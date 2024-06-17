Preferred Employers Insurance Announces Executive Appointment of Eric Hansen to Senior Vice President, Underwriting

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company serving the workers compensation insurance needs of California's employers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Hansen to Senior Vice President, Underwriting effective May 31, 2024.

Eric joined Preferred in 2006 as a Claims Manager. Over the past 18 years, he progressed through various key leadership roles in the company's Claims organization, developing the claims team into one of California's most sophisticated and customer-focused organizations.

S. Akbar Khan, President of Preferred Employers Insurance says, "We are excited to have Eric lead our underwriting team going forward as we continue on our mission of being the preferred workers compensation solution for California employers. Eric's leadership and expertise will play an important role in our company's future success."

Prior to joining Preferred, Eric held key positions with several claims administrators and insurance carriers. He earned a BA from the University of Washington and an MBA from John F. Kennedy University.

About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company

Founded in 1998, Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company is renowned for its expertise in workers compensation insurance and operational focus exclusively on the state of California. Preferred delivers the gold standard of medical care for injured employees, led by clinical nurses and the company's directly contracted physicians throughout California. https://www.peiwc.com.

Preferred Employers Insurance is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

