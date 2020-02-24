Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2019
ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("we," "our," the "Company" or "Preferred Apartment Communities") today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Unless otherwise indicated, all per share results are reported based on the basic weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units of the Company's operating partnership ("Class A Units") outstanding. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
Financial Highlights
Our operating results are presented below.
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
Years ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% change
|
2019
|
2018
|
% change
|
Revenues (in thousands)
|
$
|
124,866
|
$
|
106,280
|
17.5
|
%
|
$
|
470,427
|
$
|
397,271
|
18.4
|
%
|
Per share data:
|
Net income (loss) (1)
|
$
|
(0.71)
|
$
|
0.06
|
—
|
$
|
(2.73)
|
$
|
(1.08)
|
152.8
|
%
|
FFO (2) (A)
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
0.38
|
(18.4)
|
%
|
$
|
1.37
|
$
|
1.41
|
(2.8)
|
%
|
AFFO (2)
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.48
|
(27.1)
|
%
|
$
|
1.02
|
$
|
1.33
|
(23.3)
|
%
|
Dividends (3)
|
$
|
0.2625
|
$
|
0.26
|
1.0
|
%
|
$
|
1.0475
|
$
|
1.02
|
2.7
|
%
|
(A) FFO includes due diligence and pursuit costs related to the internalization of our Manager of approximately $1.8 million and $3.0 million
for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Excluding these costs, our FFO would have been $0.35 and $1.44 for
|
(1) Per weighted average share of Common Stock outstanding for the periods indicated.
|
(2) FFO and AFFO results are presented per basic weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit in our Operating Partnership outstanding for the periods indicated. See Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
|
(3) Per share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding.
Management Quote:
"Our fourth quarter and 2019 full year results reflect consistently solid operating performance across all of our operating platforms, including multifamily same store NOI growth of 4.1% year over year and 5.1% quarter over quarter, all despite the impact to earnings from meaningful one-time expenses incurred for our internalization transaction. As we start 2020, we enjoy a simplified, investor-friendly structure with an optimized platform for future growth, substantial cash savings available for reinvestment, and strengthened alignment of management and shareholder interests. We are very excited for the future, as we continue to execute our proven strategies to drive growth in our core Sunbelt markets and create value in the years ahead," said Joel Murphy, Preferred Apartment Communities' Chief Executive Officer.
- For the fourth quarter 2019, our FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 84.4% and our FFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 68.0%. Excluding costs related to the internalization of our Manager, these respective ratios were 75.0% and 65.4%.(A)
- Our AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 74.9% for the fourth quarter 2019 and 103.7% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Our AFFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 65.4% for the fourth quarter 2019 and 71.2% for the year ended December 31, 2019. (B) We have approximately $25.8 million of accrued but not yet paid interest revenues on our real estate loan investment portfolio.
- For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, our same-store multifamily rental revenues increased approximately 3.8% and our operating expenses increased 2.3%, resulting in an increase in net operating income of approximately 5.1% as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018.(C) For the fourth quarter 2019, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.1%. Our 2019 same-store multifamily portfolio represents approximately 60.2% of our aggregate multifamily units.
- At December 31, 2019, the market value of our common stock was $13.32 per share. A hypothetical investment in our Common Stock in our initial public offering on April 5, 2011, assuming the reinvestment of all dividends and no transaction costs, would have resulted in an average annual return of approximately 15.2% through December 31, 2019.
- As of December 31, 2019, the average age of our multifamily communities was approximately 5.7 years, which is the youngest in the public multifamily REIT industry.
- As of December 31, 2019, approximately 93.2% of our permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed interest rates and approximately 3.8% has variable interest rates which are capped. We believe we are well protected against potential increases in market interest rates.
- On December 10 and December 17, 2019, we sold our investments in the ML-04 and ML-05 tranches of the Freddie Mac K Program, respectively, for a combined $26.6 million, realizing a combined gain of approximately $1.6 million.
- As of December 31, 2019, our total assets were approximately $4.8 billion compared to approximately $4.4 billion as of December 31, 2018, an increase of approximately $360.0 million, or approximately 8.2%. This growth reflects the acquisition of 13 real estate properties during 2019, partially offset by the sale of our Freddie Mac K program investments in December 2019 and the resulting deconsolidation of the associated VIE mortgage pool assets. Excluding the VIE mortgage pool assets from other participants in the K Program, our total assets grew approximately $624.5 million, or 15.1% since December 31, 2018.
- On October 17, 2019, we obtained a new fixed-rate mortgage on our Five Oaks at Westchase multifamily community of approximately $31.5 million, which matures on November 1, 2031 and bears interest of 3.27% per annum.
- At December 31, 2019, our leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 51.6%.
- On May 24, 2019, we entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell six of our student housing properties to a third party. On June 28, 2019, this agreement was terminated and we recorded revenue from a forfeited earnest money deposit of $1.0 million. A new purchase and sale agreement was entered into for the same six student housing properties plus a real estate loan investment supporting yet another student housing property on July 29, 2019. On December 9, 2019, the agreement was amended to extend the closing date to March 20, 2020 and resulted in another $1.0 million deposit forfeiture by the prospective purchaser.
- On October 11, 2019, we closed on a real estate loan investment of up to $10.9 million in connection with the development of Vintage Horizon West, a 340-unit multifamily community to be located in Orlando, Florida.
|
(A) We calculate the FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders. We calculate the FFO payout ratio to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and FFO. Since our operations resulted in a net loss from continuing operations for the periods presented, a payout ratio based on net loss is not calculable. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
|
(B) We calculate the AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to AFFO. We calculate the AFFO payout ratio to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and AFFO.
|
(C) Same store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
Acquisitions of Properties
During the fourth quarter 2019, we acquired the following properties:
|
Property
|
Location (MSA)
|
Units / Leasable
square feet
|
Office building:
|
Morrocroft Centre (1)
|
Charlotte, North Carolina
|
291,000
|
LSF
|
Grocery-anchored shopping centers:
|
Hanover Shopping Center (1)
|
Wilmington, North Carolina
|
305,346
|
LSF
|
Berry Town Centre
|
Orlando, Florida
|
99,441
|
LSF
|
404,787
|
(1) Property is owned through a consolidated joint venture.
Real Estate Assets
At December 31, 2019, our portfolio of owned real estate assets and potential additions from purchase options we held from our real estate loan investments consisted of:
|
Owned as of
December 31,
|
Potential
|
Potential total
|
Multifamily communities:
|
Properties
|
34
|
(3)
|
9
|
43
|
Units
|
10,245
|
2,643
|
12,888
|
Grocery-anchored shopping centers:
|
Properties
|
52
|
(3)
|
—
|
52
|
Gross leasable area (square feet)
|
6,041,629
|
—
|
6,041,629
|
Student housing properties:
|
Properties
|
8
|
(4)
|
1
|
9
|
Units
|
2,011
|
175
|
2,186
|
Beds
|
6,095
|
543
|
6,638
|
Office buildings:
|
Properties
|
10
|
(3)
|
1
|
11
|
Rentable square feet
|
3,204,000
|
192,000
|
3,396,000
|
(1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying
|
(2) The Company has terminated various purchase option agreements in exchange for termination fees. These properties
are excluded from the potential additions from our real estate loan investment portfolio.
|
(3) One multifamily community, two student housing properties, two grocery-anchored shopping centers and two office buildings are owned through
|
(4) Six of our student housing properties were under contract for sale at December 31, 2019.
Subsequent to Quarter End
On January 1, 2020, Joel T. Murphy became Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Murphy will continue as a member of the board, where he has served since May 2019. Mr. Murphy was the CEO of our New Market Properties subsidiary for the last five years until his appointment as our CEO, and since June 2018 has been the chairman of the Company's investment committee. Mr. Murphy succeeded our previous CEO and Chairman of the Board, Daniel M. DuPree, who will remain with us as Executive Chairman of the Board.
