Preferred Employers Insurance wins "Best Places to Work" for 5th Consecutive Year
Sep 09, 2019, 11:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego Business Journal has named Preferred Employers Insurance, A Berkley Company, as one of the Best Places to Work for the 5th consecutive year.
"We nurture a culture of innovation, personal development, and success," comments Janis Eoff, Vice President of Human Resources. "Providing career growth and opportunities for our employees is always at our forefront—but we do this alongside the embrace of teamwork, positivity, and creativity."
Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company, was founded in San Diego, CA in 1998. The company is known for serving its brokers and policyholders with the best combination of price and workers' compensation insurance services available in the state of California. Visit www.peiwc.com for more information. Please contact your insurance broker to access the products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance.
SOURCE Preferred Employers Insurance
Share this article