Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020





Three months ended

September 30,





Nine months ended

September 30,









2020

2019

% change

2020

2019

% change































Revenues (in thousands) $ 126,697



$ 120,203



5.4 %

$ 381,076



$ 345,561



10.3 %































Per share data:

























Net income (loss) (1) $ (0.79)



$ (0.71)



—



$ (6.21)



$ (2.02)



—





FFO (2) $ 0.17



$ 0.31



(45.2) %

$ (3.17)



$ 1.06



—





Core FFO (2) $ 0.26



$ 0.35



(25.7) %

$ 0.77



$ 1.14



(32.5) %



AFFO (2) $ 0.07



$ 0.12



(41.7) %

$ 0.58



$ 0.66



(12.1) %



Dividends (3) $ 0.1750



$ 0.2625



(33.3) %

$ 0.6125



$ 0.785



(22.0) %





























(1) Per weighted average share of Common Stock outstanding for the periods indicated. (2) FFO, Core FFO and AFFO results are presented per basic weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit in our Operating Partnership outstanding for the periods indicated. See Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures. (3) Per share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding.

"We are very pleased to report another quarter of operational outperformance across all of our product types, as our high quality, Sunbelt-focused portfolio of Class A multifamily, grocery-anchored retail and office, continued to be a market leader in the third quarter. Our collections of recurring rent were in excess of 99%, 96%, and 99% for our multi-housing, grocery anchored retail, and office portfolios, respectively, adjusted for deferrals. While we continue to navigate the short and long term economic and human impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe that our best-in- class asset management, combined with our suburban Sunbelt focus, and its associated broad positive economic drivers, provides stability for our portfolio, in the current environment and over the longer term.

Due to our operational success, we were able to focus our efforts on furthering key strategic goals for PAC, which includes closing the sale of our student housing assets for approximately $478 million. With our student housing rents and occupancy outperforming prior year, we were able to harvest meaningful capital for balance sheet enhancement and for investment in suburban, Sunbelt multifamily acquisitions. In September we also put two proposals to a common stockholder vote: the approval to give common stockholders the ability to amend the Company's bylaws and to reduce the Company's call option on its Series A Redeemable Preferred stock from 10 years to 5 years. Having recently extended the date for our stockholder meeting, we are very pleased with the significant support so far for these measures which we believe are both shareholder friendly and will allow us to better manage our balance sheet and cost structure. We believe all of these efforts should ultimately help drive long term earnings growth and value creation for our stockholders," stated Joel Murphy, Preferred Apartment Communities' President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial

Our net loss per share was $(0.79) and $(0.71) for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Funds From Operations, or FFO, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.17 per weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding and reflects lower purchase option termination revenues, lower interest income, higher preferred dividends and a higher share count. Core FFO was $0.26 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $0.35 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and was similarly impacted by the items listed above.

Our FFO per share result increased to $0.17 for the third quarter 2020 from $(0.01) for the second quarter 2020; our Core FFO per share result increased to $0.26 for the third quarter 2020 from $0.22 for the second quarter 2020 and our AFFO per share result increased to $0.07 for the third quarter 2020 from $0.05 for the second quarter 2020. Core FFO increased 22.1% for the third quarter 2020 from the second quarter 2020.

Our Core FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 67.8% and our Core FFO payout ratio to our preferred stockholders was approximately 73.0%. (A)

Our AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 95.1% for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020 . Our AFFO payout ratio to our preferred stockholders was approximately 90.9% for the third quarter 2020, 78.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 75.1% for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020 . (A) Our AFFO payout ratios were negatively impacted by the reduced level of accrued interest received on our real estate loan investment portfolio and increased property insurance rates. We have approximately $24.8 million of accrued interest revenue on our real estate loan investment portfolio, which will positively impact AFFO when collected.

As of September 30, 2020 , our total assets were approximately $4.7 billion . Our total assets at September 30, 2019 of approximately $5.3 billion included approximately $585.8 million of VIE mortgage pool assets attributable to other mortgage pool participants that were consolidated due to our investments in the Freddie Mac K Program. During the fourth quarter 2019 we sold our K Program investments, realizing an internal rate of return of approximately 18%. Excluding the consolidated VIE mortgage pool assets from the September 30, 2019 total, our total assets grew approximately $49.3 million .

(A) We calculate the Core FFO and AFFO payout ratios to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to Core FFO and AFFO. We calculate the Core FFO and AFFO payout ratios to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and Core FFO and AFFO. Since our operations resulted in a net loss from continuing operations for the periods presented, a payout ratio based on net loss is not calculable. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

The following chart details monthly cash collections of rental revenues before and after the effect of rent deferrals across all our operating business lines as of November 9, 2020:







2020 Cash Collections of Recurring Rental Revenues (1)



Unadjusted for rent

deferrals:

First

quarter

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

































Multifamily

99.9 %

98.8 %

98.8 %

98.8 %

98.8 %

99.0 %

99.0 %

98.5 % Student housing

99.9 %

97.9 %

97.0 %

97.4 %

97.0 %

98.6 %

98.8 %

98.9 % Office

99.8 %

98.8 %

97.3 %

97.8 %

98.9 %

99.7 %

99.9 %

99.8 % Grocery-anchored retail (2)

99.4 %

91.5 %

89.7 %

91.5 %

94.1 %

95.0 %

96.4 %

95.6 %





































2020 Cash Collections of Recurring Rental Revenues (1)



Adjusted for rent deferrals:

First

quarter

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

































Multifamily

99.9 %

99.7 %

99.5 %

98.9 %

98.9 %

99.0 %

99.0 %

98.5 % Student housing

99.9 %

98.4 %

97.4 %

97.4 %

97.0 %

98.6 %

98.8 %

98.9 % Office

99.8 %

99.7 %

99.8 %

99.9 %

99.8 %

99.7 %

99.9 %

99.8 % Grocery-anchored retail (2)

99.5 %

96.8 %

95.2 %

95.7 %

96.7 %

96.0 %

97.0 %

96.5 %

































(1) Percent of revenue billed includes recurring charges for base rent, operating expense escalations, pet, garage, parking and storage rent, as well as receivables from U.S. Government tenants, from which collection is reasonably assured. (2) Includes an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage.

The following chart details monthly occupancy and percent leased rates across all our operating business lines:





2020 Monthly Occupancy and Percentages Leased







First

quarter

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

































Occupancy:































Multifamily (stabilized)

95.5 %

94.4 %

94.4 %

95.2 %

95.1 %

96.0 %

95.6 %

95.4 % Student housing

96.1 %

96.0 %

95.8 %

95.8 %

95.9 %

95.1 %

95.3 %

95.5 % Percent leased:































Office

96.7 %

95.9 %

96.2 %

96.2 %

96.1 %

95.9 %

95.5 %

95.4 % Grocery-anchored retail (1)

92.6 %

92.5 %

92.5 %

92.7 %

92.8 %

92.8 %

92.5 %

92.4 %

















































(1) Includes an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage.

Operational

Our average recurring rental revenue collections before and after any effect of rent deferrals for the third quarter 2020 were approximately 99.0% and 99.0% for multifamily communities, 99.5% and 99.8% for office properties and 95.2% and 96.5% for grocery-anchored retail properties, respectively. Rent deferments provided to our residents/tenants primarily related to a change of timing of rent payments with no significant changes to total payments or term.

As of September 30, 2020 , we have deferred $1.5 million of retail recurring rental revenue, or approximately 3.1% cumulatively over the last two quarters. Including this deferred rent, we have accounted for 96.6% and 95.9% of third quarter and second quarter retail recurring rental revenue, respectively. In addition to the deferrals, we granted approximately $324,000 of Covid related rental abatements, or approximately 0.7% of retail recurring rental revenues cumulatively over the last two quarters. These rental abatements were generally accompanied by an increase in the tenant's lease term or the lease terms were amended to be more favorable to us. We have also reserved $928,000 or 3.4% of total retail revenues (inclusive of straight line rent) in the third quarter, increasing our total reserves to $2.5 million or 3.0% of total retail revenues year to date, which is 0.7% of total company and other property revenues.

On July 31, 2020 , we received approximately $18.7 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on our Palisades real estate loan investment. Included in this total was the receipt of approximately $375,000 of deferred interest revenue on the loan, which was additive to AFFO for the quarter.

As of September 30, 2020 , the average age of our multifamily communities was approximately 6.3 years, which is the youngest in the public multifamily REIT industry.

As of September 30, 2020 , all of our owned multifamily communities had achieved stabilization, which we define as reaching 93% physical occupancy for three full months in a quarter.

Financing and Capital Markets

On July 10, 2020 , we closed on a refinancing of the mortgage on our Citrus Village multifamily community. The new instrument has a principal amount of $40.9 million , bears interest at a fixed rate of 2.95% per annum and matures on August 1, 2027 . Monthly interest-only payments are due through August 31, 2022 .

As of September 30, 2020 , approximately 94.1% of our permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed interest rates and approximately 4.2% has variable interest rates which are capped. We believe we are well protected against potential increases in market interest rates. Our overall weighted average interest rate for our mortgage debt portfolio was 3.68% for residential properties, 4.13% for office properties and 3.91% for grocery-anchored retail properties.

At September 30, 2020 , our leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 54.0%.

During the third quarter 2020, we issued and sold an aggregate of 34,603 shares of Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $31.1 million after commissions and other fees. During the third quarter 2020, we issued and sold an aggregate of 7,862 shares of Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $7.6 million after dealer manager fees. During the third quarter 2020, we issued approximately 617,000 shares of Common Stock through our ATM program, and collected net proceeds of approximately $4.5 million .

During the third quarter 2020, we issued a total of 42,465 shares of preferred stock and redeemed 37,391 shares of preferred stock for a net total of 5,074 shares issued.

Significant Transactions

On July 15, 2020 , we contributed our Neapolitan Way grocery-anchored shopping center into an unconsolidated 50/50 joint venture from which we collected approximately $19.2 million of proceeds and realized a gain on the transaction of approximately $3.3 million . Subsequently, the joint venture obtained a mortgage on the property, reducing our investment to approximately $6.9 million . We retain a 50% financial and voting interest in the property.

We retain a 50% financial and voting interest in the property. On September 3, 2020 , we closed on a real estate loan investment of up to approximately $20.7 million to partially finance the development and construction of a 320-unit multifamily community to be located in suburban Atlanta, Georgia . The aggregate carrying amount of our real estate loan investment portfolio was approximately $309.6 million at September 30, 2020 .

