Preferred Coverage Insurance Celebrates 10 Years of Business

DALLAS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Coverage Insurance (PCIA) is excited to announce the celebration of its 10th year in business. The anniversary celebration will take place on March 29th, 2023 from 3pm to 6pm in Dallas at 8585 N Stemmons Fwy Dallas, TX 75247. PCIA will host festivities that include appetizers, raffle prizes, music, giveaways, special guests, and much more to celebrate this momentous occasion.

"This is a tremendous milestone for our organization and it brings us such joy to be able to share it with some of our clients who have made this possible," Salimah Ali, Director of Sales & Operations at Preferred Coverage said. "We owe all of our success to our supportive and devoted clients who have believed in us along the way."

Headquartered in the heart of Dallas, Texas, PCIA has grown rapidly since its inception in 2013, partnering with over 20 carriers and providing customers with the best options in commercial and personal coverages. For more information about Preferred Insurance, visit https://getpreferred.com/about-us/.

"PCIA was formed to bridge the gap for clients with both personal and commercial insurance needs," says A-MAX CEO and Co-founder Irshad Meherally. "Our one-on-one approach provides clients with the peace of mind of knowing they are well-protected. We began with a dream of providing business owners with great coverage at affordable prices and it's humbling to see just how far we've come in 10 years. We know not every small business reaches this milestone and for that, our entire team is thankful."

About Preferred Insurance: Founded in 2013, Preferred Coverage Insurance (PCIA) is headquartered in Dallas Texas and offers residents and businesses throughout Texas a comprehensive portfolio of personal and commercial insurance solutions designed to fit the clients' needs. Their staff is committed to going the extra mile to ensure clients understand what is available and how their coverages are designed to respond. PCIA has a network of top-rated insurers that provide the independence to get clients broad coverage at competitive, affordable pricing.