On January 31, 2020, we internalized the functions performed by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC (the "Manager") and NMP Advisors, LLC (the "Sub-Manager") by acquiring the entities that own the Manager and the Sub-Manager (such transactions, collectively, the "Internalization") for an aggregate purchase price of $154.0 million, plus up to $25.0 million of additional consideration. Additionally, up to $15.0 million of the $154.0 million purchase price was to be held back and is payable to the sellers less certain losses following final resolution of certain specified matters. Pursuant to the Stock Purchase Agreement entered into on January 31, 2020 the sellers sold all of the outstanding shares of NELL Partners, Inc. ("NELL") and NMA Holdings, Inc., parent companies of the Manager and Sub-Manager, respectively, to us, in exchange for an aggregate of approximately $111.1 million in cash paid at the closing which reflects the satisfaction of certain indebtedness of NELL, the estimated net working capital adjustment, and a hold back of $15.0 million for certain specified matters.
Between January 1, 2020 and February 14, 2020, we issued 65,298 Units under the $1.5 billion series A preferred stock and warrant unit offering, or the $1.5 Billion Unit Offering, and collected net proceeds of approximately $58.8 million after commissions and fees; under the Series A1/M1 Offering, we issued 8,067 shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $7.3 million after commissions and fees; and we issued 469 shares of Series M1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $455,000 after commissions and fees.
On February 3, 2020, the borrower of the Dawson Marketplace real estate loan repaid all amounts due under the loan, including principal of approximately $12.9 million and accrued interest of approximately $2.7 million, the latter of which will be additive to our first quarter 2020 AFFO result.
Same-Store Multifamily Communities Financial Data
The following chart presents same-store operating results for the Company's multifamily communities. We define our population of same-store multifamily communities as those that have achieved occupancy at or above 93% for all three consecutive months within a single quarter (stabilized) before the beginning of the prior year and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of the current year, enabling comparisons of the current year quarterly and annual reporting periods to the prior year comparative periods. The Company excludes the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. For the periods presented, same-store operating results consist of the operating results of the following multifamily communities containing an aggregate 6,172 units:
|
Aster at Lely Resort
|
Avenues at Cypress
|
Avenues at Northpointe
|
Citi Lakes
|
Lenox Village
|
Retreat at Lenox Village
|
Summit Crossing I
|
Sorrel
|
Venue at Lakewood Ranch
|
Overton Rise
|
525 Avalon Park
|
Vineyards
|
Avenues at Creekside
|
Retreat at Greystone
|
City Vista
|
Citrus Village
|
Luxe at Lakewood Ranch
|
Adara at Overland Park
|
Founders Village
|
Summit Crossing II
|
Aldridge at Town Village
Same-store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss), as shown in the reconciliations below.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)
|
Three months ended:
|
(in thousands)
|
12/31/2019
|
12/31/2018
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(1,364)
|
$
|
27,199
|
Add:
|
Equity stock compensation
|
301
|
(1,178)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
47,874
|
43,926
|
Interest expense
|
28,798
|
26,592
|
Management fees
|
8,867
|
7,445
|
Insurance, professional fees and other expenses
|
3,117
|
978
|
Loan loss allowance
|
2,038
|
(496)
|
Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees
|
(3,259)
|
(2,073)
|
Less:
|
Interest revenue on notes receivable
|
13,553
|
12,614
|
Interest revenue on related party notes receivable
|
1,966
|
3,306
|
Miscellaneous revenues
|
1,000
|
—
|
Income from consolidated VIEs
|
515
|
135
|
Gains on sales of real estate and trading investments
|
1,563
|
30,744
|
Gain on land condemnation
|
207
|
—
|
Property net operating income
|
67,568
|
55,594
|
Less:
|
Non-same-store property revenues
|
(81,743)
|
(64,186)
|
Add:
|
Non-same-store property operating expenses
|
29,423
|
23,097
|
Same-store net operating income
|
$
|
15,248
|
$
|
14,505
|
Multifamily Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income
|
Three months ended:
|
(in thousands)
|
12/31/2019
|
12/31/2018
|
$ change
|
% change
|
Revenues:
|
Rental revenues
|
$
|
25,648
|
$
|
24,718
|
$
|
930
|
3.8
|
%
|
Other property revenues
|
957
|
886
|
71
|
8.0
|
%
|
Total revenues
|
26,605
|
25,604
|
1,001
|
3.9
|
%
|
Operating expenses:
|
Property operating and maintenance
|
3,393
|
3,183
|
210
|
6.6
|
%
|
Payroll
|
2,126
|
2,130
|
(4)
|
(0.2)
|
%
|
Property management fees
|
1,092
|
1,025
|
67
|
6.5
|
%
|
Real estate taxes
|
3,600
|
3,708
|
(108)
|
(2.9)
|
%
|
Other
|
1,146
|
1,053
|
93
|
8.8
|
%
|
Total operating expenses
|
11,357
|
11,099
|
258
|
2.3
|
%
|
Same-store net operating income
|
$
|
15,248
|
$
|
14,505
|
$
|
743
|
5.1
|
%
|
Same-store average physical occupancy
|
95.1
|
%
|
94.8
|
%
|
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)
|
Years ended:
|
(in thousands)
|
12/31/2019
|
12/31/2018
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(7,458)
|
$
|
44,538
|
Add:
|
Equity stock compensation
|
1,223
|
1,703
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
185,065
|
171,136
|
Interest expense
|
111,964
|
95,564
|
Management fees
|
33,516
|
27,541
|
Insurance, professional fees and other expenses
|
8,005
|
3,467
|
Loan loss allowance
|
2,038
|
2,533
|
Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees
|
(11,764)
|
(6,656)
|
Less:
|
Interest revenue on notes receivable
|
49,542
|
50,190
|
Interest revenue on related party notes receivable
|
11,946
|
15,616
|
Miscellaneous revenues (1)
|
2,023
|
—
|
Income from consolidated VIEs
|
1,831
|
320
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
(84)
|
—
|
Gain on sale of real estate loan investment
|
747
|
—
|
Gains on sales of real estate and trading investments
|
1,567
|
69,705
|
Gain on land condemnation
|
207
|
—
|
Property net operating income
|
254,810
|
203,995
|
Less:
|
Non-same-store property revenues
|
(301,625)
|
(228,525)
|
Add:
|
Non-same-store property operating expenses
|
107,489
|
82,820
|
Same-store net operating income
|
$
|
60,674
|
$
|
58,290
|
(1) Includes $2.0 million of forfeited earnest money deposits from a prospective property purchaser.
|
Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income
|
Years ended:
|
(in thousands)
|
12/31/2019
|
12/31/2018
|
$ change
|
% change
|
Revenues:
|
Rental revenues
|
$
|
101,620
|
$
|
98,329
|
$
|
3,291
|
3.3
|
%
|
Other property revenues
|
3,671
|
3,656
|
15
|
0.4
|
%
|
Total revenues
|
105,291
|
101,985
|
3,306
|
3.2
|
%
|
Operating expenses:
|
Property operating and maintenance
|
13,137
|
13,222
|
(85)
|
(0.6)
|
%
|
Payroll
|
8,352
|
8,302
|
50
|
0.6
|
%
|
Property management fees
|
4,241
|
4,082
|
159
|
3.9
|
%
|
Real estate taxes
|
14,472
|
13,942
|
530
|
3.8
|
%
|
Other
|
4,415
|
4,147
|
268
|
6.5
|
%
|
Total operating expenses
|
44,617
|
43,695
|
922
|
2.1
|
%
|
Same-store net operating income
|
$
|
60,674
|
$
|
58,290
|
$
|
2,384
|
4.1
|
%
For periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020, the multifamily established communities listed below containing an aggregate 8,694 units will be included in our calculations of same store net operating income. The same store pool for 2020 represents approximately 83% of the total 2019 net operating income from our multifamily portfolio, up from approximately 61% for the 2019 pool.
|
Aster at Lely Resort
|
Avenues at Cypress
|
Avenues at Northpointe
|
Citi Lakes
|
Lenox Village
|
Retreat at Lenox Village
|
Overton Rise
|
Sorrel
|
Venue at Lakewood Ranch
|
Avenues at Creekside
|
525 Avalon Park
|
Vineyards
|
Citrus Village
|
Retreat at Greystone
|
City Vista
|
Founders' Village
|
Luxe at Lakewood Ranch
|
Adara at Overland Park
|
Summit Crossing I
|
Summit Crossing II
|
Aldridge at Town Village
|
City Park View
|
Crosstown Walk
|
Claiborne Crossing
|
Reserve at Summit Crossing
|
Colony at Centerpointe
|
Lux at Sorrel
|
Green Park
|
Vestavia Reserve
Capital Markets Activities
On September 27, 2019, our registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-233576) (the "Series A1/M1 Registration Statement") was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Series A1/M1 Registration Statement allows us to offer up to a maximum of 1,000,000 shares of Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock or a combination of both (the "Series A1/M1 Offering"). The stated price per share is $1,000, subject to adjustment under certain conditions. The shares are being offered by our affiliate, Preferred Capital Securities, LLC ("PCS"), on a "reasonable best efforts" basis and we intend to invest substantially all the net proceeds of the Series A1/M1 Offering in connection with the acquisition of multifamily communities, grocery-anchored shopping centers, office buildings, real estate loans and mortgages, other real estate-related investments and general working capital purposes.