Business Update Related to COVID-19

Since the onset of COVID-19, the Company has taken various actions in response to the pandemic, including offering extended rent deferral options and abatements in only very limited circumstances. While the effects and trends in the pandemic range from market to market, we continue to adjust our business operations to address the needs of our residents, tenants and associates on an asset by asset basis. Our property management and asset management teams continuously respond and adapt appropriately to any onsite, tenant and/or property management request, while following all applicable safety and social distancing guidelines as the situation continues to evolve and change. All of our multifamily communities, student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and office buildings have operated throughout the pandemic and in compliance with government-imposed COVID-19 guidelines and mandates. While we expect the impacts of COVID-19 generally to continue into 2021, the effects on our operations have been manageable and we believe this will continue barring a dramatic change in the trajectory of the pandemic.

Real Estate Assets

At September 30, 2020, our portfolio of owned real estate assets and potential additions from purchase options we held from our real estate loan investments consisted of:





















Owned as of

September 30,

2020 (1)

Potential

additions from

real estate loan investment portfolio (2) (3)

Potential total



Residential properties:













Properties 44



12



56





Units 12,936



3,315



16,251





Beds 6,095



543



6,638





Grocery-anchored shopping centers:













Properties 54



—



54





Gross leasable area (square feet) 6,208,278



—



6,208,278





Office buildings:













Properties 9

(4) 1



10





Rentable square feet 3,169,000



195,000



3,364,000























(1) One multifamily community, two student housing properties, two grocery-anchored shopping centers and two office

buildings are owned through consolidated joint ventures. One grocery-anchored shopping center is an investment in

an unconsolidated joint venture. (2) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties

from our real estate loan investment portfolio. (3) The Company has terminated various purchase option agreements in exchange for termination fees. These properties

are excluded from the potential additions from our real estate loan investment portfolio. (4) Excludes our 251 Armour property, comprising 35,000 rentable square feet that is under development and our 4th and

Brevard land parcel that is slated for future development.

Same-Store Multifamily Communities Financial Data

The following chart presents same-store operating results for the Company's multifamily communities. We define our population of same-store multifamily communities as those that have achieved occupancy at or above 93% for all three consecutive months within a single quarter (stabilized) before the beginning of the prior year and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of the current year, enabling comparisons of the current year quarterly and annual reporting periods to the prior year comparative periods. The Company excludes the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. For the periods presented, same-store operating results consist of the operating results of the following multifamily communities containing an aggregate 8,694 units, or 79.6% of our multifamily units:

Aster at Lely Resort

Avenues at Cypress

Avenues at Northpointe Citi Lakes

Lenox Village

Retreat at Lenox Village Overton Rise

Sorrel

Venue at Lakewood Ranch Avenues at Creekside

525 Avalon Park

Vineyards Citrus Village

Retreat at Greystone

City Vista Founders Village

Luxe at Lakewood Ranch

Adara at Overland Park Summit Crossing I

Summit Crossing II

Aldridge at Town Village City Park View

Crosstown Walk

Claiborne Crossing Reserve at Summit Crossing

Colony at Centerpointe

Lux at Sorrel Green Park

Vestavia Reserve





Same-store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss), as shown in the reconciliations below. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)













Three months ended: (in thousands)

9/30/2020

9/30/2019









Net loss

$ (3,602)



$ (2,137)

Add:







Equity stock compensation

582



305

Depreciation and amortization

51,794



46,239

Interest expense

29,879



28,799

Management fees

—



8,611

Corporate G&A and other 7,898



1,364

Management Internalization

577



818

Provision for expected credit losses

(152)



—

Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees

—



(3,081)

Less:







Interest revenue on notes receivable

10,649



12,608

Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

609



2,546

Miscellaneous revenues

608



—

Income from consolidated VIEs

—



591

Loss from unconsolidated joint venture

(120)



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(518)



(15)

Gains on sale of real estate and land condemnation

3,310



—











Property net operating income

72,438



65,188

Less:







Non-same-store property revenues

(77,447)



(67,559)

Add:







Non-same-store property operating expenses 26,524



23,872









Same-store net operating income

$ 21,515



$ 21,501



Multifamily Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income





















Three months ended:







(in thousands)

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

$ change

% change Revenues:















Rental and other property revenues

$ 37,383



$ 37,490



$ (107)



(0.3) %

















Operating expenses:















Property operating and maintenance

6,733



7,167



(434)



(6.1) % Payroll

3,022



3,019



3



0.1 % Real estate taxes and insurance

6,113



5,803



310



5.3 % Total operating expenses

15,868



15,989



(121)



(0.8) %

















Same-store net operating income

$ 21,515



$ 21,501



$ 14



0.1 %

















Same-store average physical occupancy

95.6 %

95.6 %

























Corporate level expenses related to the management and operations of the Multifamily and Student housing property portfolios are allocated on a per unit basis to Property NOI and are included in Multifamily Same Store NOI.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)













Nine months ended: (in thousands)

9/30/2020

9/30/2019









Net loss

$ (199,075)



$ (6,094)

Add:







Equity stock compensation

1,058



922

Depreciation and amortization

153,096



137,191

Interest expense

90,608



83,166

Management fees

3,099



24,649

Corporate G&A and other 23,109



4,171

Management Internalization

179,828



1,143

Provision for expected credit losses

5,463



—

Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees

(1,136)



(8,505)

Less:







Interest revenue on notes receivable

34,495



35,989

Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

3,750



9,980

Miscellaneous revenues

4,560



1,023

Income from consolidated VIEs

—



1,316

Loss from unconsolidated joint venture

(120)



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(6,674)



(84)

Gains on sale of real estate and land condemnation

3,789



751











Property net operating income

216,250



187,668

Less:







Non-same-store property revenues

(226,417)



(187,737)

Add:







Non-same-store property operating expenses 75,318



64,282









Same-store net operating income

$ 65,151



$ 64,213



Multifamily Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income





















Nine months ended:







(in thousands)

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

$ change

% change Revenues:















Rental and other property revenues

$ 111,855



$ 110,833



$ 1,022



0.9 %

















Operating expenses:















Property operating and maintenance

19,473



20,388



(915)



(4.4) % Payroll

8,817



8,711



106



1.2 % Real estate taxes and insurance

18,414



17,521



893



5.1 % Total operating expenses

46,704



46,620



84



0.2 %

















Same-store net operating income

$ 65,151



$ 64,213



$ 938



1.5 %

















Corporate level expenses related to the management and operations of the Multifamily and Student housing property portfolios are allocated on a per unit basis to Property NOI and are included in Multifamily Same Store NOI.

Dividends

Quarterly Dividends on Common Stock and Class A OP Units

On August 6, 2020, we declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.175 per share for the third quarter 2020. The third quarter dividend was paid on October 15, 2020 to all stockholders of record on September 15, 2020. In conjunction with the Common Stock dividend, the Company's operating partnership declared a distribution on its Class A Units of $0.175 per unit for the third quarter 2020, which was paid on October 15, 2020 to all Class A Unit holders of record as of September 15, 2020.

Monthly Dividends on Preferred Stock

We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $33.0 million for the third quarter 2020 and represents a 6% annual yield. We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $1.2 million for the third quarter 2020 and also represents a 6% annual yield. We declared dividends totaling approximately $1.5 million on our Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, or mShares, for the third quarter 2020. The mShares have a dividend rate that escalates from 5.75% in year one of issuance to 7.50% in year eight and thereafter. We declared dividends totaling approximately $157,000 on our Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock for the third quarter 2020. The Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock has a dividend rate that escalates from 6.1% in year one of issuance to 7.1% in year ten and thereafter.

Subsequent to Quarter End

Between October 1, 2020 and October 31, 2020, we issued 13,986 shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $12.6 million after commissions and fees and we issued 2,914 shares of Series M1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $2.8 million after commissions and fees. During the same period, we redeemed 23,468 shares of Series A Preferred Stock and 862 shares of Series M Preferred Stock, or mShares.

On November 3, 2020, we announced via a press release the closing on that day of the sale of student housing assets to an unrelated third party for a sales price of $478.7 million.

On November 9, 2020, the Company adjourned its Special Meeting of Stockholders to November 19, 2020 to provide stockholders with additional time to vote on Proposal 1 (Approval of the Articles of Amendment to the Company's charter to give bylaw access to stockholders) and Proposal 2 (Approval of the Articles of Amendment to the Company's charter to reduce the Company's call period on its Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock from 10 years to 5 years). The required vote to approve each Proposal is two-thirds of the Company's outstanding shares entitled to vote. As of November 5, 2020, approximately 65.4% of the Company's outstanding shares had been voted on Proposal 1 and Proposal 2 and, of these shares, approximately 97.9% and 95.7% had been voted in favor of Proposal 1 and Proposal 2, respectively.

On November 2, 2020, we closed on the acquisition of The Blake, a 281-unit multifamily community located in Orlando, Florida.

On November 5, 2020, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.175 per share, payable on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2020. Even though this dividend will be paid in 2021, if and to the extent this dividend is taxable, the Company intends for this dividend to be taxable in 2020.

2020 Guidance:

Net income (loss) per share - We are actively adding properties and real estate loan investments to our real estate portfolio and the specific timing of the closing of acquisitions is difficult to predict. Acquisition activity by its nature can cause material variation in our reported depreciation and amortization expense and interest income. Since net income (loss) per share is calculated net of depreciation and amortization expense, our net income (loss) results can fluctuate, possibly significantly, depending upon the timing of the closing of acquisitions. For this reason, we are unable to reasonably forecast this measure or provide a reconciliation of our projected FFO per share to this measure.

FFO per share - Due to the inherent uncertainty of the scope, duration and rapidly evolving nature of the economic and social disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have withdrawn our guidance for 2020.

