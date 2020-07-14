PreferredOne partners with Rx Savings Solutions to provide its members a solution for prescription drug savings

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Savings Solutions partnered with PreferredOne to help the health plan's members save money on prescription drugs.

PreferredOne is the first health plan in Minnesota to implement Rx Savings Solutions' innovative software. Many of the health plan's members will now have an easy way to find more affordable medications.

"We have a simple purpose at PreferredOne: focus on our customers and provide services and solutions that deliver value. By partnering with Rx Savings Solutions, our members and their families have a unique opportunity to take control of their prescription drug costs," said Samir Mistry, PreferredOne's vice president of pharmacy.

Rx Savings Solutions provides proactive prescription guidance for the best pharmacy benefit experience at the lowest cost. Patented algorithms look for all possible clinical therapies and financial savings opportunities.

"We are excited about this new partnership and working with PreferredOne to arm members with this vital information. No one can make truly informed healthcare decisions without knowing all their options. We provide these options for prescriptions," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who founded and currently leads Rx Savings Solutions.

Serving more than 7 million members, Rx Savings delivers proactive, customized recommendations on ways to optimize therapies to members, while achieving proven savings results for employers, employees and health plans.

About PreferredOne

PreferredOne, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fairview Health Services, leads the market with products and services that conserve employer health plan dollars while helping more than 364,000 members achieve their best health. Comprehensive local and national provider networks together with an emphasis on health care cost and quality maximize the value of employee health benefits. For more information, visit www.preferredone.com or contact Sara Holje at [email protected].

About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. In addition to large, Fortune 500 Employers, Rx Savings Solutions also services health plan clients. Founded and operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers, Rx Savings Solutions supports a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