During the fourth quarter 2019, we issued and sold an aggregate of 113,989 Units from our offering of up to 1,500,000 Units, with each Unit consisting of one share of Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock and one Warrant to purchase up to 20 shares of Common Stock (the "$1.5 Billion Series A Unit Offering"), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $102.6 million after commissions and other fees.
In addition, during the fourth quarter 2019, we issued 105,900 shares of Common Stock pursuant to the exercise of warrants issued under our Series A Preferred Stock offering, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1.4 million. We also issued approximately 996,000 shares of Common Stock for redemptions of 14,212 shares of our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock and paid out $2.9 million in cash for redemptions of 3,230 shares of our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock.
During the fourth quarter 2019, we issued and sold an aggregate of 14,993 shares of Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock ("mShares"), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $14.5 million after dealer manager fees. During the fourth quarter 2019, we issued and sold an aggregate of 4,736 shares of Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $4.3 million after commissions and other fees.
Dividends
Quarterly Dividends on Common Stock and Class A OP Units
On November 7, 2019, we declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.2625 per share for the fourth quarter 2019. This represents a 1.0% increase in our common stock dividend from our fourth quarter 2018 common stock dividend of $0.26 per share, and an average annual dividend growth rate of 13.0% since June 30, 2011, the first quarter end following our initial public offering in April 2011. The fourth quarter dividend was paid on January 15, 2020 to all stockholders of record on December 13, 2019. In conjunction with the Common Stock dividend, the Company's operating partnership declared a distribution on its Class A Units of $0.2625 per unit for the fourth quarter 2019, which was paid on January 15, 2020 to all Class A Unit holders of record as of December 13, 2019.
Monthly Dividends on Preferred Stock
We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $29.6 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and represent a 6% annual yield. We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $15,000 for the fourth quarter 2019 and also represent a 6% annual yield.We declared dividends totaling approximately $1.6 million on our Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, or mShares, for the fourth quarter 2019. The mShares have a dividend rate that escalates from 5.75% in year one of issuance to 7.50% in year eight and thereafter.
2020 Guidance:
Net income (loss) per share - We are actively adding properties and real estate loan investments to our real estate portfolio and the specific timing of the closing of acquisitions is difficult to predict. Acquisition activity by its nature can cause material variation in our reported depreciation and amortization expense and interest income. Since net income (loss) per share is calculated net of depreciation and amortization expense, our net income (loss) results can fluctuate, possibly significantly, depending upon the timing of the closing of acquisitions. For this reason, we are unable to reasonably forecast this measure or provide a reconciliation of our projected FFO per share to this measure.
FFO per share - We currently project FFO to be in the range of $1.07 to $1.14 per share for the full year 2020, excluding internalization-related costs.
AFFO and FFO are calculated after deductions for all preferred stock dividends. Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 appear beginning of the attached report, as well as on our website using the following link:
http://investors.pacapts.com/download/4Q19_Earnings_and_Supplemental_Data.pdf
|
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Years ended
December 31,
|
(In thousands, except per-share figures)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues:
|
Rental revenues
|
$
|
105,474
|
$
|
87,938
|
$
|
395,121
|
$
|
323,252
|
Other property revenues
|
2,873
|
2,422
|
11,795
|
8,213
|
Interest income on loans and notes receivable
|
13,553
|
12,614
|
49,542
|
50,190
|
Interest income from related parties
|
1,966
|
3,306
|
11,946
|
15,616
|
Miscellaneous revenues
|
1,000
|
—
|
2,023
|
—
|
Total revenues
|
124,866
|
106,280
|
470,427
|
397,271
|
Operating expenses:
|
Property operating and maintenance
|
14,725
|
12,260
|
52,911
|
44,065
|
Property salary and benefits
|
5,848
|
4,728
|
20,693
|
17,766
|
Property management fees
|
3,807
|
3,151
|
13,981
|
11,681
|
Real estate taxes
|
12,384
|
11,400
|
50,298
|
42,035
|
General and administrative
|
2,116
|
2,205
|
8,541
|
8,224
|
Equity compensation to directors and executives
|
301
|
(1,178)
|
1,223
|
1,703
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
47,874
|
43,926
|
185,065
|
171,136
|
Asset management and general and administrative expense
|
fees to related party
|
8,867
|
7,445
|
33,516
|
27,541
|
Loan loss allowance
|
2,038
|
(496)
|
2,038
|
2,533
|
Insurance, professional fees, and other expenses
|
5,016
|
2,000
|
13,687
|
7,166
|
Total operating expenses
|
102,976
|
85,441
|
381,953
|
333,850
|
Waived asset management and general and administrative
|
expense fees
|
(3,259)
|
(2,073)
|
(11,764)
|
(6,656)
|
Net operating expenses
|
99,717
|
83,368
|
370,189
|
327,194
|
Operating income before gains on sales of real estate and trading investments
|
25,149
|
22,912
|
100,238
|
70,077
|
Gains on sales of real estate and trading investments
|
1,563
|
30,744
|
1,567
|
69,705
|
Operating income
|
26,712
|
53,656
|
101,805
|
139,782
|
Interest expense
|
28,798
|
26,592
|
111,964
|
95,564
|
Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated
|
VIEs from mortgage-backed pools
|
515
|
135
|
1,831
|
320
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
(84)
|
—
|
Gains on sale of real estate loan investment and land condemnation
|
207
|
—
|
954
|
—
|
Net (loss) income
|
(1,364)
|
27,199
|
(7,458)
|
44,538
|
Consolidated net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
76
|
(615)
|
214
|
(1,071)
|
Net (loss) income attributable to the Company
|
(1,288)
|
26,584
|
(7,244)
|
43,467
|
Dividends declared to preferred stockholders
|
(31,245)
|
(23,940)
|
(113,772)
|
(86,741)
|
Earnings attributable to unvested restricted stock
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(17)
|
(16)
|
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(32,536)
|
$
|
2,641
|
$
|
(121,033)
|
$
|
(43,290)
|
Net (loss) income per share of Common Stock available to
|
common stockholders:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.71)
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
(2.73)
|
$
|
(1.08)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.71)
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
(2.73)
|
$
|
(1.08)
|
Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding:
|
Basic
|
45,934
|
41,320
|
44,265
|
40,032
|
Diluted
|
45,934
|
42,046
|
44,265
|
40,032
|
Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders and AFFO
|
to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
(In thousands, except per-share figures)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (See note 1)
|
$
|
(32,536)
|
$
|
2,641
|
Add:
|
Depreciation of real estate assets
|
38,798
|
34,309
|
Depreciation of real estate assets attributable to joint ventures
|
(172)
|
—
|
Amortization of acquired real estate intangible assets and deferred leasing costs
|
8,588
|
9,173
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2)
|
(6)
|
615
|
Less:
|
(Gain) on sale of real estate
|
—
|
(30,682)
|
FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders
|
14,672
|
16,056
|
Add:
|
Loan cost amortization on acquisition term note
|
97
|
20
|
Amortization of loan coordination fees paid to the Manager (See note 3)
|
507
|
707
|
(Insurance recovery in excess of) weather-related property operating losses (See note 4)
|
—
|
(237)
|
Payment of costs related to property refinancing
|
—
|
227
|
Contingent management fees recognized
|
11
|
206
|
Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives
|
301
|
(1,178)
|
Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 5)
|
1,160
|
1,234
|
Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets
|
488
|
444
|
Net loan fees received (See note 6)
|
109
|
707
|
Accrued interest income received (See note 7)
|
5,436
|
12,266
|
Internalization costs (See note 8)
|
1,844
|
—
|
Increase (decrease) in loan loss allowance
|
1,400
|
(496)
|
Non-cash dividends on Preferred Stock
|
206
|
17
|
Amortization of lease inducements (See note 9)
|
439
|
426
|
Cash received in excess of amortization of purchase option termination revenues (See note 10)
|
49
|
1,044
|
Less:
|
Non-cash loan interest income (See note 6)
|
(3,686)
|
(4,611)
|
Non-cash revenues from mortgage-backed securities
|
1,474
|
(135)
|
Cash paid for loan closing costs
|
—
|
(1,073)
|
Amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles
|
and straight-line rental revenues (See note 11)
|
(4,268)
|
(2,909)
|
Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 12)
|
(941)
|
(901)
|
Normally recurring capital expenditures and leasing costs (See note 13)
|
(2,765)
|
(1,485)
|
AFFO
|
$
|
16,533
|
$
|
20,329
|
Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:
|
Common Stock dividends
|
$
|
12,156
|
$
|
10,840
|
Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)
|
225
|
228
|
Total
|
$
|
12,381
|
$
|
11,068
|
Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share
|
$
|
0.2625
|
$
|
0.26
|
FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
0.38
|
AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.48
|
Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (A)
|
Basic:
|
Common Stock
|
45,934
|
41,320
|
Class A Units
|
856
|
954
|
Common Stock and Class A Units
|
46,790
|
42,274
|
Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (B)
|
46,894
|
43,000
|
Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 13 and 12 unvested shares
|
of restricted Common Stock at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|
46,457
|
41,788
|
Actual Class A Units outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|
856
|
877
|
Total
|
47,313
|
42,665
|
(A) Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership (as defined in note 2), or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively.