AFFO, Core FFO and FFO are calculated after deductions for all preferred stock dividends. Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO, Core FFO and AFFO for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 appear in the attached report, as well as on our website using the following link:

Forward-Looking Statements

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)









Three months ended

September 30, (In thousands, except per-share figures)

2020

2019 Revenues:







Rental and other property revenues

$ 114,831



$ 105,049

Interest income on loans and notes receivable

10,649



12,608

Interest income from related parties

609



2,546

Miscellaneous revenues

608



—











Total revenues

126,697



120,203











Operating expenses:







Property operating and maintenance

19,278



16,493

Property salary and benefits 6,054



5,360

Property management costs 983



3,534

Real estate taxes and insurance

16,078



14,474

General and administrative

7,898



1,364

Equity compensation to directors and executives 582



305

Depreciation and amortization

51,794



46,239

Asset management and general and administrative expense







fees to related party

—



8,611

Provision for expected credit losses

(152)



—

Management internalization expense

577



818











Total operating expenses

103,092



97,198

Waived asset management and general and administrative





expense fees —



(3,081)











Net operating expenses

103,092



94,117

Operating income before gain on sale of real estate and loss from







unconsolidated joint venture

23,605



26,086

Loss from unconsolidated joint venture

(120)



—

Gain on sale of real estate, net

3,261



—

Operating income

26,746



26,086











Interest expense

29,879



28,799

Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated







VIEs from mortgage-backed pools

—



591

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(518)



(15)

Gain on land condemnation

49



—











Net loss

(3,602)



(2,137)

Consolidated net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 108



59











Net loss attributable to the Company

(3,494)



(2,078)











Dividends declared to preferred stockholders

(35,909)



(29,446)

Earnings attributable to unvested restricted stock

(96)



(5)











Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (39,499)



$ (31,529)











Net loss per share of Common Stock available to





common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (0.79)



$ (0.71)











Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding,





basic and diluted

49,689



44,703



Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)









Three months ended September 30, (In thousands, except per-share figures)



2020

2019















Net loss attributable to common stockholders (See note 1) $ (39,499)



$ (31,529)

















Add: Depreciation of real estate assets

41,282



37,381



Amortization of acquired intangible assets and deferred leasing costs 9,978



8,386



Net loss attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2) (50)



(59)



Gain on sale of real estate (3,261)



—

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 8,450



14,179



















Acquisition and pursuit costs 3



—



Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees (See note 3) 505



511



Payment of costs related to property refinancing 509



170



Internalization costs (See note 4) 577



818



Deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock 3,061



152



Expenses incurred on the potential call of preferred stock (See note 5) 46



—



Expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic (See note 6) 138



—

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 13,289



15,830













Add: Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives

582



305



Non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses (See note 7) (761)



—



Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 8)

1,288



1,168



Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets

621



472



Net loan origination fees received (See note 9)

415



148



Deferred interest income received (See note 10)

375



—



Amortization of lease inducements (See note 11)

448



435

Less: Amortization of purchase option termination revenues in excess of cash received (See note 12) (421)



(1,283)



Non-cash loan interest income (See note 10)

(3,317)



(3,763)



Cash received for sale of K Program securities in excess of noncash revenues —



(281)



Cash paid for loan closing costs (106)



(29)



Amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities and SLR (See note 13) (4,887)



(4,293)



Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 14)

(940)



(940)



Normally recurring capital expenditures (See note 15) (2,983)



(2,379)

















AFFO attributable to common stockholders and Unitholders $ 3,603



$ 5,390













Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:







Common Stock dividends



$ 8,780



$ 11,823



Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)

226



225



Total





$ 9,006



$ 12,048

















Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share

$ 0.1750



$ 0.2625

















FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.17



$ 0.31

Core FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.26



$ 0.35

AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.07



$ 0.12









Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (A)







Basic:













Common Stock



49,689



44,703



Class A Units





742



868



Common Stock and Class A Units

50,431



45,571



















Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (B)

50,433



45,768

















Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 548 and 20 unvested shares





of restricted Common Stock at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 50,449



45,355

Actual Class A Units outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 742



856



Total





51,191



46,211

















(A) Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership (as defined in note 2), or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively. Unitholders include recipients of awards of Class B Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class B Units, for annual service which became vested and earned and automatically converted to Class A Units. Unitholders also include the entity that contributed the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The Class A Units collectively represent an approximate 1.47% weighted average non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020. (B) Since our AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected above, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents from grants of the Class B Units, warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of restricted Common Stock and restricted stock units. The weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we recorded a net loss available to common stockholders.

See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)









Nine months ended September 30, (In thousands, except per-share figures)



2020

2019















Net loss attributable to common stockholders (See note 1) $ (300,270)



$ (88,497)

















Add: Depreciation of real estate assets

122,053



109,408



Amortization of acquired intangible assets and deferred leasing costs 28,933



26,402



Net loss attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2) (3,393)



(138)



Gain on sale of real estate (3,261)



—

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders (155,938)



47,175



Acquisition and pursuit costs 381



—



Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees (See note 3) 1,711



1,491



Payment of costs related to property refinancing 7,372



594



Internalization costs (See note 4) 179,828



1,143



Deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock 6,377



371



Expenses incurred on the potential call of preferred stock (See note 5) 46



—



Expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic (See note 6) 586



—



Earnest money forfeited by prospective asset purchaser (2,750)



—

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 37,613



50,774













Add: Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives

1,058



922



Non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses (See note 7) 3,647



—



Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 8)

3,631



3,458



Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets

1,793



1,381



Net loan origination fees received (See note 9)

882



674



Deferred interest income received (See note 10)

8,652



5,078



Amortization of lease inducements (See note 11)

1,334



1,295



Amortization of purchase option termination revenues in excess of cash received (See note 12) (96)



(2,370)



Non-operating miscellaneous revenues 2,750



—

Less: Non-cash loan interest income (See note 10)

(9,445)



(10,745)



Non-cash revenues from mortgage-backed securities —



(696)



Cash paid for loan closing costs (106)



(37)



Amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities and SLR (See note 13) (13,684)



(12,375)



Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 14)

(2,821)



(2,821)



Normally recurring capital expenditures (See note 15) (6,525)



(5,122)

















AFFO attributable to common stockholders and Unitholders $ 28,683



$ 29,416













Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:







Common Stock dividends



29,895



34,599



Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)

559



683



Total





30,454



35,282

















Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share

$ 0.6125



$ 0.785

















FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ (3.17)



$ 1.06

Core FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.77



$ 1.14

AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.58



$ 0.66









Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (A)







Basic:













Common Stock



48,351



43,703



Class A Units





776



875



Common Stock and Class A Units

49,127



44,578



















Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (B)

49,144



45,235

















Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 548 and 20 unvested shares





of restricted Common Stock at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 50,449



45,355

Actual Class A Units outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 742



856



Total





51,191



46,211

















(A) Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership (as defined in note 2), or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively. Unitholders include recipients of awards of Class B Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class B Units, for annual service which became vested and earned and automatically converted to Class A Units. Unitholders also include the entity that contributed the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The Class A Units collectively represent an approximate 1.58% weighted average non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. (B) Since our AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected above, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents from grants of the Class B Units, warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of restricted Common Stock and restricted stock units. The weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we recorded a net loss available to common stockholders.

See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.

Notes to Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders



1) Rental and other property revenues and property operating expenses for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 include activity for the properties acquired during the period only from their respective dates of acquisition. In addition, these periods include activity for the properties acquired since September 30, 2019. Rental and other property revenues and expenses for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 include activity for the acquisitions made during that period only from their respective dates of acquisition.



2) Non-controlling interests in Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., or our Operating Partnership, consisted of a total of 742,413 Class A Units as of September 30, 2020. Included in this total are 419,228 Class A Units which were granted as partial consideration to the seller in conjunction with the seller's contribution to us on February 29, 2016 of the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The remaining Class A units were awarded primarily to our key executive officers. The Class A Units are apportioned a percentage of our financial results as non-controlling interests. The weighted average ownership percentage of these holders of Class A Units was calculated to be 1.47% and 1.90% for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



3) We paid loan coordination fees to Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, or our Former Manager, to reflect the administrative effort involved in arranging debt financing for acquired properties prior to the Internalization. The fees were calculated as 0.6% of the amount of any mortgage indebtedness on newly-acquired properties or refinancing and are amortized over the lives of the respective mortgage loans. This non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of Core FFO and AFFO. At September 30, 2020, aggregate unamortized loan coordination fees were approximately $12.8 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 10.2 years.



4) This adjustment reflects the add-back of (i) consideration paid to the owners of the Former Manager and Former Sub-Manager, (ii) accretion of the discount on the deferred liability payable to the owners of the Former Manager and (iii) due diligence and pursuit costs incurred by the Company related to the internalization of the functions performed by the Former Manager.



5) This adjustment adds back expenses incurred by us to effect an amendment of the Company's charter necessary to allow us to redeem outstanding shares of our Series A Preferred Stock beginning on the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance of the shares of Series A Preferred Stock, rather than the tenth anniversary.



6) This additive adjustment to FFO consists of one-time costs for signage, cleaning and supplies necessary to create and maintain work environments necessary to adhere to CDC guidelines during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Since we do not expect to incur similar costs once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, we add these costs back to FFO in our calculation of Core FFO.



7) Effective January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-03, which requires us to estimate the amount of future credit losses we expect to incur over the lives of our real estate loan investments at the inception of each loan. This loss reserve may be adjusted upward or downward over the lives of our loans and therefore the aggregate net adjustment for each period could be positive (removing the non-cash effect of a net increase in aggregate loss reserves) or negative (removing the non-cash effect of a net decrease in aggregate loss reserves) in these adjustments to FFO in calculating Core FFO.



8) We incur loan closing costs on our existing mortgage loans, which are secured on a property-by-property basis by each of our acquired real estate assets, and also for occasional amendments to our syndicated revolving line of credit with Key Bank National Association, or our Revolving Line of Credit. Effective April 13, 2018, the maximum borrowing capacity on the Revolving Line of Credit was increased from $150 million to $200 million. These loan closing costs are also amortized over the lives of the respective loans and the Revolving Line of Credit, and this non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of AFFO. Neither we nor the Operating Partnership have any recourse liability in connection with any of the mortgage loans, nor do we have any cross-collateralization arrangements with respect to the assets securing the mortgage loans, other than security interests in 49% of the equity interests of the subsidiaries owning such assets, granted in connection with our Revolving Line of Credit, which provides for full recourse liability. At September 30, 2020, unamortized loan costs on all the Company's indebtedness were approximately $32.3 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 8.9 years.



9) We receive loan origination fees in conjunction with the origination of certain real estate loan investments. These fees are then recognized as revenue over the lives of the applicable loans as adjustments of yield using the effective interest method. The total fees received are additive adjustments in the calculation of AFFO. Correspondingly, the amortized non-cash income is a deduction in the calculation of AFFO. Over the lives of certain loans, we accrue additional interest amounts that become due to us at the time of repayment of the loan or refinancing of the property, or when the property is sold. This non-cash interest income is subtracted from Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO. The amount of additional accrued interest becomes an additive adjustment to FFO once received from the borrower (see note 10).



