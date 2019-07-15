Preferred Employers Insurance Executive Named One of Insurance Business America's 2019 Elite Women

"Her medical industry expertise also contributed to the development of our latest product offering for policyholders, MPN+. This is a mobile application that allows injured workers to obtain real-time medical treatment from Emergency Room Physicians," he added.

Stephanie Graham is featured in the latest issue of Insurance Business America at http://bit.ly/stephaniegraham.

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company, was founded in San Diego, CA in 1998. The company is known for serving its brokers and policyholders with the best combination of price, workplace risk management and medical provider services available in California. Preferred Employers Insurance Company is rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company.