Unitholders include recipients of awards of Class B Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class B Units, for annual service which became vested and earned and
|
(B) Since our FFO and AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected above, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock
recorded a net loss available to common stockholders.
See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.
|
Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders and AFFO
|
to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)
|
Years ended December 31,
|
(In thousands, except per-share figures)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders (See note 1)
|
$
|
(121,033)
|
$
|
(43,290)
|
Add:
|
Depreciation of real estate assets
|
148,206
|
124,499
|
Depreciation of real estate assets attributable to joint ventures
|
(172)
|
—
|
Amortization of acquired real estate intangible assets and deferred leasing costs
|
34,990
|
45,136
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2)
|
(144)
|
1,071
|
Less:
|
(Gain) on sale of real estate
|
—
|
(69,643)
|
FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders
|
61,847
|
57,773
|
Add:
|
Loan cost amortization on acquisition term note
|
155
|
83
|
Amortization of loan coordination fees paid to the Manager (See note 3)
|
1,940
|
2,487
|
Payment of costs related to property refinancing
|
594
|
288
|
Contingent management fees recognized
|
11
|
206
|
(Insurance recovery in excess of) weather-related property operating losses (See note 4)
|
—
|
(270)
|
Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives
|
1,223
|
1,703
|
Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 5)
|
4,618
|
4,801
|
Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets
|
1,869
|
1,501
|
Net loan fees received (See note 6)
|
783
|
2,166
|
Accrued interest income received (See note 7)
|
10,514
|
20,676
|
Internalization costs (See note 8)
|
2,987
|
—
|
Loan loss allowance
|
1,400
|
2,533
|
Non-cash dividends on Preferred Stock
|
577
|
755
|
Amortization of lease inducements (See note 9)
|
1,734
|
1,381
|
Less:
|
Non-cash loan interest income (See note 6)
|
(14,431)
|
(19,337)
|
Non-cash revenues from mortgage-backed securities
|
778
|
(320)
|
Cash paid for loan closing costs
|
(37)
|
(1,489)
|
Amortization of purchase option termination revenues in excess of cash received (See note 10)
|
(2,321)
|
(920)
|
Amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles
|
and straight-line rental revenues (See note 11)
|
(16,643)
|
(11,956)
|
Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 12)
|
(3,762)
|
(2,666)
|
Normally recurring capital expenditures and leasing costs (See note 13)
|
(7,887)
|
(4,966)
|
AFFO
|
45,949
|
54,429
|
Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:
|
Common Stock dividends
|
46,755
|
41,129
|
Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)
|
908
|
1,041
|
Total
|
47,663
|
42,170
|
Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share
|
$
|
1.0475
|
$
|
1.02
|
FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
|
$
|
1.37
|
$
|
1.41
|
AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
|
$
|
1.02
|
$
|
1.33
|
Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (A)
|
Basic:
|
44,265
|
40,032
|
Common Stock
|
870
|
1,040
|
Class A Units
|
45,135
|
41,072
|
Common Stock and Class A Units
|
Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (B)
|
45,772
|
42,390
|
Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 13 and 12 unvested shares
|
of restricted Common Stock at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|
46,457
|
41,788
|
Actual Class A Units outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|
856
|
877
|
Total
|
47,313
|
42,665
|
(A) Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership (as defined in note 2), or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively.
|
(B) Since our FFO and AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected above, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock
recorded a net loss available to common stockholders.
See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.
Notes to Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
1)
|
Rental and other property revenues and property operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 include activity for the properties acquired during the periods only from their respective dates of acquisition. In addition, the fourth quarter and year ended 2019 includes activity for the properties acquired since December 31, 2018. Rental and other property revenues and expenses for the fourth quarter and year ended 2018 include activity for the acquisitions made during that period only from their respective dates of acquisition.
|
2)
|
Non-controlling interests in Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., or our Operating Partnership, consisted of a total of 856,409 Class A Units as of December 31, 2019. Included in this total are 419,228 Class A Units which were granted as partial consideration to the seller in conjunction with the seller's contribution to us on February 29, 2016 of the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The remaining Class A units were awarded primarily to our key executive officers. The Class A Units are apportioned a percentage of our financial results as non-controlling interests. The weighted average ownership percentage of these holders of Class A Units was calculated to be 1.83% and 2.26% for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|
3)
|
We paid loan coordination fees to Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, our Manager, to reflect the administrative effort involved in arranging debt financing for acquired properties. The fees are calculated as 0.6% of the amount of any mortgage indebtedness on newly-acquired properties or refinancing and are amortized over the lives of the respective mortgage loans. This non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of AFFO. At December 31, 2019, aggregate unamortized loan coordination fees were approximately $14.1 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 10.3 years.
|
4)
|
We sustained weather related operating losses due to hurricanes (primarily due to Hurricane Harvey at our Stone Creek multifamily community) during the year ended December 31, 2018; these costs are added back to FFO in our calculation of AFFO. Lost rent and other operating costs incurred during the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled approximately $563,000. This number is offset by the receipt from our insurance carrier of approximately $833,000 for recoveries of lost rent, which was recognized in our consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2018.
|
5)
|
We incur loan closing costs on our existing mortgage loans, which are secured on a property-by-property basis by each of our acquired real estate assets, and also for occasional amendments to our syndicated revolving line of credit with Key Bank National Association, or our Revolving Line of Credit. Effective April 13, 2018, the maximum borrowing capacity on the Revolving Line of Credit was increased from $150 million to $200 million. These loan closing costs are also amortized over the lives of the respective loans and the Revolving Line of Credit, and this non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of AFFO. Neither we nor the Operating Partnership have any recourse liability in connection with any of the mortgage loans, nor do we have any cross-collateralization arrangements with respect to the assets securing the mortgage loans, other than security interests in 49% of the equity interests of the subsidiaries owning such assets, granted in connection with our Revolving Line of Credit, which provides for full recourse liability. At December 31, 2019, aggregate unamortized loan costs were approximately $25.7 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 9.0 years.