10) This adjustment reflects the receipt during the periods presented of additional interest income (described in note 9 above) which was earned and accrued on various real estate loans prior to those periods and previously deducted in our calculation of AFFO.



11) This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of costs incurred to induce tenants to lease space in our office buildings and grocery-anchored shopping centers.



12) Effective March 6, 2020, our purchase option on the Falls at Forsyth multifamily community was extinguished in conjunction with the loan repayment; effective January 1, 2019, we terminated our purchase options on the Sanibel Straits, Newbergh, Wiregrass and Cameron Square multifamily communities and the Solis Kennesaw student housing property; on May 7, 2018, we terminated our purchase options on the Bishop Street multifamily community and the Haven Charlotte student housing property, both of which are (or were) partially supported by real estate loan investments held by us. In exchange, we arranged to receive termination fees aggregating approximately $17.2 million from the developers, which are recorded as revenue over the period beginning on the date of election until the earlier of (i) the maturity of the real estate loan investment and (ii) the sale of the property. The receipt of the cash termination fees are an additive adjustment in our calculation of AFFO and the removal of non-cash revenue from the recognition of the termination fees are a reduction to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO; both of these adjustments are presented in a single net number within this line. For all periods presented, we had recognized termination fee revenues in excess of cash received, resulting in the negative adjustments shown to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO.



13) This adjustment reflects straight-line rent adjustments and the reversal of the non-cash amortization of below-market and above-market lease intangibles, which were recognized in conjunction with our acquisitions and which are amortized over the estimated average remaining lease terms from the acquisition date for multifamily communities and over the remaining lease terms for grocery-anchored shopping center assets and office buildings. At September 30, 2020, the balance of unamortized below-market lease intangibles was approximately $54.5 million, which will be recognized over a weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 8.7 years.



14) This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of deferred revenue recorded by us in conjunction with Company-owned lessee-funded tenant improvements in our office buildings.



15) We deduct from Core FFO normally recurring capital expenditures that are necessary to maintain our assets' revenue streams in the calculation of AFFO. This adjustment also deducts from Core FFO capitalized amounts for third party costs during the period to originate or renew leases in our grocery-anchored shopping centers and office buildings. This adjustment includes approximately $28,000 and $100,000 of recurring capitalized expenditures incurred at our corporate offices during the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively. No adjustment is made in the calculation of AFFO for nonrecurring capital expenditures. See Capital Expenditures, Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio, and Office Buildings Portfolio sections for definitions of these terms.

See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per-share par values)

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets







Real estate





Land

$ 657,286



$ 635,757

Building and improvements 3,361,174



3,256,223

Tenant improvements 175,400



167,275

Furniture, fixtures, and equipment 357,010



323,381

Construction in progress 23,677



11,893

Gross real estate 4,574,547



4,394,529

Less: accumulated depreciation (542,161)



(421,551)

Net real estate 4,032,386



3,972,978

Real estate loan investments, net 307,033



325,790

Real estate loan investments to related parties, net 2,568



23,692

Total real estate and real estate loan investments, net 4,341,987



4,322,460











Cash and cash equivalents 30,337



94,381

Restricted cash 65,690



42,872

Notes receivable 2,894



17,079

Note receivable and revolving lines of credit due from related parties 9,011



24,838

Accrued interest receivable on real estate loans 24,784



25,755

Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization 133,297



154,803

Deferred loan costs on Revolving Line of Credit, net of amortization 879



1,286

Deferred offering costs 4,721



2,147

Tenant lease inducements, net 18,655



19,607

Investment in unconsolidated joint venture

6,851



—

Tenant receivables and other assets 91,956



65,332

Total assets $ 4,731,062



$ 4,770,560











Liabilities and equity





Liabilities





Mortgage notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and mark-to-market adjustment $ 2,765,793



$ 2,567,022

Revolving line of credit 33,000



—

Term note payable, net of deferred loan costs —



69,489

Unearned purchase option termination fees 1,164



2,859

Deferred revenue 36,909



39,722

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 66,283



42,191

Deferred liability to Former Manager 23,373



—

Contingent liability due to Former Manager 14,867



—

Accrued interest payable 8,538



8,152

Dividends and partnership distributions payable 20,971



23,519

Acquired below market lease intangibles, net of amortization 54,483



62,611

Prepaid rent, security deposits and other liabilities 34,823



20,879

Total liabilities 3,060,204



2,836,444











Commitments and contingencies





Equity







Stockholders' equity







Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 3,050 shares authorized; 2,226 and 2,161 shares





issued; 1,991 and 2,028 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 20



20

Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized;





103 and 5 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively —



—

Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500 shares authorized; 106 shares





issued; 91 and 103 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1



1

Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized;





13 and zero shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively —



—

Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 400,067 shares authorized; 49,901 and 46,443 shares issued





and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 499



464

Additional paid-in capital

1,882,149



1,938,057

Accumulated (deficit) earnings

(210,218)



(7,244)

Total stockholders' equity

1,672,451



1,931,298

Non-controlling interest

(1,593)



2,818

Total equity

1,670,858



1,934,116











Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,731,062



$ 4,770,560



Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Nine-month periods ended

September 30, (In thousands)

2020

2019 Operating activities:







Net (loss) income

$ (199,075)



$ (6,094)

Reconciliation of net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 153,096



137,191

Amortization of above and below market leases (6,145)



(4,525)

Deferred revenues and other noncash revenues amortization (3,710)



(4,720)

Purchase option termination fee amortization (4,896)



(6,900)

Amortization of equity compensation, lease incentives and other non-cash expenses 3,027



2,414

Deferred loan cost amortization 5,177



4,752

Non-cash accrued interest income on real estate loan investments (9,208)



(10,206)

Receipt of accrued interest income on real estate loans 10,179



2,318

Gains on sales of real estate loan investments, net —



(751)

Gain on sale of real estate loan and land condemnation (3,789)



—

Loss from unconsolidated joint ventures 120



—

Cash received for purchase option terminations 4,800



1,330

Loss on extinguishment of debt 6,674



84

Non-cash payment of interest on related party line of credit —



(637)

Mortgage interest received from consolidated VIEs —



(13,398)

Mortgage interest paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs —



13,398

Increase in provision for expected credit losses 5,463



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





(Increase) in tenant receivables and other assets (15,769)



(12,379)

(Increase) in tenant lease incentives (382)



(570)

Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 46,821



22,399

Increase in deferred liability to Former Manager 22,851



—

Increase in contingent liability 15,013



—

Decrease in accrued interest, prepaid rents and other liabilities (249)



730

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 29,998



124,436











Investing activities:







Investments in real estate loans

(42,193)



(74,668)

Repayments of real estate loans

71,146



—

Notes receivable issued

(793)



(5,399)

Notes receivable repaid

15,012



2,169

Notes receivable issued and draws on lines of credit by related parties (9,624)



(30,434)

Repayments of notes receivable and lines of credit by related parties 4,546



26,222

Sale of real estate loan investment

—



747

Origination fees received on real estate loan investments 882



1,347

Origination fees paid to Former Manager on real estate loan investments —



(674)

Purchases of mortgage backed securities (K program), net of acquisition costs —



(18,656)

Mortgage principal received from consolidated VIEs —



5,024

Purchases of mortgage-backed securities —



(12,278)

Proceeds from sales of mortgage-backed securities —



53,445

Acquisition of properties

(185,970)



(442,415)

Proceeds from sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture 19,221



—

Return of capital from investment in unconsolidated joint venture 12,250



—

Proceeds from land condemnation 787



—

Receipt of insurance proceeds for capital improvements —



746

Additions to real estate assets - improvements (39,158)



(34,251)

Investment in property development

(50)



—

Deposits paid on acquisitions (1,227)



(952)

Net cash used in investing activities (155,171)



(530,027)







































Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - continued (Unaudited)





Nine-month periods ended

September 30, (In thousands)

2020

2019









Financing activities:







Proceeds from mortgage notes payable 377,749



329,905

Repayments of mortgage notes payable (173,409)



(106,728)

Payments for deposits and other mortgage loan costs (10,911)



(6,738)

Debt prepayment and other debt extinguishment costs (5,733)



—

Payments to real estate loan participants —



(5,223)

Proceeds from lines of credit

321,000



240,200

Payments on lines of credit

(288,000)



(247,200)

Repayment of Term Loan (70,000)



—

Mortgage principal paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs —



(5,024)

Proceeds from repurchase agreements —



4,857

Payments for repurchase agreements —



(4,857)

Proceeds from sales of preferred stock and Units, net of offering costs and redemptions 159,096



380,016

Proceeds from sales of Common Stock 4,522



—

Proceeds from exercises of Warrants 24



9,875

Payments for redemptions of preferred stock (82,003)



(7,995)

Common Stock dividends paid

(33,271)



(33,617)

Preferred stock dividends and Class A Unit distributions paid (104,428)



(81,025)

Payments for deferred offering costs (10,669)



(3,386)

Contributions from non-controlling interests 99



2,050

Distributions to non-controlling interests (119)



—

Net cash provided by financing activities 83,947



465,110









Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (41,226)



59,519

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 137,253



87,690

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 96,027



$ 147,209



Real Estate Loan Investments

The following tables present details pertaining to our portfolio of fixed rate, interest-only real estate loan investments.

