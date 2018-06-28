Preferred Vendor Partnership: Mark-Taylor and A-Z Air Duct Are Teaming Up!

PHOENIX, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark-Taylor and A-Z Air Duct are teaming up to bring indoor air quality up a notch! With so many communities to assist, Mark-Taylor is choosing the best in the business. Dryer Vent Cleaning, Duct Cleaning and Air Scrubber technologies are now at customers' fingertips.

Clogged dryer vents reduce the efficiency of dryers and can lead to potentially catastrophic fires. It is a hidden hazard that is responsible for causing approximately 20,000 home fires per year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Blocked vents are responsible for causing more household fires than any other cause.

One of the most important reasons to have air ducts cleaned is to improve the quality of indoor air. According to NADCA, the average 3-bedroom home creates approximately 20 pounds of dust that is circulated through a home's air vents every year. The HVAC system is a home's way of breathing; it takes air in and exhales it back out.

AIR SCRUBBER PLUS® REDUCES DANGEROUS AIRBORNE CONTAMINANTS

In only 30 minutes our technology reduces over 90% of the pathogens in the air - which is 50 times more powerful than normal HVAC filtration. 98% of Dangerous pollutants are too small to be removed by a standard HVAC system.

NADCA Certified Equipment

The most experienced Technicians in the Valley

Angie's List Super Service Award Winners 2014 through 2017

A+ With the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

No up charge for evening and weekend work for Mark-Taylor communities

About A-Z Air Duct: Five years ago, the owner Steve recognized the market in Arizona was grossly underserved when it comes to assisting with Indoor Air Quality. He set out on a Mission to provide professional air quality services and a positive experience which homeowners and businesses deserve. Today the whole company continues that Vision. A-Z Air Duct "We care about the air you breathe". http://www.azairduct.com

