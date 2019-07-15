Preferred Employers Insurance Executive Named One of Insurance Business America's 2019 Elite Women
Jul 15, 2019, 11:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance is pleased to report that Insurance Business America, a leading publication providing insurance industry news, has selected Stephanie Graham, Assistant Vice President of Medical Services at Preferred Employers Insurance, as one of their Elite Women of 2019.
"Stephanie is instrumental in the continuous development and leadership of our exclusive, doctor-contracted Medical Provider Network—the only directly-managed MPN by a carrier in California," said company Vice-President-Claims, Eric Hansen.
"Her medical industry expertise also contributed to the development of our latest product offering for policyholders, MPN+. This is a mobile application that allows injured workers to obtain real-time medical treatment from Emergency Room Physicians," he added.
Stephanie Graham is featured in the latest issue of Insurance Business America at http://bit.ly/stephaniegraham.
Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company, was founded in San Diego, CA in 1998. The company is known for serving its brokers and policyholders with the best combination of price, workplace risk management and medical provider services available in California. Preferred Employers Insurance Company is rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company.
Visit www.peiwc.com for more information. Please contact your insurance broker to access the workers' compensation insurance products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company in California.
Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.