Project/Property

Location

Maturity

date

Optional

extension

date

Total loan

commitments

Carrying amount (1) as of

Current /

deferred

interest %

per annum









September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019































Residential Properties:









(in thousands)



Palisades

Northern VA

5/17/2021

N/A

$ —



$ —



$ 17,250



(2) Wiregrass

Tampa, FL

N/A

N/A

—



—



14,976



— Wiregrass Capital

Tampa, FL

N/A

N/A

—



—



4,240



— Berryessa

San Jose, CA

2/13/2021

2/13/2023

137,616



123,533



115,819



8.5 / 3 The Anson

Nashville, TN

11/24/2021

11/24/2023

6,240



6,240



6,240



8.5 / 4.5 The Anson Capital

Nashville, TN

11/24/2021

11/24/2023

5,659



4,736



4,440



8.5 / 4.5 Sanibel Straights

Fort Myers, FL

2/3/2021

2/3/2022

9,416



9,416



8,846



8.5 / 5.5 Sanibel Straights Capital

Fort Myers, FL

2/3/2021

2/3/2022

6,193



6,193



5,930



8.5 / 5.5 Falls at Forsyth

Atlanta, GA

N/A

N/A

—



—



21,513



— Newbergh

Atlanta, GA

1/31/2021

1/31/2022

11,749



11,749



11,699



8.5 / 5.5 Newbergh Capital

Atlanta, GA

1/31/2021

1/31/2022

6,176



6,176



5,653



8.5 / 5.5 V & Three

Charlotte, NC

8/15/2021

8/15/2022

10,336



10,335



10,336



8.5 / 5 V & Three Capital

Charlotte, NC

8/18/2021

8/18/2022

7,338



7,008



6,571



8.5 / 5 Cameron Square

Alexandria, VA

10/11/2021

10/11/2023

21,340



19,887



18,582



8.5 / 3 Cameron Square Capital

Alexandria, VA

10/11/2021

10/11/2023

8,850



8,783



8,235



8.5 / 3 Southpoint

Fredericksburg, VA 2/28/2022

2/28/2024

7,348



7,348



7,348



8.5 / 4 Southpoint Capital

Fredericksburg, VA 2/28/2022

2/28/2024

4,962



4,527



4,245



8.5 / 4 E-Town

Jacksonville, FL

6/14/2022

6/14/2023

16,697



15,519



14,550



8.5 / 3.5 Vintage

Destin, FL

3/24/2022

3/24/2024

10,763



9,529



8,932



8.5 / 4 Hidden River II

Tampa, FL

10/11/2022

10/11/2024

4,462



4,462



3,012



8.5 / 3.5 Hidden River II Capital

Tampa, FL

10/11/2022

10/11/2024

2,763



2,408



2,258



8.5 / 3.5 Kennesaw Crossing

Atlanta, GA

9/1/2023

9/1/2024

14,810



12,746



7,616



8.5 / 5.5 Vintage Horizon West

Orlando, FL

10/11/2022

10/11/2024

10,900



8,826



8,275



8.5 / 5.5 Chestnut Farms

Charlotte, NC

2/28/2025

N/A

13,372



8,968



—



8.5 / 5.5 Vintage Jones Franklin

Raleigh, NC

11/14/2023

5/14/2025

10,000



3,251



—



8.5 / 5.5 Solis Cumming Town Center

Atlanta, GA

9/3/2024

9/3/2026

20,681



1,983



—



8.5 / 5.5 Haven 12

Starkville, MS

11/30/2020

N/A

6,116



6,116



6,116



8.5 / 0 Solis Kennesaw II

Atlanta, GA

5/5/2022

5/5/2024

13,613



13,227



12,489



8.5 / 4





























New Market Properties:



























Dawson Marketplace

Atlanta, GA

N/A

N/A

—



—



12,857



—





























Office property:



























8West

Atlanta, GA

11/29/2022

11/29/2024

19,193



10,663



4,554



8.5 / 5













































$ 386,593



323,629



352,582





Unamortized loan origination fees













(1,567)



(1,476)





Allowances for expected loan losses and doubtful accounts









(12,461)



(1,624)



































Carrying amount

















$ 309,601



$ 349,482



















































(1) Carrying amounts presented per loan are amounts drawn, exclusive of deferred fee revenue. (2) On July 31, 2020, we received approximately $18.7 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loan.

We hold options or rights of first offer, but not obligations, to purchase some of the properties which are partially financed by our real estate loan investments. Certain option purchase prices may be negotiated at the time of the loan closing and are to be calculated based upon market cap rates at the time of exercise of the purchase option, with discounts up to 15 basis points (if any), depending on the loan. As of September 30, 2020, potential property acquisitions and units from projects in our real estate loan investment portfolio consisted of:







Total units

upon

Purchase option window

Project/Property Location

completion (1)

Begin

End



















Residential properties:















V & Three Charlotte, NC

338



S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

The Anson Nashville, TN

301



S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

Southpoint Fredericksburg, VA

240



S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

E-Town Jacksonville, FL

332



S + 90 days (3)

S + 150 days (3)

Vintage Destin, FL

282



(4)

(4)

Hidden River II Tampa, FL

204



S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

Kennesaw Crossing Atlanta, GA

250



(5)

(5)

Vintage Horizon West Orlando, FL

340



(4)

(4)

Solis Chestnut Farm Charlotte, NC

256



(5)

(5)

Vintage Jones Franklin Raleigh, NC

277



(4)

(4)

Solis Kennesaw II Atlanta, GA

175



(6)

(6)

Solis Cumming Town Center Atlanta, GA

320



(5)

(5)



















Office property:















8West Atlanta, GA

(7)



(7)

(7)

























3,315





























(1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio.

(2) The option period window begins and ends at the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property.

(3) The option period window begins on the earlier of June 21, 2024 and the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property.

(4) The option period window begins on the later of one year following receipt of final certificate of occupancy or 90 days beyond the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property and ends 60 days beyond the option period beginning date.

(5) We hold a right of first offer on the property.

(6) The option period begins on October 1 of the second academic year following project completion and ends on the following December 31. The developer may elect to expedite the option period to begin December 1, 2020 and end on December 31, 2020.

(7) The project plans are for the construction of a class A office building consisting of approximately 195,000 rentable square feet; our purchase option window opens 90 days following the achievement of 90% lease commencement and ends on November 30, 2024 (subject to adjustment). Our purchase option is at the to-be-agreed-upon market value. In the event the property is sold to a third party, we would be due a fee based on a minimum multiple of 1.15 times the total commitment amount of the real estate loan investment, less the amounts actually paid by the borrower, up to and including payment of accrued interest and repayment of principal at the time of the sale.



Mortgage Indebtedness

The following table presents certain details regarding our mortgage notes payable:







Principal balance as of















Acquisition/

refinancing

date

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

Maturity

date

Interest

rate

Basis point

spread over

1 Month

LIBOR

Interest only

through date (1)



























Multifamily communities:



(in thousands)