|
6)
|
We receive loan origination fees in conjunction with the origination of certain real estate loan investments. These fees are then recognized as revenue over the lives of the applicable loans as adjustments of yield using the effective interest method. The total fees received after the payment of loan origination fees to our Manager are additive adjustments in the calculation of AFFO. Correspondingly, the amortized non-cash income is a deduction in the calculation of AFFO. Over the lives of certain loans, we accrue additional interest amounts that become due to us at the time of repayment of the loan or refinancing of the property, or when the property is sold. This non-cash interest income is subtracted from FFO in our calculation of AFFO. The amount of additional accrued interest becomes an additive adjustment to FFO once received from the borrower (see note 7).
|
7)
|
This adjustment reflects the receipt during the periods presented of additional interest income (described in note 6 above) which was earned and accrued prior to those periods presented on various real estate loans.
|
8)
|
This adjustment reflects the add-back of due diligence and pursuit costs incurred by the Company related to the internalization of the functions performed by its Manager.
|
9)
|
This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of costs incurred to induce tenants to lease space in our office buildings and grocery-anchored shopping centers.
|
10)
|
Effective January 1, 2019, we terminated our purchase options on the Sanibel Straits, Newbergh, Wiregrass and Cameron Square multifamily communities and the Solis Kennesaw student housing property; on May 7, 2018, we terminated our purchase options on the Encore, Bishop Street and Hidden River multifamily communities and the Haven46 and Haven Charlotte student housing properties, all of which are (or were) partially supported by real estate loan investments held by us. In exchange, we arranged to receive termination fees aggregating approximately $20.6 million from the developers, which are recorded as revenue over the period beginning on the date of election until the earlier of (i) the maturity of the real estate loan investment and (ii) the sale of the property. The receipt of the cash termination fees are an additive adjustment in our calculation of AFFO and the removal of non-cash revenue from the recognition of the termination fees are a reduction to FFO in our calculation of AFFO; both of these adjustments are presented in a single net number within this line. For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, we had recognized termination fee revenues in excess of cash received, resulting in the negative adjustments shown to FFO in our calculation of AFFO.
|
11)
|
This adjustment reflects straight-line rent adjustments and the reversal of the non-cash amortization of below-market and above-market lease intangibles, which were recognized in conjunction with our acquisitions and which are amortized over the estimated average remaining lease terms from the acquisition date for multifamily communities and over the remaining lease terms for grocery-anchored shopping center assets and office buildings. At December 31, 2019, the balance of unamortized below-market lease intangibles was approximately $62.6 million, which will be recognized over a weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 9.2 years.
|
12)
|
This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of deferred revenue recorded by us in conjunction with Company-owned lessee-funded tenant improvements in our office buildings.
|
13)
|
We deduct from FFO normally recurring capital expenditures that are necessary to maintain our assets' revenue streams in the calculation of AFFO. This adjustment also deducts from FFO capitalized amounts for third party costs during the period to originate or renew leases in our grocery-anchored shopping centers and office buildings. No adjustment is made in the calculation of AFFO for nonrecurring capital expenditures. See Capital Expenditures, Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio, and Office Buildings Portfolio sections for definitions of these terms.
See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
|
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except per-share par values)
|
December 31,
2019
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Real estate
|
Land
|
$
|
635,757
|
$
|
519,300
|
Building and improvements
|
3,256,223
|
2,738,085
|
Tenant improvements
|
167,275
|
128,914
|
Furniture, fixtures, and equipment
|
323,381
|
278,151
|
Construction in progress
|
11,893
|
8,265
|
Gross real estate
|
4,394,529
|
3,672,715
|
Less: accumulated depreciation
|
(421,551)
|
(272,042)
|
Net real estate
|
3,972,978
|
3,400,673
|
Real estate loan investments, net of deferred fee income and allowance for loan loss
|
325,790
|
282,548
|
Real estate loan investments to related parties, net
|
23,692
|
51,663
|
Total real estate and real estate loan investments, net
|
4,322,460
|
3,734,884
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
94,381
|
38,958
|
Restricted cash
|
42,872
|
48,732
|
Notes receivable
|
17,079
|
14,440
|
Note receivable and revolving lines of credit due from related parties
|
24,838
|
32,867
|
Accrued interest receivable on real estate loans
|
25,755
|
23,340
|
Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization
|
154,803
|
135,961
|
Deferred loan costs on Revolving Line of Credit, net of amortization
|
1,286
|
1,916
|
Deferred offering costs
|
2,147
|
6,468
|
Tenant lease inducements, net
|
19,607
|
20,698
|
Receivable from sale of mortgage-backed security
|
—
|
41,181
|
Tenant receivables and other assets
|
65,332
|
41,567
|
Variable Interest Entity ("VIE") assets mortgage-backed pool, at fair value
|
—
|
269,946
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,770,560
|
$
|
4,410,958
|
Liabilities and equity
|
Liabilities
|
Mortgage notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and mark-to-market adjustment
|
$
|
2,567,022
|
$
|
2,299,625
|
Revolving line of credit
|
—
|
57,000
|
Term note payable, net of deferred loan costs
|
69,489
|
—
|
Real estate loan investment participation obligation
|
—
|
5,181
|
Unearned purchase option termination fees
|
2,859
|
2,050
|
Deferred revenue
|
39,722
|
43,484
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
42,191
|
38,618
|
Accrued interest payable
|
8,152
|
6,711
|
Dividends and partnership distributions payable
|
23,519
|
19,258
|
Acquired below market lease intangibles, net of amortization
|
62,611
|
47,149
|
Security deposits and other liabilities
|
20,879
|
17,611
|
VIE liabilities from mortgage-backed pool, at fair value
|
—
|
264,886
|
Total liabilities
|
2,836,444
|
2,801,573
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Equity
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 3,050 shares authorized; 2,161 and 1,674
|
shares issued; 2,028 and 1,608 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
20
|
16
|
Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized; 5 and no shares
|
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
—
|
—
|
Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500 shares authorized; 106 and 44 shares
|
issued; 103 and 44 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
1
|
—
|
Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized; no shares
|
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 or December 31, 2018
|
—
|
—
|
Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 400,067 shares authorized; 46,443 and 41,776 shares issued and
|
outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
464
|
418
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,938,057
|
1,607,712
|
Accumulated (deficit) earnings
|
(7,244)
|
—
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,931,298
|
1,608,146
|
Non-controlling interest
|
2,818
|
1,239
|
Total equity
|
1,934,116
|
1,609,385
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
4,770,560
|
$
|
4,410,958
|
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
Years ended December 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Operating activities:
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(7,458)
|
$
|
44,538
|
Reconciliation of net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
185,065
|
171,136
|
Amortization of above and below market leases
|
(5,765)
|
(5,905)
|
Deferred revenues and fee income amortization
|
(5,346)
|
(4,323)
|
Purchase option termination fee amortization
|
(9,111)
|
(8,660)
|
Non-cash interest income amortization on MBS, net of amortized costs
|
(928)
|
(320)
|
