Atlanta, GA

294



1,018



96.4 %

$ 1,595

Summit Crossing I

Atlanta, GA

345



1,034



98.4 %

$ 1,253

Summit Crossing II

Atlanta, GA

140



1,100



96.2 %

$ 1,366

The Reserve at Summit Crossing

Atlanta, GA

172



1,002



96.1 %

$ 1,344

Avenues at Cypress

Houston, TX

240



1,170



95.6 %

$ 1,455

Avenues at Northpointe

Houston, TX

280



1,167



96.8 %

$ 1,395

Vineyards

Houston, TX

369



1,122



96.2 %

$ 1,202

Aster at Lely Resort

Naples, FL

308



1,071



95.3 %

$ 1,439

Sorrel

Jacksonville, FL

290



1,048



95.1 %

$ 1,342

Lux at Sorrel

Jacksonville, FL

265



1,025



95.1 %

$ 1,383

525 Avalon Park

Orlando, FL

487



1,394



94.7 %

$ 1,512

Citi Lakes

Orlando, FL

346



984



92.9 %

$ 1,468

Luxe at Lakewood Ranch

Sarasota, FL

280



1,105



94.9 %

$ 1,490

Venue at Lakewood Ranch

Sarasota, FL

237



1,001



91.6 %

$ 1,515

Crosstown Walk

Tampa, FL

342



1,070



96.3 %

$ 1,341

Overlook at Crosstown Walk

Tampa, FL

180



986



95.6 %

$ 1,413

Citrus Village

Tampa, FL

296



980



95.5 %

$ 1,353

Lenox Village

Nashville, TN

273



906



95.4 %

$ 1,309

Regent at Lenox

Nashville, TN

18



1,072



90.7 %

$ 1,399

Retreat at Lenox

Nashville, TN

183



773



94.5 %

$ 1,254

CityPark View

Charlotte, NC

284



948



95.4 %

$ 1,166

CityPark View South

Charlotte, NC

200



1,005



96.8 %

$ 1,274

Colony at Centerpointe

Richmond, VA

255



1,149



95.9 %

$ 1,397

Founders Village

Williamsburg, VA

247



1,070



95.8 %

$ 1,399

Retreat at Greystone

Birmingham, AL

312



1,100



95.4 %

$ 1,376

Vestavia Reserve

Birmingham, AL

272



1,113



97.8 %

$ 1,554

Adara Overland Park

Kansas City, KS

260



1,116



95.1 %

$ 1,374

Claiborne Crossing

Louisville, KY

242



1,204



96.8 %

$ 1,345

City Vista

Pittsburgh, PA

272



1,023



93.5 %

$ 1,457























Total/Average Same-Store Communities





8,299







95.6 %

























Stabilized Communities:



















Stone Creek

Houston, TX

246



852



96.2 %

$ 1,201

Artisan at Viera

Melbourne, FL

259



1,070



92.7 %

$ 1,682

The Menlo

Jacksonville, FL

332



966



—



—

Village at Baldwin Park

Orlando, FL

528



1,069



95.6 %

$ 1,661

The Blake

Orlando, FL

281



908



—



—

Parkside at the Beach

Panama City Beach, FL

288



1,041



95.1 %

$ 1,390

Lodge at Hidden River

Tampa, FL

300



980



96.6 %

$ 1,397

Five Oaks at Westchase

Tampa, FL

218



983



96.2 %

$ 1,504

Horizon at Wiregrass

Tampa, FL

392



973



95.6 %

$ 1,505























Total/Average Stabilized Communities





2,844







95.6 %

























Total multifamily community units





11,143





































For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.6%. We calculate average same-store physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average of the number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of each year. We exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We believe "Same Property" information is useful as it allows both management and investors to gauge our management effectiveness via comparisons of financial and operational results between interim and annual periods for those subsets of multifamily communities owned for current and prior comparative periods.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, our average stabilized physical occupancy was 95.6%. We calculate average stabilized physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date. All of our multifamily communities were stabilized for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 except The Blake and The Menlo that were both acquired during the fourth quarter 2020.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, our average economic occupancy was 95.5%. We define average economic occupancy as market rent reduced by vacancy losses, expressed as a percentage. All of our multifamily properties are included in these calculations except for properties which are not yet stabilized (which we define as properties having first achieved 93% physical occupancy for three full months in a quarter), properties which are owned for less than the entire reporting period and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses or are adding additional phases. We also exclude properties which are currently being marketed for sale, of which we had none at December 31, 2020. Average economic occupancy is useful both to management and investors as a gauge of our effectiveness in realizing the full revenue generating potential of our multifamily communities given market rents and occupancy rates.