Summit Crossing 10/31/2017

$ 37,115



$ 37,651



11/1/2024

3.99 %

Fixed rate

N/A Summit Crossing II 6/30/2020

20,700



13,221



7/1/2030

2.94 %

278

7/31/2022 Vineyards 9/26/2014

32,877



33,382



10/1/2021

3.68 %

Fixed rate

N/A Avenues at Cypress 6/30/2020

28,366



20,704



7/1/2027

2.96 %

Fixed rate

7/31/2022 Avenues at Northpointe 6/29/2020

33,546



26,313



7/1/2027

2.79 %

Fixed rate

7/31/2022 Venue at Lakewood Ranch 6/30/2020

36,555



28,076



7/1/2030

2.99 %

Fixed rate

7/31/2022 Aster at Lely Resort 6/29/2020

50,400



31,094



7/1/2030

2.95 %

Fixed rate

7/31/2022 CityPark View 6/25/2020

29,000



20,089



7/1/2030

2.75 %

Fixed rate

7/31/2023 Avenues at Creekside 7/31/2015

38,251



38,871



8/1/2024

1.76 %

160

N/A Citi Lakes 7/29/2019

40,517



41,079



8/1/2029

3.66 %

Fixed rate

N/A Stone Creek 6/22/2017

19,539



19,800



7/1/2052

3.22 %

Fixed rate

N/A Lenox Village Town Center 2/28/2019

38,335



38,813



3/1/2029

4.34 %

Fixed rate

N/A Retreat at Lenox 12/21/2015

16,844



17,114



1/1/2023

4.04 %

Fixed rate

N/A Overton Rise 2/1/2016

37,818



38,428



8/1/2026

3.98 %

Fixed rate

N/A Village at Baldwin Park 7/31/2020

69,881



70,607



1/1/2054

3.59 %

Fixed rate

N/A Crosstown Walk 6/30/2020

46,500



30,246



7/1/2027

2.92 %

Fixed rate

7/31/2022 525 Avalon Park 6/15/2017

63,580



64,519



7/1/2024

3.98 %

Fixed rate

N/A City Vista 7/1/2016

33,126



33,674



7/1/2026

3.68 %

Fixed rate

N/A Sorrel 8/24/2016

30,921



31,449



9/1/2023

3.44 %

Fixed rate

N/A Citrus Village 7/10/2020

40,900



28,796



8/1/2027

2.95 %

Fixed rate

8/31/2022 Retreat at Greystone 11/21/2017

33,597



34,053



12/1/2024

4.31 %

Fixed rate

N/A Founders Village 3/31/2017

29,781



30,202



4/1/2027

4.31 %

Fixed rate

N/A Claiborne Crossing 4/26/2017

25,615



25,948



6/1/2054

2.89 %

Fixed rate

N/A Luxe at Lakewood Ranch 7/26/2017

37,112



37,662



8/1/2027

3.93 %

Fixed rate

N/A Adara at Overland Park 9/27/2017

30,178



30,624



4/1/2028

3.90 %

Fixed rate

N/A Aldridge at Town Village 10/31/2017

36,066



36,569



11/1/2024

4.19 %

Fixed rate

N/A Reserve at Summit Crossing 9/29/2017

18,992



19,276



10/1/2024

3.87 %

Fixed rate

N/A Overlook at Crosstown Walk 11/21/2017

21,144



21,450



12/1/2024

3.95 %

Fixed rate

N/A Colony at Centerpointe 12/20/2017

31,616



32,120



10/1/2026

3.68 %

Fixed rate

N/A Lux at Sorrel 1/9/2018

30,022



30,474



2/1/2030

3.91 %

Fixed rate

N/A Green Park 2/28/2018

37,973



38,525



3/10/2028

4.09 %

Fixed rate

N/A The Lodge at Hidden River 9/27/2018

40,384



40,903



10/1/2028

4.32 %

Fixed rate

N/A Vestavia Reserve 11/9/2018

36,671



37,130



12/1/2030

4.40 %

Fixed rate

N/A CityPark View South 11/15/2018

23,479



23,767



6/1/2029

4.51 %

Fixed rate

N/A Artisan at Viera 8/8/2019

39,287



39,824



9/1/2029

3.93 %

Fixed rate

N/A Five Oaks at Westchase 10/17/2019

30,978



31,448



11/1/2031

3.27 %

Fixed rate

N/A Horizon at Wiregrass Ranch 4/23/2020

51,636



—



5/1/2030

2.90 %

Fixed rate

N/A Parkside at the Beach 4/30/2020

45,037



—



5/1/2030

2.95 %

Fixed rate

N/A



























Total multifamily communities



1,344,339



1,173,901













































Grocery-anchored shopping centers: Spring Hill Plaza 9/17/2019

8,016



8,167



10/1/2031

3.72 %

Fixed rate

N/A Parkway Town Centre 9/17/2019

7,917



8,067



10/1/2031

3.72 %

Fixed rate

N/A Woodstock Crossing 8/8/2014

2,833



2,877



9/1/2021

4.71 %

Fixed rate

N/A Deltona Landings 8/16/2019

6,178



6,289



9/1/2029

4.18 %

Fixed rate

N/A Powder Springs 8/13/2019

7,800



7,951



9/1/2029

3.65 %

Fixed rate

(3) Barclay Crossing 8/16/2019

6,124



6,233



9/1/2029

4.18 %

Fixed rate

N/A Parkway Centre 8/16/2019

4,450



4,530



9/1/2029

4.18 %

Fixed rate

N/A The Market at Salem Cove 10/6/2014

8,936



9,075



11/1/2024

4.21 %

Fixed rate

N/A Independence Square 8/27/2015

11,253



11,455



9/1/2022

3.93 %

Fixed rate

N/A Royal Lakes Marketplace 4/12/2019

9,403



9,572



5/1/2029

4.29 %

Fixed rate

N/A The Overlook at Hamilton Place 12/22/2015

19,195



19,509



1/1/2026

4.19 %

Fixed rate

N/A Summit Point 10/30/2015

11,213



11,494



11/1/2022

3.57 %

Fixed rate

N/A East Gate Shopping Center 4/29/2016

5,158



5,277



5/1/2026

3.97 %

Fixed rate

N/A Fury's Ferry 4/29/2016

5,959



6,096



5/1/2026

3.97 %

Fixed rate

N/A Rosewood Shopping Center 4/29/2016

4,002



4,095



5/1/2026

3.97 %

Fixed rate

N/A Southgate Village 4/29/2016

7,115



7,279



5/1/2026

3.97 %

Fixed rate

N/A The Market at Victory Village 5/16/2016

8,792



8,911



9/11/2024

4.40 %

Fixed rate

N/A Wade Green Village 4/7/2016

7,530



7,655



5/1/2026

4.00 %

Fixed rate

N/A Lakeland Plaza 7/15/2016

26,842



27,459



8/1/2026

3.85 %

Fixed rate

N/A University Palms 8/8/2016

12,129



12,421



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Cherokee Plaza 4/12/2019

24,427



24,867



5/1/2027

4.28 %

Fixed rate

N/A Sandy Plains Exchange 8/8/2016

8,473



8,676



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Thompson Bridge Commons 8/8/2016

11,326



11,599



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Heritage Station 8/8/2016

8,383



8,585



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Oak Park Village 8/8/2016

8,651



8,859



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Shoppes of Parkland 8/8/2016

15,489



15,702



9/1/2023

4.67 %

Fixed rate

N/A Champions Village 10/18/2016

27,400



27,400



11/1/2021

3.25 %

300 (4) 11/1/2021 Castleberry-Southard 4/21/2017

10,791



10,959



5/1/2027

3.99 %

Fixed rate

N/A Rockbridge Village 6/6/2017

13,383



13,597



7/5/2027

3.73 %

Fixed rate

N/A Irmo Station 7/26/2017

9,829



10,038



8/1/2030

3.94 %

Fixed rate

N/A Maynard Crossing 8/25/2017

17,079



17,449



9/1/2032

3.74 %

Fixed rate

N/A Woodmont Village 9/8/2017

8,153



8,320



10/1/2027

4.13 %

Fixed rate

N/A West Town Market 9/22/2017

8,321



8,503



10/1/2025

3.65 %

Fixed rate

N/A Crossroads Market 12/5/2017

17,746



18,112



1/1/2030

3.95 %

Fixed rate

N/A Anderson Central 3/16/2018

11,320



11,539



4/1/2028

4.32 %

Fixed rate

N/A Greensboro Village 5/22/2018

8,093



8,250



6/1/2028

4.20 %

Fixed rate

N/A Governors Towne Square 5/22/2018

10,768



10,976



6/1/2028

4.20 %

Fixed rate

N/A Conway Plaza 6/29/2018

9,419



9,549



7/5/2028

4.29 %

Fixed rate

N/A Brawley Commons 7/6/2018

17,632



17,963



8/1/2028

4.36 %

Fixed rate

N/A Hollymead Town Center 12/21/2018

26,296



26,758



1/1/2029

4.64 %

Fixed rate

N/A Gayton Crossing 1/17/2019

17,379



17,679



2/1/2029

4.71 %

Fixed rate

N/A Free State Shopping Center 5/28/2019

45,763



46,391



6/1/2029

3.99 %

Fixed rate

N/A Polo Grounds Mall 6/12/2019

13,047



13,227



7/1/2034

3.93 %

Fixed rate

N/A Disston Plaza 6/12/2019

17,661



17,905



7/1/2034

3.93 %

Fixed rate

N/A Fairfield Shopping Center 8/16/2019

19,750



19,750



8/16/2026

2.21 %

205

8/16/2022 Berry Town Center 11/14/2019

11,852



12,025



12/1/2034

3.49 %

Fixed rate

N/A Hanover Shopping Center 12/19/2019

31,417



32,000



12/19/2026

3.62 %

Fixed rate

N/A Wakefield Crossing 1/29/2020

7,777



—



2/1/2032

3.66 %

Fixed rate

N/A



























Total grocery-anchored shopping centers (5)

618,470



621,090













































Student housing properties:

























North by Northwest 6/1/2016

30,594



31,209



10/1/2022

4.02 %

Fixed rate

N/A SoL 10/31/2018

35,238



35,656



11/1/2028

4.71 %

Fixed rate

N/A Stadium Village 10/27/2017

44,561



45,228



11/1/2024

3.80 %

Fixed rate

N/A Ursa 12/18/2017

—



31,400



1/5/2020

N/A

N/A

N/A The Tradition 5/10/2018

30,000



30,000



6/6/2021

5.45 %

375 (6) 6/6/2021 Knightshade 5/31/2018

47,125



47,125



9/1/2025

4.09 %

Fixed rate

9/30/2020 The Bloc 6/27/2018

28,966



28,966



7/9/2021

5.25 %

355 (7) 7/9/2021



























Total student housing properties



216,484



249,584













































Office buildings: Brookwood Center 8/29/2016

30,124



30,716



9/10/2031

3.52 %

Fixed rate

N/A Galleria 75 11/4/2016

5,184



5,340



7/1/2022

4.25 %

Fixed rate

N/A Three Ravinia 12/30/2016

115,500



115,500



1/1/2042

4.46 %

Fixed rate

1/31/2022 Westridge at La Cantera 11/13/2017

50,801



51,834



12/10/2028

4.10 %

Fixed rate

N/A Armour Yards 1/29/2018

39,600



40,000



2/1/2028

4.10 %

Fixed rate

N/A 150 Fayetteville 7/31/2018

114,243



114,400



8/10/2028

4.27 %

Fixed rate

9/9/2020 Capitol Towers 12/20/2018

123,252



124,814



1/10/2037

4.60 %

Fixed rate

N/A CAPTRUST Tower 7/25/2019

82,650



82,650



8/1/2029

3.61 %

Fixed rate

7/31/2029 Morrocroft Centre 3/19/2020

70,000



—



4/10/2033

3.40 %

Fixed rate

4/10/2025 251 Armour Yards (8) 1/22/2020

3,522



—



1/22/2025

4.50 %

Fixed rate

1/21/2023



























Total office buildings



634,876



565,254

















Grand total



2,814,169



2,609,829

















Less: deferred loan costs



(44,338)



(38,185)

















Less: below market debt adjustment



(4,038)



(4,622)

















Mortgage notes, net



$ 2,765,793



$ 2,567,022



















Footnotes to Mortgage Notes Table





(1) Following the indicated interest only period (where applicable), monthly payments of accrued interest and principal are based on a 25 to 35-year amortization period through the maturity date.

(2) The mortgage instrument was assumed as part of the sales transaction; the 1 Month LIBOR index is capped at 5.0%, resulting in a cap on the combined rate of 6.6%.

(3) The mortgage has interest-only payment terms for the periods of June 1, 2023 through May 1, 2024 and from June 1, 2028 through May 1, 2029.

(4) The interest rate has a floor of 3.25%.

(5) Excludes mortgage debt on the Neapolitan Way grocery-anchored shopping center, which is held in an unconsolidated joint venture.

(6) The interest rate has a floor of 5.45%.

(7) The interest rate has a floor of 5.25%.

(8) A construction loan financing redevelopment of the property.



Multifamily Communities

As of September 30, 2020, our multifamily community portfolio consisted of the following properties:

















Three months ended

September 30, 2020

Property

Location

Number of units

Average unit size (sq. ft.)

Average physical occupancy

Average rent per unit

























Same-Store Communities:





















Aldridge at Town Village

Atlanta, GA

300

969



96.1 %

$ 1,409



Green Park

Atlanta, GA

310

985



96.7 %

$ 1,483



Overton Rise

Atlanta, GA

294

1,018



97.6 %

$ 1,593



Summit Crossing I

Atlanta, GA

345

1,034



97.6 %

$ 1,242



Summit Crossing II

Atlanta, GA

140

1,100



97.9 %

$ 1,337



The Reserve at Summit Crossing

Atlanta, GA

172

1,002



95.5 %

$ 1,374



Avenues at Cypress

Houston, TX

240

1,170



95.8 %

$ 1,454



Avenues at Northpointe

Houston, TX

280

1,167



95.4 %

$ 1,408



Vineyards

Houston, TX

369

1,122



95.1 %

$ 1,205



Avenues at Creekside

San Antonio, TX

395

974



95.6 %

$ 1,201



Aster at Lely Resort

Naples, FL

308

1,071



94.0 %

$ 1,438



Sorrel

Jacksonville, FL

290

1,048



94.9 %

$ 1,336



Lux at Sorrel

Jacksonville, FL

265

1,025



95.1 %

$ 1,394



525 Avalon Park

Orlando, FL

487

1,394



94.4 %

$ 1,512



Citi Lakes

Orlando, FL

346

984



94.0 %

$ 1,465



Luxe at Lakewood Ranch

Sarasota, FL

280

1,105



96.0 %

$ 1,492



Venue at Lakewood Ranch

Sarasota, FL

237

1,001



92.3 %

$ 1,536



Crosstown Walk

Tampa, FL

342

1,070



96.0 %

$ 1,334



Overlook at Crosstown Walk

Tampa, FL

180

986



96.9 %

$ 1,404



Citrus Village

Tampa, FL

296

980



95.6 %

$ 1,336



Lenox Village

Nashville, TN

273

906



95.5 %

$ 1,319



Regent at Lenox

Nashville, TN

18

1,072



98.1 %

$ 1,359



Retreat at Lenox

Nashville, TN

183

773



96.0 %

$ 1,254



CityPark View

Charlotte, NC

284

948



96.0 %

$ 1,169



CityPark View South

Charlotte, NC

200

1,005



93.7 %

$ 1,283



Colony at Centerpointe

Richmond, VA

255

1,149



98.3 %

$ 1,383



Founders Village

Williamsburg, VA

247

1,070



96.1 %

$ 1,397



Retreat at Greystone

Birmingham, AL

312

1,100



97.0 %

$ 1,356



Vestavia Reserve

Birmingham, AL

272

1,113



97.1 %

$ 1,561



Adara Overland Park

Kansas City, KS

260

1,116



94.6 %

$ 1,403



Claiborne Crossing

Louisville, KY

242

1,204



97.1 %

$ 1,342



City Vista

Pittsburgh, PA

272

1,023



92.4 %

$ 1,450



























Total/Average Same-Store Communities





8,694





95.6 %





























Stabilized Communities:





