Amortization of market discount on assumed debt and lease incentives
|
1,997
|
1,644
|
Deferred loan cost amortization
|
6,450
|
7,108
|
(Increase) in accrued interest income on real estate loan investments
|
(5,766)
|
3,524
|
Equity compensation to executives and directors
|
1,223
|
1,703
|
Gains on sales of real estate and trading investment
|
(1,567)
|
(69,705)
|
Gain on land condemnation, net of expenses
|
(207)
|
—
|
Cash received for purchase option terminations
|
3,591
|
7,740
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
84
|
—
|
Gain from sale of real estate loan investments, net
|
(747)
|
—
|
Non-cash payment of interest on related party line of credit
|
(637)
|
—
|
Mortgage interest received from consolidated VIEs
|
18,750
|
6,049
|
Mortgage interest paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs
|
(18,750)
|
(6,049)
|
Loan loss allowance
|
2,038
|
2,533
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
(Increase) in tenant receivables and other assets
|
(20,565)
|
(7,631)
|
(Increase) in tenant lease incentives
|
(644)
|
(7,607)
|
Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
1,518
|
2,876
|
Increase in accrued interest, prepaid rents and other liabilities
|
2,406
|
6,730
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
145,631
|
145,381
|
Investing activities:
|
Investments in real estate loans
|
(98,418)
|
(200,806)
|
Repayments of real estate loans
|
54,384
|
250,448
|
Notes receivable issued
|
(5,692)
|
(9,946)
|
Notes receivable repaid
|
3,089
|
12,759
|
Notes receivable issued and draws on lines of credit by related parties
|
(40,458)
|
(51,789)
|
Repayments of notes receivable and lines of credit by related parties
|
35,239
|
41,117
|
Sale of real estate loan investment
|
747
|
—
|
Origination fees received on real estate loan investments
|
1,565
|
4,331
|
Origination fees paid to Manager on real estate loan investments
|
(783)
|
(2,166)
|
Mortgage principal received from consolidated VIEs
|
6,570
|
1,255
|
Purchases of mortgage-backed securities
|
(30,841)
|
(45,927)
|
Sales of mortgage-backed securities
|
79,558
|
—
|
Acquisition of properties
|
(619,089)
|
(1,007,048)
|
Disposition of properties, net
|
—
|
164,838
|
Receipt of insurance proceeds for capital improvements
|
746
|
978
|
Proceeds from land condemnation
|
643
|
—
|
Equity investment in property development
|
(100)
|
—
|
Additions to real estate assets – improvements
|
(48,071)
|
(44,383)
|
Deposits paid on acquisitions
|
(146)
|
4,534
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(661,057)
|
(881,805)
|
Financing activities:
|
Proceeds from mortgage notes payable
|
405,430
|
602,375
|
Repayments of mortgage notes payable
|
(176,903)
|
(121,797)
|
Payments for deposits and other mortgage loan costs
|
(8,705)
|
(12,299)
|
Proceeds from real estate loan participants
|
—
|
5
|
Payments to real estate loan participants
|
(5,223)
|
(10,425)
|
Proceeds from lines of credit
|
265,200
|
550,300
|
Payments on lines of credit
|
(322,200)
|
(535,100)
|
Proceeds from (repayment of) Term Loans
|
70,000
|
(11,000)
|
Mortgage principal paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs
|
(6,570)
|
(1,255)
|
Proceeds from repurchase agreements
|
4,857
|
—
|
Payments for repurchase agreements
|
(4,857)
|
—
|
Proceeds from sales of Units, net of offering costs and redemptions
|
501,076
|
408,644
|
Proceeds from exercises of warrants
|
11,659
|
20,052
|
Payments for redemptions of preferred stock
|
(12,124)
|
(9,367)
|
Common Stock dividends paid
|
(45,439)
|
(39,865)
|
Preferred stock dividends paid
|
(110,827)
|
(84,427)
|
Distributions to non-controlling interests
|
(911)
|
(1,034)
|
Payments for deferred offering costs
|
(4,013)
|
(3,705)
|
Contributions from non-controlling interests
|
4,539
|
—
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
564,989
|
751,102
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
49,563
|
14,678
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
|
87,690
|
73,012
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
137,253
|
$
|
87,690
Real Estate Loan Investments
The following tables present details pertaining to our portfolio of fixed rate, interest-only real estate loan investments.
|
Project/Property
|
Location
|
Maturity
date
|
Optional
|
Total loan
|
Carrying amount (1) as of
|
Current /
per annum
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Multifamily communities:
|
(in thousands)
|
Palisades
|
Northern VA
|
5/17/2020
|
5/17/2021
|
$
|
17,270
|
$
|
17,250
|
$
|
17,132
|
8 / 0 (2)
|
464 Bishop
|
Atlanta, GA
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
—
|
—
|
12,693
|
—
|
Park 35 on Clairmont
|
Birmingham, AL
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
—
|
—
|
21,060
|
—
|
Wiregrass
|
Tampa, FL
|
5/15/2020
|
5/15/2023
|
14,976
|
14,976
|
14,136
|
8.5 / 6.5
|
Wiregrass Capital
|
Tampa, FL
|
5/15/2020
|
5/15/2023
|
4,244
|
4,240
|
3,891
|
8.5 / 6.5
|
Berryessa
|
San Jose, CA
|
2/13/2021
|
2/13/2023
|
137,616
|
115,819
|
95,349
|
8.5 / 3 (3)
|
The Anson
|
Nashville, TN
|
11/24/2021
|
11/24/2023
|
6,240
|
6,240
|
—
|
8.5 / 4.5
|
The Anson Capital
|
Nashville, TN
|
11/24/2021
|
11/24/2023
|
5,659
|
4,440
|
3,160
|
8.5 / 4.5
|
Sanibel Straights
|
Fort Myers, FL
|
2/3/2021
|
2/3/2022
|
9,416
|
8,846
|
8,118
|
8.5 / 5.5
|
Sanibel Straights Capital
|
Fort Myers, FL
|
2/3/2021
|
2/3/2022
|
6,193
|
5,930
|
5,442
|
8.5 / 5.5
|
Falls at Forsyth
|
Atlanta, GA
|
7/11/2020
|
7/11/2022
|
22,412
|
21,513
|
19,742
|
8.5 / 5.5
|
Newbergh
|
Atlanta, GA
|
1/31/2021
|
1/31/2022
|
11,749
|
11,699
|
10,736
|
8.5 / 5.5
|
Newbergh Capital
|
Atlanta, GA
|
1/31/2021
|
1/31/2022
|
6,176
|
5,653
|
5,188
|
8.5 / 5.5
|
V & Three
|
Charlotte, NC
|
8/15/2021
|
8/15/2022
|
10,336
|
10,336
|
10,335
|
8.5 / 5
|
V & Three Capital
|
Charlotte, NC
|
8/18/2021
|
8/18/2022
|
7,338
|
6,571
|
6,030
|
8.5 / 5
|
Cameron Square
|
Alexandria, VA
|
10/11/2021
|
10/11/2023
|
21,340
|
18,582
|
17,050
|
8.5 / 3
|
Cameron Square Capital
|
Alexandria, VA
|
10/11/2021
|
10/11/2023
|
8,850
|
8,235
|
7,557
|
8.5 / 3
|
Southpoint
|
Fredericksburg, VA
|
2/28/2022
|
2/28/2024
|
7,348
|
7,348
|
896
|
8.5 / 4
|
Southpoint Capital
|
Fredericksburg, VA
|
2/28/2022
|
2/28/2024
|
4,962
|
4,245
|
3,895
|
8.5 / 4
|
E-Town
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
6/14/2022
|
6/14/2023
|
16,697
|
14,550
|
3,886
|
8.5 / 3.5
|
Vintage
|
Destin, FL
|
3/24/2022
|
3/24/2024
|
10,763
|
8,932
|
—
|
8.5 / 4
|
Hidden River II
|
Tampa, FL
|
10/11/2022
|
10/11/2024
|
4,462
|
3,012
|
—
|
8.5 / 3.5
|
Hidden River II Capital
|
Tampa, FL
|
10/11/2022
|
10/11/2024
|
2,763
|
2,258
|
—
|
8.5 / 3.5
|
Kennesaw Crossing
|
Atlanta, GA
|
9/1/2023
|
9/1/2024
|
14,810
|
7,616
|
—
|
8.5 / 5.5
|
Vintage Horizon West
|
Orlando, FL
|
10/11/2022
|
10/11/2024
|
10,900
|
8,275
|
—
|
8.5 / 5.5
|
Student housing properties:
|
Haven 12
|
Starkville, MS
|
11/30/2020
|
N/A
|
6,116
|
6,116
|
6,116
|
8.5 / 0
|
Haven Charlotte (4)
|
Charlotte, NC
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
—
|
—
|
19,462
|
—
|
Haven Charlotte Member (4)
|
Charlotte, NC
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
—
|
—
|
8,201
|
—
|
Solis Kennesaw
|
Atlanta, GA
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
—
|
—
|
11,343
|
—
|
Solis Kennesaw Capital
|
Atlanta, GA
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
—
|
—
|
7,786
|
—
|
Solis Kennesaw II
|
Atlanta, GA
|
5/5/2022
|
5/5/2024
|
13,613
|
12,489
|
4,268
|
8.5 / 4
|
New Market Properties:
|
Dawson Marketplace
|
Atlanta, GA
|
2/3/2020
|
N/A
|
12,857
|
12,857
|
12,857
|
8.5 / 5.0 (5)
|
Preferred Office Properties:
|
8West
|
Atlanta, GA
|
11/29/2022
|
11/29/2024
|
19,193
|
4,554
|
—
|
8.5 / 5
|
8West construction loan
|
Atlanta, GA
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(6)
|
$
|
414,299
|
352,582
|
336,329
|
Unamortized loan origination fees
|
(1,476)
|
(2,118)
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(1,624)
|
—
|
Carrying amount
|
$
|
349,482
|
$
|
334,211
|
(1) Carrying amounts presented per loan are amounts drawn, exclusive of deferred fee revenue.
|
(2) Pursuant to an amendment of the loan agreement, effective January 1, 2019, the loan ceased accruing deferred interest.
|
(3) Effective January 1, 2019, the deferred interest rate decreased from 6.0% to 3.0%.
|
(4) The Company assumed the membership interests of the project from the developer in satisfaction of the project indebtedness owed to the Company.
|
(5) Per the terms of the loan documents, the deferred interest rate reverted to 5.0% from 6.9% per annum effective January 1, 2019.
|
(6) The 8West construction loan was amended and sold to a third party effective June 30, 2019.
