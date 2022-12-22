Prefilled Syringes Global Market Report 2022: Evolving Patient Demographics & Changing Pharmaceutical Strategies Lay Groundwork for Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prefilled Syringes Market by Therapeutic Area, Type of Syringe, Type of Material, Type of Molecule, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future potential associated with the prefilled syringe market, over the next decade.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as heart diseases, cancers and diabetes, has increased at a steady pace in recent years. It is worth highlighting that six out of ten individuals in the US are anticipated to be suffering from at least one chronic disease. Specifically, such patients are required to take medication on a daily basis, necessitating frequent hospital visits.

As per a recent study conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the annual expense incurred by patients suffering from such disease conditions has increased at a significant rate and is estimated to be USD 3 trillion. It is also worth highlighting that, with the onset of COVID-19 pandemic and the associated restrictions, patients are not able to visit hospitals. In order to mitigate the aforementioned challenges, companies engaged in the pharmaceutical domain have developed self-administrable dosage forms to ease out the overall treatment process.

In this context, it is important to mention that the rise in global population and shortage of healthcare facilities has paved the way for a wider adoption of self-administrable dosage forms, such as prefilled syringes, among the patients.

Prefilled syringes are regarded as one of the safest options amongst the available alternatives for the intravenous mode of administration, as they demonstrate increased ease of self-administration due to elimination of dosing errors, as well as minimize the time requirements. Further, these syringes serve as a primary drug container for various drug delivery systems, such as autoinjectors and pen-injectors.

Presently, more than 110 drugs, in combination with prefilled syringes, are commercially available. Amongst these, close to 60% of the products target autoimmune disorders. However, the increase in demand for such self-administration solutions has led to more stringent safety regulations, resulting in an evident rise in the cost of safety systems / end products.

To combat this challenge, many players are actively undertaking research initiatives focused on developing low-cost alternatives that can boost the penetration rate and uptake of prefilled syringes by the end users. We believe that the aforementioned developments are likely to fuel the ongoing innovation and growth of the prefilled syringes market in the foreseen future.

Scope of the Report

The study also includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of players engaged in the manufacturing of prefilled syringes, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location of the headquarters and manufacturing facilities, type of material used (glass and plastic), number of barrel chambers (single chamber and dual chamber), type of needle system (fixed needle system, luer lock and luer cone) and syringe volume.

An overview of the current market landscape of companies engaged in the development of drugs in prefilled syringe format, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, target therapeutic area, phase of development, type of drug molecule, route of administration, approval year (for marketed products), dose strength (for marketed products) and other approved dosage forms (for marketed products).

A detailed product competitiveness analysis of prefilled syringes, based on supplier power (in terms of employee count and annual revenues) and key product specifications (including number of chambers and needle systems, volume of the barrel and other distinguishing features).

An in-depth analysis of marketed drugs / therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be available in prefilled syringe format in the near future, based on several relevant parameters, such as route of administration, type of drug molecule, target indication, other available dosage forms (for approved drugs) and historical annual sales information (for approved drugs).

A review of the various prefilled syringe combination product-related initiatives undertaken by big pharma players (shortlisted on the basis of revenues generated in 2020), based on various parameters, such as current adoption (based on number of approved and under development prefilled syringe combination products) and target therapeutic area(s) and type of drug molecule.

An analysis highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) in this domain.

An in-depth analysis of patents related to prefilled syringes, filed / granted, since 2015, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of patent (granted patents and patent applications), publication year, geographical location, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, most active players (in terms of the number of patents filed / granted).

A detailed analysis of contract fill / finish services providers that offer services for prefilled syringes, featuring a list of active (large-sized) service providers and analysis based on a number of several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of drug molecule (biologics and small molecules), and geographical location of the service provider.

A detailed discussion on various safety features (add-on and integrated devices) installed in recent versions of prefilled syringes and the companies involved in developing and manufacturing such solutions.

An informative summary of various guidelines established and issued by major regulatory bodies for the approval of prefilled syringes, across different countries / geographical regions.

A brief discussion on the currently available specialty syringes, including prefilled flush syringes, prefilled diluent syringe systems and prefilled contrast agent delivery systems, along with providing details related to the various advantages offered by such devices.

A detailed case study of companies engaged in the manufacturing of autoinjectors, featuring brief profiles of key players in this domain; each profile includes an overview of the firm, and information on its respective product portfolio.

The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from both secondary and primary research. The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with several players in this industry. The study includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals:

Matthew Young (Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Oval Medical Technologies)

(Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Oval Medical Technologies) Kirti Maheshwari (Chief Technical Officer, Intas Pharmaceuticals)

(Chief Technical Officer, Intas Pharmaceuticals) Gregor Kawaletz (Ex-Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika)

Tibor Hlobik (Senior Director, Product Technology Services) and Kevin Cancelliere (Ex-Directors, Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems Marketing)

(Senior Director, Product Technology Services) and (Ex-Directors, Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems Marketing) Marco Pederiva (Head of R&D and Product Strategy, Lonstroff)

(Head of R&D and Product Strategy, Lonstroff) Jesse Fourt (Design Director, IDEO)

(Design Director, IDEO) Anonymous (Chief Executive Officer, Small-sized Medical Device Company)

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in the development of prefilled syringes and its components?

What are the most adopted configuration / attributes associated with the prefilled syringes?

Which companies are actively engaged in offering fill / finish services for prefilled syringes?

What is the relative competitiveness of different prefilled syringes that are currently available / under development?

What are the key recent initiatives undertaken by players engaged in the manufacturing of prefilled syringes?

How has the overall patent landscape related to prefilled syringes evolved over the past few years?

What is the cost burden associated with the needlestick injuries and its preventions?

What is the regulatory landscape for the approval of prefilled syringes across different geographies?

Which companies are actively engaged in the development of combination products using prefilled syringes?

What are the most prominent therapeutic areas being targeted by prefilled syringes?

Who are the key opinion leaders in this domain?

Which players are likely to partner with prefilled syringe developers in order to offer combination products?

What are the crucial factors that are driving the prefilled syringes market?

Which drugs are likely to be considered for administration in prefilled syringe format?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Preference for Self-Injection

Evolving Patient Demographics

Growth of Biologics and Biosimilars Market

Changing Pharmaceutical Strategies

Increasing Focus on Prevention of Needlestick Injuries

Prefilled Syringes in Autoinjectors and Pen Injectors



Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. PREFILLED SYRINGES: MARKET OVERVIEW

5. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6. PREFILLED SYRINGE MANUFACTURERS

7. NEEDLESTICK INJURIES

8. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FOR PREFILLED SYRINGES

9. PREFILLED SYRINGE COMBINATION PRODUCTS: MARKET OVERVIEW

10. KEY THERAPEUTIC AREAS

11. PREFILLED SYRINGES: LIKELY DRUG CANDIDATES AND PARTNER ANALYSIS

12. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES: PREFILLED SYRINGE COMBINATION PRODUCTS

13. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14. PATENT ANALYSIS

15. SPECIALTY PREFILLED SYRINGES

16. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES RELATED TO PREFILLED SYRINGE

17. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

18. KEY GROWTH DRIVERS

19. SWOT ANALYSIS

20. PREFILLED SYRINGE COMPONENT MANUFACTURERS

21. FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS FOR PREFILLED SYRINGES

22. CASE STUDY: AUTOINJECTORS

23. CONCLUDING REMARKS

24. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

25. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

26. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES

