Prefilled Syringes Market (5th Edition), 2020-2030

INTRODUCTION

According to experts in the healthcare industry, one in three adults are estimated to be suffering from some type of chronic clinical condition, such as multiple sclerosis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and cardiovascular diseases. Chronic clinical conditions are considered to be among the leading causes of death and disability across the world. Typically, in such cases, individuals are required to medicate on a daily basis. In addition to the cost of medication, such individuals are also burdened with a deteriorating quality of life, and often struggle with medication adherence. According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the overall annual expense incurred by those living with chronic diseases is steadily growing and is currently estimated to be more than USD 3 trillion. The development and commercialization of self-administrable dosage forms of drugs indicated to treat chronic clinical conditions has made a significant positive impact not only on the healthcare expenses borne by patients but also on compliance to prescribed therapeutic regimens. As the number of patients suffering from such disorders increase, the demand for more convenient and patient friendly drug delivery solutions is also on the rise.

Most self-injection devices / systems, such as autoinjectors and pen-injectors, rely on prefilled syringes, which serve as primary drug containers in the aforementioned products. Moreover, despite having been in the market for more than three decades now, the overall interest in prefilled syringes continues to grow. In fact, the recent increase in use of biologics, which are usually administered via parenteral routes, has had a significant impact on the demand for prefilled syringes. Over the years, significant improvements have been made to conventional prefilled syringes in order to further expand the scope of their applications. In this context, it is worth mentioning that dual / multi chambered syringes designed for the administration of lyophilized drugs are already available in the market. In such products, the syringe barrel is divided into two chambers, one of which contains the appropriate diluent for the prefilled (lyophilized) drug formulation. Likewise, there are multiple types of specialty syringes, including contrast agent containing syringes and flush syringes. Further, since the introduction and enforcement of the Needlestick Safety and Prevention Act in 2000, several medical device manufactures have developed add-on or integrated safety devices for prefilled syringes. In fact, by 2020, the incorporation of safety features in prefilled syringes is anticipated to be made mandatory across the world. We are led to believe that the aforementioned developments are likely to fuel innovation and subsequent future growth in this market.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The 'Prefilled Syringes Market (5th edition), 2019-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape of prefilled syringes and the likely future opportunities associated with such devices, over the next 10-12 years. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

• An overview of the current market landscape of companies engaged in manufacturing prefilled syringes, providing information on year of establishment, company size, geographical location of the headquarters and manufacturing facilities, type of material used (glass and plastic), number of barrel chambers (single chamber and dual chamber), type of needle system (fixed needle system, luer lock and luer cone) and syringe volume.

• An overview of the current market landscape of companies that are developing drugs in combination with prefilled syringes, featuring information on year of establishment, company size, geographical location of the developers, target therapeutic area, phases of development, type of drug molecule, route of administration, approval year (for marketed products), dosage details (for marketed products) and other approved dosage forms (for marketed products).

• A detailed competitiveness analysis of the various prefilled syringes that we came across, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the employee size of developer / manufacturer and their respective annual revenues) and key product specifications, such as number of chambers in the barrel, number of needle systems, volume of the barrel, technological advancement / user-friendliness and other distinguishing features.

• A list of marketed drugs / therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with prefilled syringes in the near future, shortlisted based on an in-depth analysis that takes into consideration various relevant parameters, such as route of administration, type of drug molecule, target indications, other available dosage forms (for approved drugs) and historical annual sales information (for approved drugs).

• An analysis presenting potential strategic partners (primarily drug developers) for prefilled syringe manufacturers (with regard to likely collaboration opportunities for combination product development) based on different parameters, such as pipeline strength, target therapeutic indication(s) and developer strength.

• An analysis of the various prefilled syringe combination product-related initiatives of big pharma players, based on parameters, such as current adoption (based on number of approved and under development prefilled syringe combination products) and likely future adoption (based on potential injectable product candidates in the pipeline that are likely to be delivered via prefilled syringes), target therapeutic area(s) and type of drug molecule.

• A review of the landscape of contract fill / finish services providers that offer services for prefilled syringes, featuring a list of active (large-sized) service providers and analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of drug molecule (biologics and small molecules), and geographical location of the service provider.

• A detailed discussion on various safety features (add-on and integrated devices) installed in recent versions of prefilled syringes and the companies involved in developing and manufacturing such solutions.

• An informative summary of various guidelines established and issued by major regulatory bodies for the approval of prefilled syringes, across different countries / geographical regions.

• Brief discussions of currently available specialty syringes, which include prefilled flush syringes, prefilled diluent syringe systems and prefilled contrast agent delivery systems.