We hold options, but not obligations, to purchase some of the properties which are partially financed by our real estate loan investments. The option purchase prices are negotiated at the time of the loan closing and are to be calculated based upon market cap rates at the time of exercise of the purchase option, less a discount ranging from between zero and 15 basis points, depending on the loan. As of December 31, 2019, potential property acquisitions and units from projects in our real estate loan investment portfolio consisted of:
|
Total units
|
Purchase option window
|
Project/Property
|
Location
|
completion (1)
|
Begin
|
End
|
Multifamily communities:
|
Falls at Forsyth
|
Atlanta, GA
|
356
|
S + 90 days (2)
|
S + 150 days (2)
|
V & Three
|
Charlotte, NC
|
338
|
S + 90 days (2)
|
S + 150 days (2)
|
The Anson
|
Nashville, TN
|
301
|
S + 90 days (2)
|
S + 150 days (2)
|
Southpoint
|
Fredericksburg, VA
|
240
|
S + 90 days (2)
|
S + 150 days (2)
|
E-Town
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
332
|
S + 90 days (3)
|
S + 150 days (3)
|
Vintage
|
Destin, FL
|
282
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
Hidden River II
|
Tampa, FL
|
204
|
S + 90 days (2)
|
S + 150 days (2)
|
Vintage Horizon West
|
Orlando, FL
|
340
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
Student housing properties:
|
Solis Kennesaw II
|
Atlanta, GA
|
175
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
Office property:
|
8West
|
Atlanta, GA
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
2,568
|
(1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our
Wiregrass, Newbergh, Cameron Square and Solis Kennesaw projects were terminated, in exchange for an aggregate $20.6 million
|
(2) The option period window begins and ends at the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a 93% physical
|
(3) The option period window begins on the earlier of June 21, 2024 and the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a
|
(4) The option period window begins on the later of one year following receipt of final certificate of occupancy or 90 days beyond
|
(5) The option period begins on October 1 of the second academic year following project completion and ends on the following
|
(6) The project plans are for the construction of a class A office building consisting of approximately 192,000 rentable square feet;
2024 (subject to adjustment). Our purchase option is at the to-be-agreed-upon market value. In the event the property is sold to a
investment, less the amounts actually paid by the borrower, up to and including payment of accrued interest and repayment of
Mortgage Indebtedness
The following table presents certain details regarding our mortgage notes payable:
|
Principal balance as of
|
Interest only
|
Acquisition/
refinancing
date
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Maturity
|
Interest
|
Basis point
|
Multifamily communities:
|
(in thousands)
|
Summit Crossing
|
10/31/2017
|
$
|
37,651
|
$
|
38,349
|
11/1/2024
|
3.99
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Summit Crossing II
|
3/20/2014
|
13,221
|
13,357
|
4/1/2021
|
4.49
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Vineyards
|
9/26/2014
|
33,382
|
34,039
|
10/1/2021
|
3.68
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Avenues at Cypress
|
2/13/2015
|
20,704
|
21,198
|
9/1/2022
|
3.43
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Avenues at Northpointe
|
2/13/2015
|
26,313
|
26,899
|
3/1/2022
|
3.16
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Venue at Lakewood Ranch
|
5/21/2015
|
28,076
|
28,723
|
12/1/2022
|
3.55
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Aster at Lely Resort
|
6/24/2015
|
31,094
|
31,796
|
7/5/2022
|
3.84
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
CityPark View
|
6/30/2015
|
20,089
|
20,571
|
7/1/2022
|
3.27
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Avenues at Creekside
|
7/31/2015
|
38,871
|
39,697
|
8/1/2024
|
3.38
|
%
|
160
|
(2)
|
N/A
|
Citi Lakes
|
7/29/2019
|
41,079
|
41,582
|
8/1/2029
|
3.66
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Stone Creek
|
6/22/2017
|
19,800
|
20,139
|
7/1/2052
|
3.22
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Lenox Village Town Center
|
2/28/2019
|
38,813
|
29,274
|
3/1/2029
|
4.34
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Retreat at Lenox
|
12/21/2015
|
17,114
|
17,465
|
1/1/2023
|
4.04
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Overton Rise
|
2/1/2016
|
38,428
|
39,220
|
8/1/2026
|
3.98
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Village at Baldwin Park
|
12/17/2018
|
70,607
|
71,453
|
1/1/2054
|
4.16
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Crosstown Walk
|
1/15/2016
|
30,246
|
30,878
|
2/1/2023
|
3.90
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
525 Avalon Park
|
6/15/2017
|
64,519
|
65,740
|
7/1/2024
|
3.98
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
City Vista
|
7/1/2016
|
33,674
|
34,387
|
7/1/2026
|
3.68
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Sorrel
|
8/24/2016
|
31,449
|
32,137
|
9/1/2023
|
3.44
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Citrus Village
|
3/3/2017
|
28,796
|
29,393
|
6/10/2023
|
3.65
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Retreat at Greystone
|
11/21/2017
|
34,053
|
34,644
|
12/1/2024
|
4.31
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Founders Village
|
3/31/2017
|
30,202
|
30,748
|
4/1/2027
|
4.31
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Claiborne Crossing
|
4/26/2017
|
25,948
|
26,381
|
6/1/2054
|
2.89
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Luxe at Lakewood Ranch
|
7/26/2017
|
37,662
|
38,378
|
8/1/2027
|
3.93
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Adara at Overland Park
|
9/27/2017
|
30,624
|
31,203
|
4/1/2028
|
3.90
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Aldridge at Town Village
|
10/31/2017
|
36,569
|
37,222
|
11/1/2024
|
4.19
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Reserve at Summit Crossing
|
9/29/2017
|
19,276
|
19,654
|
10/1/2024
|
3.87
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
|
11/21/2017
|
21,450
|
21,848
|
12/1/2024
|
3.95
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Colony at Centerpointe
|
12/20/2017
|
32,120
|
32,770
|
10/1/2026
|
3.68
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Lux at Sorrel
|
1/9/2018
|
30,474
|
31,057
|
2/1/2030
|
3.91
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Green Park
|
2/28/2018
|
38,525
|
39,236
|
3/10/2028
|
4.09
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
The Lodge at Hidden River
|
9/27/2018
|
40,903
|
41,576
|
10/1/2028
|
4.32
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Vestavia Reserve
|
11/9/2018
|
37,130
|
37,726
|
12/1/2030
|
4.40
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
CityPark View South
|
11/15/2018
|
23,767
|
24,140
|
6/1/2029
|
4.51
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Artisan at Viera
|
8/8/2019
|
39,824
|
—
|
9/1/2029
|
3.93
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Five Oaks at Westchase
|
10/17/2019
|
31,448
|
—
|
11/1/2031
|
3.27
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Total multifamily communities
|
1,173,901
|
1,112,880
|
Grocery-anchored shopping centers:
|
Spring Hill Plaza
|
9/17/2019
|
8,167
|
9,261
|
10/1/2031
|
3.72
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Parkway Town Centre
|
9/17/2019
|
8,067
|
6,735
|
10/1/2031
|
3.72
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Woodstock Crossing
|
8/8/2014
|
2,877
|
2,935
|
9/1/2021
|
4.71
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Deltona Landings