Capital Expenditures

We regularly incur capital expenditures related to our owned multifamily communities and student housing properties. Capital expenditures may be nonrecurring and discretionary, as part of a strategic plan intended to increase a property's value and corresponding revenue-generating ability, or may be normally recurring and necessary to maintain the income streams and present value of a property. Certain capital expenditures may be budgeted and reserved for upon acquiring a property as initial expenditures necessary to bring a property up to our standards or to add features or amenities that we believe make the property a compelling value to prospective residents in its individual market. These budgeted nonrecurring capital expenditures in connection with an acquisition are funded from the capital source(s) for the acquisition and are not dependent upon subsequent property operating cash flows for funding. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, all nonrecurring and discretionary capital expenditures have been reviewed individually and approved on as-needed basis. Certain recurring safety-related operational capital expenditures have continued without interruption as they remain necessary for the continued normal operation of our properties.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, our capital expenditures for multifamily communities consisted of:











Capital Expenditures - Multifamily Communities





Recurring

Non-recurring

Total (in thousands, except per-unit figures) Amount

Per Unit

Amount

Per Unit

Amount

Per Unit Appliances $ 131



$ 11.87



$ —



$ —



$ 131



$ 11.87

Carpets



490



44.85



—



—



490



44.85

Wood / vinyl flooring 36



3.34



72



6.44



108



9.78

Mini blinds and ceiling fans 29



2.60



—



—



29



2.60

Fire safety

—



—



117



10.63



117



10.63

HVAC

128



11.63



—



—



128



11.63

Computers, equipment, misc. 40



3.70



29



2.62



69



6.32

Elevators —



—



29



2.68



29



2.68

Exterior painting —



—



101



9.03



101



9.03

Leasing office and other common amenities 36



3.24



101



8.98



137



12.22

Major structural projects —



—



704



64.51



704



64.51

Cabinets and countertop upgrades —



—



376



34.42



376



34.42

Landscaping and fencing —



—



203



18.65



203



18.65

Parking lot

—



—



224



20.79



224



20.79

Signage and sanitation —



—



45



4.15



45



4.15

Totals



$ 890



$ 81.23



$ 2,001



$ 182.90



$ 2,891



$ 264.13



For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, our capital expenditures for student housing properties consisted of:











Capital Expenditures - Student Housing Properties





Recurring

Non-recurring

Total (in thousands, except per-bed figures) Amount

Per Bed

Amount

Per Bed

Amount

Per Bed Appliances $ 15



$ 5.70



$ —



$ —



$ 15



$ 5.70

Carpets



2



6.70



—



—



2



6.70

Wood / vinyl flooring 1



0.28



1



0.28



2



0.56

Mini blinds and ceiling fans 2



0.98



—



—



2



0.98

Fire safety

—



—



29



7.85



29



7.85

HVAC

42



12.78



—



—



42



12.78

Computers, equipment, misc. 2



1.91



2



2.83



4



4.74

Elevators —



—



7



1.84



7



1.84

Exterior painting —



—



—



—



—



—

Leasing office and other common amenities —



—



1



3.79



1



3.79

Major structural projects —



—



6



27.10



6



27.10

Cabinets and counter top upgrades —



—



—



—



—



—

Landscaping and fencing —



—



1



1.65



1



1.65

Parking lot —



—



—



—



—



—

Signage and sanitation —



—



—



—



—



—

Unit furniture 54



25.17



—



—



54



25.17

Totals



$ 118



$ 53.52



$ 47



$ 45.34



$ 165



$ 98.86



Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio

As of December 31, 2020, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio consisted of the following properties:



Property name Location

Year built

GLA (1)