Stone Creek

Houston, TX

246

852



94.4 %

$ 1,203



Artisan at Viera

Melbourne, FL

259

1,070



94.3 %

$ 1,694



Village at Baldwin Park

Orlando, FL

528

1,069



94.9 %

$ 1,677



Parkside at the Beach

Panama City Beach, FL

288

1,041



95.5 %

$ 1,398



Lodge at Hidden River

Tampa, FL

300

980



95.4 %

$ 1,387



Five Oaks at Westchase

Tampa, FL

218

983



94.6 %

$ 1,510



Wiregrass Ranch

Tampa, FL

392

973



96.9 %

$ 1,479



























Total/Average Stabilized Communities





2,231





95.6 %





























Total multifamily community units





10,925







































For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.6%. We calculate average same-store physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of each year. We exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We believe "Same Property" information is useful as it allows both management and investors to gauge our management effectiveness via comparisons of financial and operational results between interim and annual periods for those subsets of multifamily communities owned for current and prior comparative periods.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, our average stabilized physical occupancy was 95.6%. We calculate average stabilized physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, our average economic occupancy was 95.4%. We define average economic occupancy as market rent reduced by vacancy losses, expressed as a percentage. All of our multifamily properties are included in these calculations except for properties which are not yet stabilized (which we define as properties having first achieved 93% physical occupancy for three full months in a quarter), properties which are owned for less than the entire reporting period and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses or are adding additional phases. We also exclude properties which are currently being marketed for sale, of which we had none at September 30, 2020. Average economic occupancy is useful both to management and investors as a gauge of our effectiveness in realizing the full revenue generating potential of our multifamily communities given market rents and occupancy rates.All of our multifamily communities were stabilized for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.



Student Housing Properties As of September 30, 2020, our student housing portfolio consisted of the following properties:





















Three months ended

September 30, 2020 Property

Location

Number of units

Number of beds

Average unit size (sq. ft.)

Average physical occupancy

Average rent per bed Student housing properties:























North by Northwest

Tallahassee, FL

219

679

1,250



92.2 %

$ 696

SoL

Tempe, AZ

224

639

1,296



99.3 %

$ 740

Stadium Village (1)

Atlanta, GA

198

792

1,466



93.0 %

$ 721

Ursa (1)

Waco, TX

250

840

1,634



98.6 %

$ 600

The Tradition

College Station, TX

427

808

539



92.6 %

$ 567

Knightshade

Orlando, FL

221

894

2,036



95.8 %

$ 787

The Bloc

Lubbock, TX

140

556

1,394



93.5 %

$ 523

Rush

Charlotte, NC

332

887

1,224



97.7 %

$ 765



























Total/Average





2,011

6,095





95.4 %

$ 681



(1) The Company acquired and owns an approximate 99% equity interest in a joint venture which owns both Stadium Village and Ursa.

Capital Expenditures

We regularly incur capital expenditures related to our owned multifamily communities and student housing properties. Capital expenditures may be nonrecurring and discretionary, as part of a strategic plan intended to increase a property's value and corresponding revenue-generating ability, or may be normally recurring and necessary to maintain the income streams and present value of a property. Certain capital expenditures may be budgeted and reserved for upon acquiring a property as initial expenditures necessary to bring a property up to our standards or to add features or amenities that we believe make the property a compelling value to prospective residents in its individual market. These budgeted nonrecurring capital expenditures in connection with an acquisition are funded from the capital source(s) for the acquisition and are not dependent upon subsequent property operating cash flows for funding. Since the onset of COVID, all nonrecurring and discretionary capital expenditures have been reviewed individually and approved on as needed basis. There are regular recurring and life safety/operational capital expenditures which remain necessary for the continued normal operation of our properties. These have continued without interruption.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, our capital expenditures for student housing properties consisted of:







Capital Expenditures - Multifamily Communities





Recurring

Non-recurring

Total (in thousands, except per-unit figures) Amount

Per Unit

Amount

Per Unit

Amount

Per Unit Appliances $ 178



$ 16.28



$ —



$ —



$ 178



$ 16.28

Carpets



531



48.90



—



—



531



48.90

Wood / vinyl flooring 42



3.94



125



11.51



167



15.45

Mini blinds and ceiling fans 72



6.66



—



—



72



6.66

Fire safety

—



—



220



20.40



220



20.40

HVAC

254



23.49



—



—



254



23.49

Computers, equipment, misc. 25



2.22



109



10.08



134



12.30

Elevators —



—



25



2.24



25



2.24

Exterior painting —



—



53



4.24



53



4.24

Leasing office and other common amenities 11



1.02



292



26.88



303



27.90

Major structural projects —



—



1,073



99.80



1,073



99.80

Cabinets and countertop upgrades —



—



416



38.66



416



38.66

Landscaping and fencing —



—



15



1.09



15



1.09

Parking lot

—



—



36



3.32



36



3.32

Signage and sanitation —



—



58



5.37



58



5.37

Totals



$ 1,113



$ 102.51



$ 2,422



$ 223.59



$ 3,535



$ 326.10



For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, our capital expenditures for student housing properties consisted of:







Capital Expenditures - Student Housing Properties





Recurring

Non-recurring

Total (in thousands, except per-bed figures) Amount

Per Bed

Amount

Per Bed

Amount

Per Bed Appliances $ 49



$ 8.16



$ —



$ —



$ 49



$ 8.16

Carpets



198



32.45



—



—



198



32.45

Wood / vinyl flooring 9



1.50



—



—



9



1.50

Mini blinds and ceiling fans 17



2.81



—



—



17



2.81

Fire safety

—



—



41



6.76



41



6.76

HVAC

101



16.52



—



—



101



16.52

Computers, equipment, misc. 42



6.94



58



9.54



100



16.48

Elevators —



—



—



—



—



—

Exterior painting —



—



—



—



—



—

Leasing office and other common amenities —



—



46



7.68



46



7.68

Major structural projects —



—



150



24.49



150



24.49

Cabinets and counter top upgrades —



—



8



1.26



8



1.26

Landscaping and fencing —



—



—



—



—



—

Parking lot —



—



5



0.88



5



0.88

Signage and sanitation —



—



14



2.17



14



2.17

Unit furniture 127



20.72



—



—



127



20.72

Totals



$ 543



$ 89.10



$ 322



$ 52.78



$ 865



$ 141.88



Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio As of September 30, 2020, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio consisted of the following properties:

Property name Location

Year built

GLA (1)

Percent leased

Grocery anchor tenant



















Castleberry-Southard Atlanta, GA

2006

80,018



100.0 %

Publix Cherokee Plaza Atlanta, GA

1958

102,864



100.0 %

Kroger Governors Towne Square Atlanta, GA

2004

68,658



95.9 %

Publix Lakeland Plaza Atlanta, GA

1990

301,711



95.3 %

Sprouts Powder Springs Atlanta, GA

1999

77,853



92.5 %

Publix Rockbridge Village Atlanta, GA

2005

102,432



84.4 %

Kroger Roswell Wieuca Shopping Center Atlanta, GA

2007

74,370



100.0 %

The Fresh Market Royal Lakes Marketplace Atlanta, GA

2008

119,493



93.9 %

Kroger Sandy Plains Exchange Atlanta, GA

1997

72,784



93.8 %

Publix Summit Point Atlanta, GA

2004

111,970



88.2 %

Publix Thompson Bridge Commons Atlanta, GA

2001

92,587



97.5 %

Kroger Wade Green Village Atlanta, GA

1993

74,978



88.7 %

Publix Woodmont Village Atlanta, GA

2002

85,639



97.2 %

Kroger Woodstock Crossing Atlanta, GA

1994

66,122



100.0 %

Kroger East Gate Shopping Center Augusta, GA

1995

75,716



92.2 %

Publix Fury's Ferry Augusta, GA

1996

70,458



98.0 %

Publix Parkway Centre Columbus, GA

1999

53,088



95.1 %

Publix Greensboro Village Nashville, TN

2005

70,203



98.3 %

Publix Spring Hill Plaza Nashville, TN

2005

66,693



100.0 %

Publix Parkway Town Centre Nashville, TN

2005

65,587



100.0 %

Publix The Market at Salem Cove Nashville, TN

2010

62,356



100.0 %

Publix The Market at Victory Village Nashville, TN

2007

71,300



97.9 %

Publix The Overlook at Hamilton Place Chattanooga, TN

1992

213,095



99.3 %

The Fresh Market Shoppes of Parkland Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