|
8/16/2019
|
6,289
|
6,622
|
9/1/2029
|
4.18
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Powder Springs
|
8/13/2019
|
7,951
|
6,987
|
9/1/2029
|
3.65
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
(3)
|
Kingwood Glen
|
9/30/2014
|
—
|
(4)
|
11,079
|
10/1/2019
|
3.48
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Barclay Crossing
|
8/16/2019
|
6,233
|
6,229
|
9/1/2029
|
4.18
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Sweetgrass Corner
|
9/30/2014
|
—
|
(4)
|
7,555
|
10/1/2019
|
3.58
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Parkway Centre
|
8/16/2019
|
4,530
|
4,338
|
9/1/2029
|
4.18
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
The Market at Salem Cove
|
10/6/2014
|
9,075
|
9,253
|
11/1/2024
|
4.21
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Independence Square
|
8/27/2015
|
11,455
|
11,716
|
9/1/2022
|
3.93
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Royal Lakes Marketplace
|
4/12/2019
|
9,572
|
9,544
|
5/1/2029
|
4.29
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
The Overlook at Hamilton Place
|
12/22/2015
|
19,509
|
19,913
|
1/1/2026
|
4.19
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Summit Point
|
10/30/2015
|
11,494
|
11,858
|
11/1/2022
|
3.57
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
East Gate Shopping Center
|
4/29/2016
|
5,277
|
5,431
|
5/1/2026
|
3.97
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Fury's Ferry
|
4/29/2016
|
6,096
|
6,273
|
5/1/2026
|
3.97
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Rosewood Shopping Center
|
4/29/2016
|
4,095
|
4,214
|
5/1/2026
|
3.97
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Southgate Village
|
4/29/2016
|
7,279
|
7,491
|
5/1/2026
|
3.97
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
The Market at Victory Village
|
5/16/2016
|
8,911
|
9,066
|
9/11/2024
|
4.40
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Wade Green Village
|
4/7/2016
|
7,655
|
7,815
|
5/1/2026
|
4.00
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Lakeland Plaza
|
7/15/2016
|
27,459
|
28,256
|
8/1/2026
|
3.85
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
University Palms
|
8/8/2016
|
12,421
|
12,798
|
9/1/2026
|
3.45
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Cherokee Plaza
|
4/12/2019
|
24,867
|
24,683
|
5/1/2027
|
4.28
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Sandy Plains Exchange
|
8/8/2016
|
8,676
|
8,940
|
9/1/2026
|
3.45
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Thompson Bridge Commons
|
8/8/2016
|
11,599
|
11,951
|
9/1/2026
|
3.45
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Heritage Station
|
8/8/2016
|
8,585
|
8,845
|
9/1/2026
|
3.45
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Oak Park Village
|
8/8/2016
|
8,859
|
9,128
|
9/1/2026
|
3.45
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Shoppes of Parkland
|
8/8/2016
|
15,702
|
15,978
|
9/1/2023
|
4.67
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Champions Village
|
10/18/2016
|
27,400
|
27,400
|
11/1/2021
|
4.70
|
%
|
300
|
(5)
|
11/1/2021
|
Castleberry-Southard
|
4/21/2017
|
10,959
|
11,175
|
5/1/2027
|
3.99
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Rockbridge Village
|
6/6/2017
|
13,597
|
13,875
|
7/5/2027
|
3.73
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Irmo Station
|
7/26/2017
|
10,038
|
10,307
|
8/1/2030
|
3.94
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Maynard Crossing
|
8/25/2017
|
17,449
|
17,927
|
9/1/2032
|
3.74
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Woodmont Village
|
9/8/2017
|
8,320
|
8,535
|
10/1/2027
|
4.13
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
West Town Market
|
9/22/2017
|
8,503
|
8,737
|
10/1/2025
|
3.65
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Crossroads Market
|
12/5/2017
|
18,112
|
18,584
|
1/1/2030
|
3.95
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Anderson Central
|
3/16/2018
|
11,539
|
11,817
|
4/1/2028
|
4.32
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Greensboro Village
|
5/22/2018
|
8,250
|
8,452
|
6/1/2028
|
4.20
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Governors Towne Square
|
5/22/2018
|
10,976
|
11,245
|
6/1/2028
|
4.20
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Conway Plaza
|
6/29/2018
|
9,549
|
9,716
|
7/5/2028
|
4.29
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Brawley Commons
|
7/6/2018
|
17,963
|
18,387
|
8/1/2028
|
4.36
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Hollymead Town Center
|
12/21/2018
|
26,758
|
27,300
|
1/1/2029
|
4.64
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Gayton Crossing
|
1/17/2019
|
17,679
|
—
|
2/1/2029
|
4.71
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Free State Shopping Center
|
5/28/2019
|
46,391
|
—
|
6/1/2029
|
3.99
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Polo Grounds Mall
|
6/12/2019
|
13,227
|
—
|
7/1/2034
|
3.93
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Disston Plaza
|
6/12/2019
|
17,905
|
—
|
7/1/2034
|
3.93
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Fairfield Shopping Center
|
8/16/2019
|
19,750
|
—
|
8/16/2026
|
3.79
|
%
|
205
|
8/16/22
|
Berry Town Center
|
11/14/2019
|
12,025
|
—
|
12/1/2034
|
3.49%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Hanover Shopping Center
|
12/19/2019
|
32,000
|
—
|
12/19/2026
|
3.62%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Total grocery-anchored shopping centers
|
621,090
|
488,351
|
Student housing properties:
|
North by Northwest
|
6/1/2016
|
31,209
|
32,004
|
10/1/2022
|
4.02
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
SoL
|
10/31/2018
|
35,656
|
36,197
|
11/1/2028
|
4.71
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Stadium Village
|
10/27/2017
|
45,228
|
46,095
|
11/1/2024
|
3.80
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Ursa
|
12/18/2017
|
31,400
|
31,400
|
1/5/2020
|
4.78
|
%
|
300
|
1/5/2020
|
The Tradition
|
5/10/2018
|
30,000
|
30,000
|
6/6/2021
|
5.53
|
%
|
375
|
(6)
|
6/6/2021
|
Retreat at Orlando
|
5/31/2018
|
47,125
|
47,125
|
9/1/2025
|
4.09
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
9/1/2020
|
The Bloc
|
6/27/2018
|
28,966
|
28,966
|
7/9/2021
|
5.33
|
%
|
355
|
(7)
|
7/9/2021
|
Total student housing properties
|
249,584
|
251,787
|
Office buildings:
|
Brookwood Center
|
8/29/2016
|
30,716
|
31,481
|
9/10/2031
|
3.52
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Galleria 75
|
11/4/2016
|
5,340
|
5,540
|
7/1/2022
|
4.25
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Three Ravinia
|
12/30/2016
|
115,500
|
115,500
|
1/1/2042
|
4.46
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
1/31/2022
|
Westridge at La Cantera
|
11/13/2017
|
51,834
|
53,163
|
12/10/2028
|
4.10
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Armour Yards
|
1/29/2018
|
40,000
|
40,000
|
2/1/2028
|
4.10
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
2/29/2020
|
150 Fayetteville
|
7/31/2018
|
114,400
|
114,400
|
8/10/2028
|
4.27
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
9/9/2020
|
Capitol Towers
|
12/20/2018
|
124,814
|
126,650
|
1/10/2037
|
4.60
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
CAPTRUST Tower
|
7/25/2019
|
82,650
|
—
|
8/1/2029
|
3.61
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
7/31/2029
|
Total office buildings
|
565,254
|
486,734
|
Grand total
|
2,609,829
|
2,339,752
|
Less: deferred loan costs
|
(38,185)
|
(35,242)
|
Less: below market debt adjustment
|
(4,622)
|
(4,885)
|
Mortgage notes, net
|
$
|
2,567,022
|
$
|
2,299,625
|
Footnotes to Mortgage Notes Table
(1) Following the indicated int