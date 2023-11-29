Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company, unveils a new brand look.

Preferred Employers Insurance announced a new brand look, including a new logo, blog, and website, in an effort to make it even easier for customers to access its people, products, and services.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company specializing in workers compensation insurance, today unveiled a new brand look, including a new logo, blog, and website as part of an effort to refresh the brand after 25 years of serving California business owners and their employees.

"Our modern look contains many nods to the business's heritage and service offerings," said Creative Marketing Director Kayla (KC) Bonsall. "The new 'P' icon reflects our California roots with a beautiful coastal sunrise and an expanded green gradient color palette." The notched edge of the sunset represents a softer, more caring approach to workers compensation insurance than is typically available in the marketplace. "I think of the rounded corner as a warm hug to complement our business's mission of providing the gold standard of care. At Preferred, we strive to incorporate a human touch in everything we do," said Kayla.

The website (www.peiwc.com) features a significant overhaul of the business's digital resources, including a new blog of helpful business tips for business owners and employees who may get injured on the job. "Our goal is to simplify and make it easy for customers to access workplace safety resources and claim services and to contact us for any of our services."

"The overall objective with this brand refresh was to communicate our position of being the easiest and most caring workers compensation insurance provider to deal with in California. We believe our new website, blog, and digital tools will go a long way towards delivering on that promise," said Preferred Senior Vice President Marc Beaulieu.

About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company:

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance exclusively for California employers. Since 1998, Preferred Employers has been known for providing the gold standard of care for injured workers. Preferred Employers Insurance is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. W. R. Berkley Corporation is recognized as one of the most respected names in the property casualty insurance industry.

Visit www.peiwc.com for more information.