2000

145,720



100.0 %

BJ's Wholesale Club Crossroads Market Naples, FL

1993

126,895



100.0 %

Publix Neapolitan Way (5) Naples, FL

1985

137,580



90.6 %

Publix Berry Town Center Orlando, FL

2003

99,441



84.2 %

Publix Deltona Landings Orlando, FL

1999

59,966



98.4 %

Publix University Palms Orlando, FL

1993

99,172



98.9 %

Publix Disston Plaza Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL

1954

129,150



97.5 %

Publix Barclay Crossing Tampa, FL

1998

54,958



100.0 %

Publix Polo Grounds Mall West Palm Beach, FL

1966

130,285



100.0 %

Publix Kingwood Glen Houston, TX

1998

103,397



97.1 %

Kroger Independence Square Dallas, TX

1977

140,218



86.1 %

Tom Thumb Midway Market Dallas, TX

2002

85,599



90.3 %

Kroger Oak Park Village San Antonio, TX

1970

64,855



100.0 %

H.E.B. Irmo Station Columbia, SC

1980

99,384



90.8 %

Kroger Rosewood Shopping Center Columbia, SC

2002

36,887



93.5 %

Publix Anderson Central Greenville Spartanburg, SC

1999

223,211



93.3 %

Walmart Fairview Market Greenville Spartanburg, SC

1998

46,303



97.0 %

Aldi Brawley Commons Charlotte, NC

1997

122,028



99.2 %

Publix West Town Market Charlotte, NC

2004

67,883



97.7 %

Harris Teeter Heritage Station Raleigh, NC

2004

72,946



100.0 %

Harris Teeter Maynard Crossing Raleigh, NC

1996

122,781



92.7 %

Harris Teeter Wakefield Crossing Raleigh, NC

2001

75,927



98.2 %

Food Lion Southgate Village Birmingham, AL

1988

75,092



96.8 %

Publix Hollymead Town Center Charlottesville, VA

2005

158,807



92.8 %

Harris Teeter Free State Shopping Center Washington, DC

1970

264,152



97.3 %

Giant





























4,922,612



95.6 %



Redevelopment properties:

















Champions Village Houston, TX

1973

383,346



78.8 %

Randalls Sweetgrass Corner Charleston, SC

1999

89,124



29.1 %

(2) Conway Plaza Orlando, FL

1966

117,705



83.4 %

Publix Hanover Center (4) Wilmington, NC

1954

305,346



93.5 %

Harris Teeter Gayton Crossing Richmond, VA

1983

158,316 (3)

78.7 %

Kroger Fairfield Shopping Center (4) Virginia Beach, VA

1985

231,829



86.5 %

Food Lion





























1,285,666



80.6 %



Grand total/weighted average







6,208,278



92.5 %





(1) Gross leasable area, or GLA, represents the total amount of property square footage that can be leased to tenants. (2) Bi-Lo (the former anchor tenant) had extended their term through April 30, 2019 and had no further right or option to extend their lease. (3) The GLA figure shown excludes the GLA of the Kroger store, which is owned by others. (4) Property is owned through a consolidated joint venture. (5) Investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage.

As of September 30, 2020, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio was 92.5% leased. We define percent leased as the percentage of gross leasable area that is leased, including non-cancelable lease agreements that have been signed which have not yet commenced. This metric is used by management to gauge the extent to which our grocery-anchored shopping centers are delivering their total potential rental and other revenues.

Details regarding lease expirations (assuming no exercises of tenant renewal options) within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio as of September 30, 2020 were:





Totals



Number of leases

Leased GLA

Percent of leased GLA













Month to

month

15



26,829



0.5 % 2020

28



65,785



1.2 % 2021

163



543,700



9.5 % 2022

179



623,975



10.9 % 2023

141



675,024



11.8 % 2024

126



1,157,997



20.2 % 2025

115



961,966



16.8 % 2026

37



311,271



5.4 % 2027

29



204,881



3.6 % 2028

29



359,151



6.3 % 2029

25



151,566



2.6 % 2030 +

33



658,168



11.2 %













Total

920



5,740,313

5740313 100.0 %

The Company's grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio contained the following anchor tenants as of September 30, 2020:

Tenant

GLA

Percent of total GLA Publix

1,179,030



19.0% Kroger

581,593



9.4% Harris Teeter

273,273



4.4% Wal-Mart

183,211



3.0% BJ's Wholesale Club

108,532



1.7% Food Lion

76,523



1.2% Giant

73,149



1.2% Randall's

61,604



1.0% H.E.B

54,844



0.9% Tom Thumb

43,600



0.7% The Fresh Market

43,321



0.7% Sprouts

29,855



0.5% Aldi

23,622



0.4%









Total

2,732,157



44.1%











The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 will present income statements of New Market Properties, LLC within the Results of Operations section of Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

Second-generation capital expenditures within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio by property for the third quarter 2020 totaled approximately $1.1 million. Second-generation capital expenditures exclude those expenditures made in our grocery-anchored shopping center and office building portfolios (i) to lease space to "first generation" tenants (i.e. leasing capital for existing vacancies and known move-outs at the time of acquisition), (ii) to bring recently acquired properties up to our ownership standards, and (iii) for property redevelopments and repositioning.

Office Building Portfolio

As of September 30, 2020, our office building portfolio consisted of the following properties:

Property Name

Location

GLA

Percent leased Three Ravinia

Atlanta, GA

814,000



95 % 150 Fayetteville

Raleigh, NC

560,000



91 % Capitol Towers

Charlotte, NC

479,000



98 % CAPTRUST Tower

Raleigh, NC

300,000



99 % Westridge at La Cantera

San Antonio, TX

258,000



100 % Morrocroft Centre

Charlotte, NC

291,000



92 % Armour Yards

Atlanta, GA

187,000



91 % Brookwood Center

Birmingham, AL

169,000



100 % Galleria 75

Atlanta, GA

111,000



97 %













Total/Average





3,169,000



96 %















The Company's office building portfolio includes the following significant tenants:













Rentable square

footage

Percent of

Annual Base

Rent

Annual Base

Rent (in

thousands) InterContinental Hotels Group 520,000



14.2 %

$ 12,276

Albemarle 162,000



6.7 %

5,727

CapFinancial 105,000



4.3 %

3,733

USAA 129,000



3.7 %

3,196

Vericast 129,000



3.4 %

2,953

















Total 1,045,000



32.3 %

$ 27,885



The Company defines Annual Base Rent as the current monthly base rent annualized under the respective leases.

The Company's leased square footage of its office building portfolio expires according to the following schedule:

Office building portfolio







Percent of Year of lease expiration

Rented square

rented

feet

square feet 2020

48,000



1.6 % 2021

224,000



7.5 % 2022

112,000



3.7 % 2023

127,000



4.3 % 2024

268,000



9.0 % 2025

255,000



8.5 % 2026

266,000



8.9 % 2027

328,000



11.0 % 2028

239,000



8.0 % 2029

57,000



1.9 % 2030+

1,064,000



35.6 %









Total

2,988,000



100.0 %

The Company recognized second-generation capital expenditures within its office building portfolio of approximately $211,000 during the third quarter 2020.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

We disclose FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI, each of which meet the definition of a "non-GAAP financial measure", as set forth in Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. As a result we are required to include in this filing a statement of why the Company believes that presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. The non-GAAP measures of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI should be compared with our reported net income or net loss and considered in addition to cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP.

Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("FFO")

FFO is one of the most commonly utilized Non-GAAP measures currently in practice. In its 2002 "White Paper on Funds From Operations," which was restated in 2018, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, standardized the definition of how Net income/loss should be adjusted to arrive at FFO, in the interests of uniformity and comparability. We have adopted the NAREIT definition for computing FFO as a meaningful supplemental gauge of our operating results, and as is most often presented by other REIT industry participants.

The NAREIT definition of FFO (and the one reported by the Company) is:

Net income/loss, excluding:

depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets;

gains and losses from change in control and

impairment writedowns of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

Not all companies necessarily utilize the standardized NAREIT definition of FFO, so caution should be taken in comparing the Company's reported FFO results to those of other companies. The Company's FFO results are comparable to the FFO results of other companies that follow the NAREIT definition of FFO and report these figures on that basis. FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders.

Core Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("Core FFO")

The Company makes adjustments to FFO to remove costs incurred and revenues recorded that are singular in nature and outside the normal operations of the Company and portray its primary operational results. The Company calculates Core FFO as:

FFO, plus:

acquisition and pursuit (dead deal) costs;

Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees;

losses on debt extinguishments or refinancing costs;

internalization costs;

expenses incurred on the potential call of preferred stock;

deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock;

Expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic; and

Less:

earnest money forfeitures by prospective asset purchasers.

Core FFO figures reported by us may not be comparable to Core FFO figures reported by other companies. We utilize Core FFO as a supplemental measure of the operating performance of our portfolio of real estate assets. We believe Core FFO is useful to investors as a supplemental gauge of our operating performance and may be useful in comparing our operating performance with other real estate companies. Since our calculation of Core FFO removes costs incurred and revenues recorded that are often singular in nature and outside the normal operations of the Company, we believe it improves comparability to investors in assessing our core operating results across periods. Core FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders.

Adjusted Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("AFFO")

AFFO makes further adjustments to Core FFO results in order to arrive at a more refined measure of operating and financial performance. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. The Company calculates AFFO as:

Core FFO, plus:

non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives;

amortization of loan closing costs;

weather-related property operating losses;

amortization of loan coordination fees paid to the Manager;

depreciation and amortization of non-real estate assets;

non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses;

net loan origination fees received;

accrued interest income received;

cash received for purchase option terminations;

non-operating miscellaneous revenues;

non-cash dividends on Series M Preferred Stock and mShares; and

amortization of lease inducements;

Less:

non-cash loan interest income;

cash paid for loan closing costs;

amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities;

amortization of straight line rent adjustments and deferred revenues; and

normally-recurring capital expenditures and capitalized second generation leasing costs.

AFFO figures reported by us may not be comparable to those AFFO figures reported by other companies. We utilize AFFO as another measure of the operating performance of our portfolio of real estate assets. We believe AFFO is useful to investors as a supplemental gauge of our operating performance and may be useful in comparing our operating performance with other real estate companies. Since our calculation of AFFO removes other significant non-cash charges and revenues and other costs which are not representative of our ongoing business operations, we believe it improves comparability to investors in assessing our core operating results across periods. AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP.

Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income ("NOI")

We use same store net operating income as an operational metric for our same-store communities, enabling comparisons of those properties' operating results between the current reporting period and the prior year comparative period. We define our population of same-store communities as those that are stabilized and that have been owned for at least 15 full months, as of the end of the first quarter of each year, and exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We define net operating income as rental and other property revenues, less total property and maintenance expenses, property management fees, real estate taxes, general and administrative expenses, and property insurance. We believe that net operating income is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs because it provides measures of core operations, rather than factoring in depreciation and amortization, financing costs, acquisition costs, and other corporate expenses. Net operating income is a widely utilized measure of comparative operating performance in the REIT industry, but is not a substitute for the most comparable GAAP-compliant measure, net income/loss.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

