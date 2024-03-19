PREFERRED EMPLOYERS INSURANCE, A BERKLEY COMPANY AWARDED THREE AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS (ADDY'S) FOR COMPANY'S BRAND REFRESH

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, has been awarded three 2024 American Advertising Awards - San Diego Competition ( "ADDY's" ) for the company's brand refresh that launched in December 2023. The San Diego competition is one of 200 regional competitions generating over 30,000 total annual entries competing for the "ADDY" awards nationwide.

Preferred Employers Insurance received three Bronze ADDY Awards, in the categories of Logo Design, Integrated Brand Identity Campaign, and for their new Website/Mobile Website. The awards specifically honored the identity refresh of the company's 25-year old insurance legacy brand.

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition in the United States. The mission of the American Advertising Awards competition is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

Kayla Bonsall, Creative Marketing Director at Preferred Employers Insurance says, "We appreciate this recognition as it further validates our commitment towards our strong California-focused company brand and shows our equally strong desire to be the most customer-caring workers compensation insurance provider in the Golden State."

The full list of 2024 American Advertising Award winners can be found here: https://sandiegoaddys.com/.

About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance exclusively for California employers. Since 1998, Preferred Employers has been known for providing the gold standard of care for injured workers. Preferred Employers Insurance is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. W. R. Berkley Corporation is recognized as one of the most respected names in the property casualty insurance industry. Learn more about the company at https://www.peiwc.com.

About the American Advertising Awards

The American Advertising Awards – San Diego Competition is part of the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, recognizing creative excellence and the very best advertising in both local markets and nationwide. The competition is sponsored by the American Advertising Federation and represents the true creative spirit of advertising by recognizing all forms of advertising from all types of media, created by all sizes and types of entrants, from anywhere in the country. There are an estimated 30,000 total annual entries into the competition. For more information about the American Advertising Awards, please visit https://sandiegoaddys.com, email the American Advertising Awards at [email protected] or call (800)405-2636.

