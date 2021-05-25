Preferred Employers Insurance Supports Small Businesses During National Bike Month

Eric Hansen, Vice President of Claims at Preferred Employers Insurance, was one of the participants in this company-wide effort. He said, "The environment needs our help and small businesses do too. By biking to get my morning coffee, I contribute towards both of these efforts."

In addition to these actions towards lowering pollution levels, Preferred Employers Insurance has also produced information for their customers on earth-friendly material. This includes printing on paper made from hops for their Brewery customers, as well as seeded paper for their Agricultural clients.

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, was founded in San Diego, CA in 1998. It is known for serving its customers with the best combination of price, workplace risk management, and medical provider services available in California. Preferred Employers Insurance Company is rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, the global rating agency of insurer financial strength.

Please contact your insurance broker to access the workers' compensation insurance products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance in California.

Products and services provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