Percent

leased

Grocery anchor

tenant



















Castleberry-Southard Atlanta, GA

2006

80,018



98.3 %

Publix Cherokee Plaza Atlanta, GA

1958

102,864



100.0 %

Kroger Governors Towne Square Atlanta, GA

2004

68,658



95.9 %

Publix Lakeland Plaza Atlanta, GA

1990

301,711



95.3 %

Sprouts Powder Springs Atlanta, GA

1999

77,853



92.5 %

Publix Rockbridge Village Atlanta, GA

2005

102,432



84.4 %

Kroger Roswell Wieuca Shopping Center Atlanta, GA

2007

74,370



97.8 %

The Fresh Market Royal Lakes Marketplace Atlanta, GA

2008

119,493



91.4 %

Kroger Sandy Plains Exchange Atlanta, GA

1997

72,784



98.8 %

Publix Summit Point Atlanta, GA

2004

111,970



83.9 %

Publix Thompson Bridge Commons Atlanta, GA

2001

92,587



97.5 %

Kroger Wade Green Village Atlanta, GA

1993

74,978



95.9 %

Publix Woodmont Village Atlanta, GA

2002

85,639



98.6 %

Kroger Woodstock Crossing Atlanta, GA

1994

66,122



100.0 %

Kroger East Gate Shopping Center Augusta, GA

1995

75,716



90.4 %

Publix Fury's Ferry Augusta, GA

1996

70,458



93.2 %

Publix Parkway Centre Columbus, GA

1999

53,088



97.7 %

Publix Greensboro Village Nashville, TN

2005

70,203



98.3 %

Publix Spring Hill Plaza Nashville, TN

2005

66,693



100.0 %

Publix Parkway Town Centre Nashville, TN

2005

65,587



100.0 %

Publix The Market at Salem Cove Nashville, TN

2010

62,356



100.0 %

Publix The Market at Victory Village Nashville, TN

2007

71,300



100.0 %

Publix The Overlook at Hamilton Place Chattanooga, TN

1992

213,095



99.3 %

The Fresh Market Shoppes of Parkland Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

2000

145,720



100.0 %

BJ's Wholesale Club Crossroads Market Naples, FL

1993

126,895



98.6 %

Publix Neapolitan Way (2) Naples, FL

1985

137,580



91.5 %

Publix Berry Town Center Orlando, FL

2003

99,441



83.0 %

Publix Deltona Landings Orlando, FL

1999

59,966



98.4 %

Publix University Palms Orlando, FL

1993

99,172



98.9 %

Publix Disston Plaza Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL

1954

129,150



97.5 %

Publix Barclay Crossing Tampa, FL

1998

54,958



100.0 %

Publix Polo Grounds Mall West Palm Beach, FL

1966

130,285



100.0 %

Publix Kingwood Glen Houston, TX

1998

103,397



97.1 %

Kroger Independence Square Dallas, TX

1977

140,218



86.6 %

Tom Thumb Midway Market Dallas, TX

2002

85,599



90.3 %

Kroger Oak Park Village San Antonio, TX

1970

64,855



100.0 %

H.E.B. Irmo Station Columbia, SC

1980

99,384



90.8 %

Kroger Rosewood Shopping Center Columbia, SC

2002

36,887



93.5 %

Publix Anderson Central Greenville Spartanburg, SC

1999

223,211



94.2 %

Walmart Fairview Market Greenville Spartanburg, SC

1998

46,303



97.0 %

Aldi Brawley Commons Charlotte, NC

1997

122,028



99.2 %

Publix West Town Market Charlotte, NC

2004

67,883



100.0 %

Harris Teeter Heritage Station Raleigh, NC

2004

72,946



100.0 %

Harris Teeter Maynard Crossing Raleigh, NC

1996

122,781



92.7 %

Harris Teeter Wakefield Crossing Raleigh, NC

2001

75,927



98.2 %

Food Lion Southgate Village Birmingham, AL

1988

75,092



96.8 %

Publix Hollymead Town Center Charlottesville, VA

2005

158,807



92.8 %

Harris Teeter Free State Shopping Center Washington, DC

1970

264,152



97.3 %

Giant





























4,922,612



95.6 %



Redevelopment properties:

















Champions Village Houston, TX

1973

383,346



68.8 %

Randalls Sweetgrass Corner Charleston, SC

1999

89,124



29.1 %

(3) Conway Plaza Orlando, FL

1966

117,705



76.3 %

Publix Hanover Center (4) Wilmington, NC

1954

305,346



81.1 %

Harris Teeter Gayton Crossing Richmond, VA

1983

158,316

(5) 76.1 %

Kroger Fairfield Shopping Center (4) Virginia Beach, VA

1985

231,829



86.2 %

Food Lion





























1,285,666



73.7 %



Grand total/weighted average







6,208,278



91.0 %





(1) Gross leasable area, or GLA, represents the total amount of property square footage that can be leased to tenants. (2) Investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage. (3) Bi-Lo (the former anchor tenant) had extended their term through April 30, 2019 and had no further right or option to extend their lease. (4) Property is owned through a consolidated joint venture. (5) The GLA figure shown excludes the GLA of the Kroger store, which is owned by others.

