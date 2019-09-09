Preferred Employers Insurance wins "Best Places to Work" for 5th Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego Business Journal has named Preferred Employers Insurance, A Berkley Company, as one of the Best Places to Work for the 5th consecutive year.

"We nurture a culture of innovation, personal development, and success," comments Janis Eoff, Vice President of Human Resources. "Providing career growth and opportunities for our employees is always at our forefront—but we do this alongside the embrace of teamwork, positivity, and creativity."