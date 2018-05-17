Preferred Property Program Welcomes Wayne Dow as Vice President of Programs

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Property Program® (PPP), a leading national Managing General Agency, today announced that Wayne Dow has been named Vice President of Programs. Dow will be joining the Bell Works office to oversee the marketing of PPP products to all of our network brokers.

Preferred Property Program

Ken Hager, President of Preferred Property Programs stated, "We are excited to have Wayne join our team of professionals to help us market our wide suite of product offerings for the real estate sector. With his many years of experience on both the company side as well as the MGA side of the business, Wayne is widely regarded as a subject expert in the Community Association Marketplace. His expertise will allow us and our brokers to continue to grow profitably and to more efficiently market our various product offerings."

Dow comes to PPP with 20 years of experience, most recently serving as Underwriting Manager at Kevin Davis Insurance Services for the past 12 years. Prior to KDIS, Wayne was with Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance; first as Fidelity/Crime Claim Counsel and then moving over to the underwriting side of the business with responsibility for a newly developed program of insurance addressing the needs of the Community Association Industry. Wayne is also a licensed attorney in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

For more information, please contact Alicia Ambrose, aambrose@jgsinsurance.com or visit the PPP website at www.ppp-quotes.com.

About Preferred Property Program®: Established in 1998, PPP is Managing General Agency operating a risk purchasing group, domiciled in Illinois and administered by JGS Insurance in New Jersey. As such, a policy is issued by different companies for our various programs for the membership of the group. Community Associations must sign and pay a membership fee in order to be eligible for coverage. In addition, we issue standard insurance policies (Low Limit & Equipment Breakdown Policies). These Programs are designed for Condominiums, Cooperatives, Homeowners Associations, Planned Unit Developments, Apartments and Timeshare Associations.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preferred-property-program-welcomes-wayne-dow-as-vice-president-of-programs-300650720.html

SOURCE Preferred Property Program

Related Links

https://www.ppp-quotes.com