As of December 31, 2020, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio was 91.0% leased (95.6% excluding redevelopment properties). We define percent leased as the percentage of gross leasable area that is leased as of the period end date, including non-cancelable lease agreements that have been signed which have not yet commenced. This metric is used by management to gauge the extent to which our grocery-anchored shopping centers are delivering their total potential rental and other revenues.

Details regarding lease expirations (assuming no exercises of tenant renewal options) within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio as of December 31, 2020 were:





Totals



Number

of leases

Leased

GLA

Percent of

leased GLA













Month to month

14



26,085



0.5 % 2021

150



430,821



7.6 % 2022

183



634,522



11.3 % 2023

149



650,023



11.5 % 2024

129



1,184,959



21.0 % 2025

122



981,750



17.4 % 2026

48



368,268



6.5 % 2027

29



193,733



3.4 % 2028

28



357,227



6.3 % 2029

25



151,566



2.7 % 2030

16



114,687



2.0 % 2031 +

20



547,821



9.8 %













Total

913



5,641,462

5641462 100.0 %

The Company's grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio contained the following anchor tenants as of December 31, 2020:



Tenant

GLA

Percent of

total GLA Publix

1,179,030



19.0 % Kroger

581,593



9.4 % Harris Teeter

273,273



4.4 % Wal-Mart

183,211



3.0 % BJ's Wholesale Club

108,532



1.7 % Food Lion

76,523



1.2 % Giant

73,149



1.2 % Randall's

61,604



1.0 % H.E.B

54,844



0.9 % Tom Thumb

43,600



0.7 % The Fresh Market

43,321



0.7 % Sprouts

29,855



0.5 % Aldi

23,622



0.4 %









Total

2,732,157



44.1%











The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 will present income statements of New Market Properties, LLC within the Results of Operations section of Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

Second-generation capital expenditures within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio by property for the fourth quarter 2020 totaled approximately $501,000. Second-generation capital expenditures exclude those expenditures made in our grocery-anchored shopping center and office building portfolios (i) to lease space to "first generation" tenants (i.e. leasing capital for existing vacancies and known move-outs at the time of acquisition), (ii) to bring recently acquired properties up to our ownership standards, and (iii) for property redevelopments and repositioning.

Office Building Portfolio As of December 31, 2020, our office building portfolio consisted of the following properties:



Property Name

Location

GLA

Percent leased Three Ravinia

Atlanta, GA

814,000



92 % 150 Fayetteville

Raleigh, NC

560,000



91 % Capitol Towers

Charlotte, NC

479,000



98 % CAPTRUST Tower

Raleigh, NC

300,000



98 % Westridge at La Cantera

San Antonio, TX

258,000



100 % Morrocroft Centre

Charlotte, NC

291,000



95 % Armour Yards

Atlanta, GA

187,000



93 % Brookwood Center

Birmingham, AL

169,000



100 % Galleria 75

Atlanta, GA

111,000



90 %













Total/Average





3,169,000



95 %















The Company's office building portfolio includes the following significant tenants:







Rentable square

footage

Percent of

Annual Base

Rent

Annual Base

Rent (in thousands) InterContinental Hotels Group 495,000



13.8 %

$ 11,876

Albemarle 162,000



6.6 %

5,727

CapFinancial 105,000



4.3 %

3,738

USAA 129,000



3.7 %

3,196

Vericast 129,000



3.4 %

2,953

















Total 1,020,000



31.8 %

$ 27,490



The Company defines Annual Base Rent as the current monthly base rent annualized under the respective leases.