• A case study on companies that are engaged in the manufacturing of autoinjectors, featuring brief profiles of key players in this domain; each profile includes an overview of the firm, and information on its respective product portfolio.

• Elaborate profiles of prominent prefilled syringe manufacturers engaged in this domain, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

• Elaborate profiles of prominent prefilled syringe component manufacturers, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current market size and the future opportunity within the prefilled syringes market. Based on various relevant parameters, such as the number of commercialized combination products, annual adoption rate, and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market over the period 2019-2030. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] therapeutic area (autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, neurological disorders, blood disorders, oncological disorders, psychiatric disorders, respiratory disorders, cardiovascular disorders, metabolic disorders, ophthalmic diseases, orthopedic disorders and others), [B] type of syringe, [C] type of material (glass and plastic), [D] number of chambers (single chamber and dual chamber), [E] type of drug molecule (antibodies, proteins, vaccines, small molecules, peptides, and others), and [F] key geographies (North America, Europe (the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany and the rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the rest of Latin America), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Africa and the rest of the Middle East)).



The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from both secondary and primary research. The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with several players in this industry. The study includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals:

• Matthew Young (Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Oval Medical Technologies)

• Kirti Maheshwari (Chief Technical Officer, Intas Pharmaceuticals)

• Gregor Kawaletz (Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika)

• Kevin Cancelliere and Tibor Hlobik (Marketing Directors, West Pharmaceutical)

• Marco Pederiva (Marketing & Sales Director, Lonstroff)

• Jesse Fourt (Design Director, IDEO)

• Anonymous (Chief Executive Officer, Small-sized Medical Device Company)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts' views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the next decade, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the prefilled syringes market in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides an introduction to the concept of prefilled syringes, including details on their origin, various affiliated components (such as barrel, lock adapter, lubricant, needle, needle shield, plunger rod / piston, plunger stopper and tip cap), fabrication material (glass and plastic), manufacturing-related information, and other critical attributes and features. In addition, the chapter includes a discussion highlighting the future of prefilled syringes.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of 100 prefilled syringes that are available in the market and provides details on the companies that manufacture such products. It features analyses of the prefilled syringes, based on various parameters, such as type of material (glass and plastic), number of barrel chambers (dual chamber and single chamber), type of needle system (fixed needle system and luer system) and syringe volume. In addition, the chapter provides information on manufacturers, along with information on year of establishment, location of headquarters and manufacturing facilities, and strength of employee base. The chapter also includes a discussion on the technological advances of prefilled syringes that have taken place in the recent past.



Chapter 5 presents a product competitiveness analysis of glass and plastic prefilled syringes (separately) based on the supplier power and key product specifications. The analysis was designed to enable stakeholder companies to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups and identify opportunities to achieve a competitive edge in the industry.



Chapter 6 includes detailed profiles of some of the key manufacturers of prefilled syringes based in different geographies. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook. In addition, the chapter also features short profiles of some of the small and mid-sized manufacturers, highlighting brief overview of the company, product portfolio and recent developments (if available).



Chapter 7 highlights the growing concerns associated with needlestick injuries and the various steps (including regional and global legislations) that have been taken to prevent sharps related mishaps. One of the important risk mitigation strategies covered in this chapter is the installation of safety features in upcoming versions of prefilled syringes. In addition, the chapter provides information on syringe-related safety systems, including both add-on devices and device integrated features, and the companies involved in developing and manufacturing such solutions.



Chapter 8 presents overview of the regulatory environment related to the grant of marketing authorizations for combination products across different countries. It highlights the prefilled syringes regulatory requirements and the role of regulatory bodies in the approval of syringes in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.



Chapter 9 provides details on the various pipeline and approved products that are being tested or available in the form of prefilled syringes, primarily focusing on injectable drugs and vaccines. It features a detailed analysis of these drugs, based on the various parameters, such as the target therapeutic area(s), phase of development, type of drug molecule, route of administration, approval year (in case of marketed products), dosage (in case of marketed products) and other approved dosage forms (in case of marketed products). In addition, the chapter provides information on drug developers, year of their establishment, location of headquarters and manufacturing facilities, and strength of employee base. The chapter also includes case studies of top two marketed drugs available in prefilled syringes, namely Humira® and Enbrel®.



Chapter 10 features a discussion on the most commonly targeted therapeutic indications, including information on the approved / marketed injectable drug products available for the treatment of such clinical conditions (across different target therapeutic areas) and their respective biosimilars.



