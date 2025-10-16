PREFERRED RE APPOINTS TYLER KING AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

Seasoned reinsurance leader joins boutique intermediary to drive growth in the program business market

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Reinsurance Intermediaries ("Preferred Re"), a boutique reinsurance intermediary and subsidiary of Balavant Insurance Group ("Balavant"), today announced the appointment of Tyler King as Executive Vice President.

King brings nearly 15 years of experience in treaty reinsurance broking, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Treaty Broker at Gallagher Re. His background spans client services, operations, and broking, giving him a comprehensive perspective on value creation within reinsurance intermediation. King has built deep expertise in originating, placing, and servicing treaty programs within the MGA and program business segments, earning recognition for his client-focused approach and ability to deliver strategic solutions.

At Preferred Re, King will partner with Founder and President Bob Sanders and the leadership team to strengthen the firm's capabilities and expand its market relationships. Together, they will focus on advancing the company's growth strategy and reinforcing its position within the program business market.

"Tyler's track record in the MGA and program sectors, along with his strategic and collaborative mindset, make him an exceptional addition to our team," said Bob Sanders, Founder and President of Preferred Re. "We're excited to have him join us as we continue to grow our capabilities and deliver tailored, high-impact reinsurance solutions to our clients."

"At Preferred Re, we understand that matching the right capacity with the right MGA is where real innovation begins," said Rekha Skantharaja, CEO of Balavant. "Adding exceptional talent like Tyler strengthens our ability to empower clients to build creative, market-leading programs that move our industry forward."

King's appointment underscores Preferred Re's commitment to building a leadership team with the expertise, relationships, and vision to drive growth and strengthen its position in the expanding program business segment.

About Preferred Re

Preferred Re is a boutique reinsurance intermediary with deep expertise in specialty and program insurance, serving regional and national clients across all lines of property and casualty business. The firm partners with leading global reinsurance markets to deliver both traditional and alternative capital solutions that optimize client program structures and capacity. Visit preferredre.com for more information.

About Balavant Insurance Group

Balavant Insurance Group is a leading MGA platform combining best-in-class technology, centralized services, and leadership to drive scalable growth across its subsidiaries. Visit balavantinsurancegroup.com for more information.

