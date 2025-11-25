Preferred Office Network Celebrates 15 Years of Connections, Community, and Growth

One of the world's largest flexible workspace networks marks a milestone anniversary this year.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Office Network, a leading global network of independently owned flexible workspace providers, is proud to celebrate its 15-year anniversary this year. Since its founding in 2010, Preferred has become a trusted partner for connecting some of the world's largest companies to a curated network of flexible workspaces, offering the freedom and flexibility to work where and how they choose.

Now operating at over 1,300+ locations across 100 cities, Preferred continues to expand its trusted network of partners and spaces — a testament to its belief that the future of work is built on collaboration, community, and continuous innovation.

"When we created Preferred Office Network, we envisioned a way to unite independent operators under one powerful platform giving clients the freedom to work anywhere while empowering local ownership," said Oliver T. Carr, Jr. Founder of Preferred Office Network and Chairman of CarrAmerica. "Fifteen years later, that vision continues to thrive, proving that collaboration and community are at the heart of progress. I'm incredibly proud of what this network represents and the role it plays in shaping the future of work."

To mark the occasion, Preferred is launching a special marketing campaign, "15 Years of Connections," highlighting key milestones of growth, insights from the industry over the years, and testimonials. A special anniversary landing page will also debut, featuring a 15-year timeline, community insights, and a commemorative blog post capturing the spirit of innovation and connection that drives the network forward.

About Preferred Office Network

Preferred Office Network is the largest network of independently owned flexible workspace operators across North America. With over 1,300 locations in 500+ cities, Preferred provides companies of all sizes with innovative workplace solutions that prioritize flexibility, connectivity, and community.

SOURCE Preferred Office Network