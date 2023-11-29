Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company, unveils a new brand look.

News provided by

Preferred Employers Insurance

29 Nov, 2023, 14:43 ET

Preferred Employers Insurance announced a new brand look, including a new logo, blog, and website, in an effort to make it even easier for customers to access its people, products, and services.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company specializing in workers compensation insurance, today unveiled a new brand look, including a new logo, blog, and website as part of an effort to refresh the brand after 25 years of serving California business owners and their employees.

"Our modern look contains many nods to the business's heritage and service offerings," said Creative Marketing Director Kayla (KC) Bonsall. "The new 'P' icon reflects our California roots with a beautiful coastal sunrise and an expanded green gradient color palette." The notched edge of the sunset represents a softer, more caring approach to workers compensation insurance than is typically available in the marketplace. "I think of the rounded corner as a warm hug to complement our business's mission of providing the gold standard of care. At Preferred, we strive to incorporate a human touch in everything we do," said Kayla.

The website (www.peiwc.com) features a significant overhaul of the business's digital resources, including a new blog of helpful business tips for business owners and employees who may get injured on the job. "Our goal is to simplify and make it easy for customers to access workplace safety resources and claim services and to contact us for any of our services."

"The overall objective with this brand refresh was to communicate our position of being the easiest and most caring workers compensation insurance provider to deal with in California. We believe our new website, blog, and digital tools will go a long way towards delivering on that promise," said Preferred Senior Vice President Marc Beaulieu.

About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company:

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance exclusively for California employers. Since 1998, Preferred Employers has been known for providing the gold standard of care for injured workers. Preferred Employers Insurance is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. W. R. Berkley Corporation is recognized as one of the most respected names in the property casualty insurance industry.

Visit www.peiwc.com for more information.

SOURCE Preferred Employers Insurance

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.