Chapter 11 presents a list of marketed and pipeline molecules that are likely to be considered for delivery via prefilled syringes in the future. It is worth highlighting that this list has been compiled based on various parameters, such as route of administration, target therapeutic indication(s), other available dosage forms (in case of marketed drugs), type of drug molecule and drug sales of the approved product candidates. For the purpose of this analysis, we collated a list of over 100 top-selling marketed drugs, which were initially screened on the basis of route of administration (subcutaneous / intramuscular). Additionally, we reviewed over 1,400 clinical trials and compiled a list of pipeline molecules that are being investigated for delivery via the aforementioned routes. The likelihood of delivery via a prefilled syringe in the future was estimated using the weighted average method. Additionally, the chapter features an insightful analysis, highlighting potential strategic partners (primarily drug developers) for prefilled syringes manufacturers, based on multiple parameters, such as pipeline strength, targeted therapeutic indications, and developer strength. The analysis aims to provide the necessary inputs to the latter type of stakeholders, enabling them to make the right decisions to develop combination products.



Chapter 12 highlights top 20 big pharma players engaged or likely to be engaged in the domain of prefilled syringes. It features a benchmarking of the companies based on parameters, such as current adoption (based on number of approved and development-stage prefilled syringe combination products) and likely future adoption (based on potential likely early and late stage pipelines), target therapeutic area(s), and type of drug molecules.



Chapter 13 features information on specialty syringes, namely prefilled flush syringes, prefilled diluent systems and prefilled contrast agent delivery systems. For each type of specialty syringe, we have provided a brief overview and details on the different products that are available in the market and their advantages.



Chapter 14 discusses the recent technological developments in this domain and their applications. The chapter provides details on the advancements in design technology and manufacturing of prefilled syringes that have enabled pharmaceutical companies to market lyophilized drugs in dual chambered syringe systems. The chapter also highlights novel lubrication and sterilization technologies.



Chapter 15 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the prefilled syringes market till the year 2030. We have segregated the opportunity of the market on the basis of [A] therapeutic area (autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, neurological disorders, blood disorders, oncological disorders, psychiatric disorders, respiratory disorders, cardiovascular disorders, metabolic disorders, ophthalmic diseases, orthopedic disorders and others), [B] type of syringe, [C] type of material (glass and plastic), [D] number of chambers (single chamber and dual chamber), [E] type of drug molecule (antibodies, proteins, vaccines, small molecules, peptides, and others), and [F] key geographies (North America, Europe (the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany and the rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the rest of Latin America), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Africa and the rest of the Middle East)). The analysis presents 2 X 2 matrices based on Market Share and Market Attractiveness derived from the current and likely future state of the market.



Chapter 16 features a detailed discussion on the various factors that are anticipated to drive growth within the prefilled syringes market, such as the rise in preference for self-administration of medication, increase in incidence of chronic diseases, evolving patient landscape, introduction and growing adoption of biologics / biosimilars, initiatives focused on the prevention of needlestick injuries and the various potential applications of prefilled syringes.



Chapter 17 provides a detailed SWOT analysis of the prefilled syringes market. The chapter presents strategic insights on major factors that have contributed to the growth of the market, while highlighting the weaknesses and threats that are likely to have an impact on its future.



Chapter 18 provides insights on the various prefilled syringe component manufacturers along with details of their respective product portfolios. The key players covered in this section include Aptar Stelmi, Datwyler, Lonstroff, Ompi, West Pharmaceutical and Jiangsu Hualan New Pharmaceutical Material.



Chapter 19 provides an overview of the landscape of pharmaceutical companies that offer fill / finish contract services for prefilled syringes. It includes information related to around 45 contract service providers that are currently active in this domain. It features in-depth analyses based on a number of relevant parameters, such as scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of drug molecules filled (small molecule and biologics), year of establishment, company size and geographical location of the service providers.



Chapter 20 presents a list of autoinjectors that utilize prefilled syringes as their primary containers. In this chapter, we have included profiles of manufacturers of such autoinjectors, featuring an overview of the company and respective product portfolios. The key players that have been covered in this section include Elcam Medical, Nuance Designs, Owen Mumford, SHL Group, Union Medico and Ypsomed.



Chapter 21 is a summary of the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 22 is a collection of transcripts of interviews conducted with representatives from renowned organizations that are engaged in the prefilled syringes manufacturing domain. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversations with Matthew Young (Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Oval Medical Technologies), Kirti Maheshwari (Chief Technical Officer, Intas Pharmaceuticals), Gregor Kawaletz (Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika), Kevin Cancelliere and Tibor Hlobik (Marketing Directors, West Pharmaceutical), Marco Pederiva (Marketing & Sales Director, Lonstroff) Jesse Fourt (Design Director, IDEO) and Anonymous (Chief Executive Officer, Small-sized Medical Device Company).



Chapters 23 is an appendix that provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 24 is an appendix that contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.