The Company's leased square footage of its office building portfolio expires according to the following schedule:











Percent of Year of lease

expiration

Rented square

rented

feet

square feet 2021

215,000



7.3 % 2022

128,000



4.3 % 2023

124,000



4.2 % 2024

279,000



9.4 % 2025

255,000



8.6 % 2026

265,000



8.9 % 2027

328,000



11.1 % 2028

246,000



8.3 % 2029

57,000



1.9 % 2030

177,000



6.0 % 2031 +

888,000



30.0 %









Total

2,962,000



100.0 %

The Company recognized second-generation capital expenditures within its office building portfolio of approximately $366,000 during the fourth quarter 2020.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures



We disclose FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI, each of which meet the definition of a "non-GAAP financial measure", as set forth in Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. As a result we are required to include in this filing a statement of why the Company believes that presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. The non-GAAP measures of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI should be compared with our reported net income or net loss and considered in addition to cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP.

Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("FFO")

FFO is one of the most commonly utilized Non-GAAP measures currently in practice. In its 2002 "White Paper on Funds From Operations," which was restated in 2018, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, standardized the definition of how Net income/loss should be adjusted to arrive at FFO, in the interests of uniformity and comparability. We have adopted the NAREIT definition for computing FFO as a meaningful supplemental gauge of our operating results, and as is most often presented by other REIT industry participants.

The NAREIT definition of FFO (and the one reported by the Company) is:

Net income/loss, excluding:

depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets;

gains and losses from change in control and

impairment writedowns of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

Not all companies necessarily utilize the standardized NAREIT definition of FFO, so caution should be taken in comparing the Company's reported FFO results to those of other companies. The Company's FFO results are comparable to the FFO results of other companies that follow the NAREIT definition of FFO and report these figures on that basis. FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders.

Core Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("Core FFO")

The Company makes adjustments to FFO to remove costs incurred and revenues recorded that are singular in nature and outside the normal operations of the Company and portray its primary operational results. The Company calculates Core FFO as:

FFO, plus:

acquisition and pursuit (dead deal) costs;

loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees;

contingent management fees recognized upon property sales;

losses on debt extinguishments or refinancing costs;

internalization costs;

expenses incurred on calls of preferred stock;

deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock;

expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic; and

Less:

earnest money forfeitures by prospective asset purchasers.

Core FFO figures reported by us may not be comparable to Core FFO figures reported by other companies. We utilize Core FFO as a supplemental measure of the operating performance of our portfolio of real estate assets. We believe Core FFO is useful to investors as a supplemental gauge of our operating performance and may be useful in comparing our operating performance with other real estate companies. Since our calculation of Core FFO removes costs incurred and revenues recorded that are often singular in nature and outside the normal operations of the Company, we believe it improves comparability to investors in assessing our core operating results across periods. Core FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders.

Adjusted Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("AFFO")

AFFO makes further adjustments to Core FFO results in order to arrive at a more refined measure of operating and financial performance. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. The Company calculates AFFO as:

Core FFO, plus:

non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives;

non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses;

amortization of loan closing costs;

depreciation and amortization of non-real estate assets;

net loan origination fees received;

deferred interest income received;

amortization of lease inducements;

cash received in excess of (exceeded by) amortization of purchase option termination revenues;

earnest money forfeiture from prospective asset purchaser;

Less:

non-cash loan interest income;

cash paid for loan closing costs;

amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities and straight-line rent adjustments;

amortization of deferred revenues; and

normally-recurring capital expenditures and capitalized second generation leasing costs.

AFFO figures reported by us may not be comparable to those AFFO figures reported by other companies. We utilize AFFO as another measure of the operating performance of our portfolio of real estate assets. We believe AFFO is useful to investors as a supplemental gauge of our operating performance and may be useful in comparing our operating performance with other real estate companies. Since our calculation of AFFO removes other significant non-cash charges and revenues and other costs which are not representative of our ongoing business operations, we believe it improves comparability to investors in assessing our core operating results across periods. AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP.

Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income ("NOI")

We use same store net operating income as an operational metric for our same-store communities, enabling comparisons of those properties' operating results between the current reporting period and the prior year comparative period. We define our population of same-store communities as those that are stabilized and that have been owned for at least 15 full months, as of the end of the first quarter of each year, and exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We define net operating income as rental and other property revenues, less total property and maintenance expenses, property management fees, real estate taxes, general and administrative expenses, and property insurance. We believe that net operating income is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs because it provides measures of core operations, rather than factoring in depreciation and amortization, financing costs, acquisition costs, and other corporate expenses. Net operating income is a widely utilized measure of comparative operating performance in the REIT industry, but is not a substitute for the most comparable GAAP-compliant measure, net income/loss.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery-anchored shopping centers and Class A office buildings. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 116 properties in 13 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

