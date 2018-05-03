Preferred Office Properties And Cushman And Wakefield Align With Datawatch To Integrate Access And Security Technology

ATLANTA, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Office Properties selected Datawatch Systems, Inc. (Datawatch) as its partner to integrate industry-leading access and security technology at Three Ravinia, a 31-story, 813,746 square-foot glass and metal Class A office building at Ravinia Office Park in the heart of the Central Perimeter Submarket, just north of Atlanta. Featuring an advanced and customized access control and security system provided by Datawatch, Preferred Office Properties' decision to utilize this technology has enabled greater efficiencies, enhanced security, and business success for its Ravinia tenants.

"In today's world, it is vital to be in a constant state of improvement. Nowhere is this more important than security. Datawatch is an incredible resource in consulting us towards the best possible solutions for our building and our tenants. What seemed too good to be true turned out to be one of the best decisions we have made for this asset." Katie O'Sullivan, General Manager - Cushman and Wakefield.

Three Ravinia's access control and security upgrades will include the following components:

Available smartphone access for tenants with Bluetooth technology readers.

A combined owner-property manager model that allows for real-time control and flexibility in its access and security operations.

The ability to provide a remote concierge.

A modern approach to access and emergency management through the connection of surveillance and smartphone technologies.

Integrated hardware and software synthesis to close security gaps.

Predictable costs in security technologies.

Preferred Office Properties is expanding Three Ravinia with the development of a new parking structure currently under construction. Datawatch will integrate the new parking structure with the building's camera system at Three Ravinia.

"Datawatch is the future of security and surveillance for the CRE world. It just makes sense for any office environment. Our transition to Datawatch was handled by an incredible installation, and support team. We are grateful for their extremely proactive and quick response to our building needs," said O'Sullivan

About Three Ravinia

Three Ravinia is an iconic corporate destination conceived by the acclaimed architecture firm of Roche, Dinkeloo & Associates. Towering above Atlanta's vibrant Central Perimeter submarket and adjacent to Perimeter Mall, the property's efficient floor plates offer tenants full-floor presence in a premier location with impeccable views. An extensive renovation included the creation of a magnificent lobby that features an elegant four-story living wall, new elevator cabs, a host of fully upgraded building systems, and concierge service to elevate the building's offering even further. Three Ravinia is modern sophistication at its best. For more information, visit www.threeravinia.com.

About Datawatch Systems, Inc.

Datawatch is an industry leader in access control, providing advanced systems with user-friendly interfaces, backed by highly trained and professional staff 24/7/365. Datawatch develops customized services to keep clients' businesses and employees safe and secure. For more information, visit www.datawatchsystems.com.

