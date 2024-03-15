Prefilled Syringes Market, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2035 - Surge in Dual Chamber Format Adoption Amid Growing Player Base

DUBLIN, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prefilled Syringes Market, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035: Distribution by Purpose of Syringe, Therapeutic Area, Type of Molecule, Type of Needle System, Usability of Syringe, Type of Syringe, Type of Packaging and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prefilled syringes market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.02 billion in 2024 to USD 4.97 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

This research study consists of industry trends, detailed market analysis, combination product analysis, likely drug candidates and likely partner analysis, patent analysis, market impact analysis and market forecast and opportunity analysis. The growth in the prefilled syringes market size over the next decade is likely to be the result of anticipated increase in adoption of self-injection devices and growing prevalence of chronic disorders requiring regular and long-term treatment.

One of the key objectives of this market report was to estimate the current market size, opportunity and the future growth potential of the prefilled syringes market, over the forecast period. the analyst has provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market for the forecast period, 2023-2035.

The prevalence of various chronic disorders, such as autoimmune disorders (including rheumatoid arthritis), cardiovascular disorders, diabetes and oncological disorders has increased in recent years, across the world. In the US, in 2022, close to 133 million individuals suffered from one or more chronic disorders and this number is likely to reach 170 million, by 2030. As per a recent study conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the annual cost burden associated with chronic disorders in the US is USD 4.1 trillion.

A major share of the expenses incurred by patients suffering from chronic diseases is driven by the frequent need to take the medication, thereby necessitating regular hospital visits. Further, hesitance of individuals to receive injections in a clinical setting due to privacy concerns or discomfort is another challenge for patients which affects patient compliance and adherence to the treatment regimen. In order to mitigate these challenges, a variety of self-administering devices have been developed (including autoinjectors, prefilled syringes and pen injectors); amongst these, prefilled syringes have steadily gained prominence, especially in the treatment of emergency situations, such as anaphylactic shock and rheumatoid arthritis.

Prefilled syringes are a type of primary packaging system that are pre-loaded with a precise dose of parenteral medication (in a ready to inject format), eliminating the need for manual filling. They offer various advantages including convenient usage, dose precision, reduced risk of contamination and minimum drug wastage. These drug delivery devices help in reduction of number of patients' visits to the healthcare provider, thereby reducing the costs associated with global healthcare.

Presently, different types of prefilled syringes are available in the market, including dual chamber prefilled syringes (such syringes store liquid and lyophilized components in different chambers), flush syringes (syringes containing sterile solution that is used to clear intravenous catheters, cannulas or other vascular access devices), and safety syringes (syringes equipped with mechanisms that prevent needlestick injuries and ensure safety of the healthcare worker). With the rising adoption of self-injecting parenteral devices, ongoing advancements in the technologies and growing preference for home healthcare services, the global prefilled syringes market is likely to grow, in the foreseen future.

Current Prefilled Syringes Market Landscape

The pre-filled syringes market features around 125 prefilled syringes. Close to 70% of the prefilled syringes use glass as the barrel material. Further, around 90% of the prefilled syringes are being developed in single chamber format; however, a shift towards the development of prefilled syringes in dual chamber format is being observed. Notably, dual chamber prefilled syringes offer various benefits, including enhanced drug stability, improved shelf life and reduced risk of contamination.

The current pre-filled syringes market landscape features the presence of 35 players that have the required expertise to develop and manufacture prefilled syringes. Overall, the market seems to be well-fragmented, comprising of very large, large, mid-sized, small and very small prefilled syringe manufacturers. Over 40% of the companies have their prefilled syringe manufacturing facilities based in Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe (33%) and North America (25%).

Prefilled Syringes Market Trends: Patent Filing to Foster Progress and Innovation

Over the years, majority of the patents filed by the industry stakeholders for prefilled syringes and related components have been focused on improving patient safety, eliminating dosing errors and bringing technological advancement. Notably, more than 1,300 patents have been filed in this domain, since 2019; of these, around 40% are granted patents. Interestingly, maximum number of patents in this domain have been filed by Becton Dickinson, followed by Terumo and Sanofi.

Market Share Insights

Purpose of Syringe Specialty Prefilled Syringes Therapeutic Prefilled Syringes Cosmetic Prefilled Syringes

Therapeutic Area (Therapeutic Syringes) Blood Disorders Infectious Diseases Autoimmune Disorders Oncological Disorders Cardiovascular Disorders Respiratory Disorders Neurological Disorders Metabolic Disorders Ophthalmic Disorders Orthopedic Disorders Others

Type of Molecule (Therapeutic Syringes) Proteins Antibodies Peptides Small Molecules Vaccines Cell Therapies

Type of Barrel Material Glass Syringe Plastic Syringe

Number of Barrel Chamber Single Chamber Syringe Dual Chamber Syringe

Type of Needle System Staked Needle Syringe Luer Syringe

Usability of Syringe Disposable Syringe Reusable Syringe

Type of Syringe Conventional Syringe Safety Syringe

Type of Packaging Bulk Syringe Nested Syringe

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and North Africa Latin America

Key Companies Profiled Becton Dickinson and Company Credence MedSystems Gerresheimer J.O.Pharma Medefil MedXL Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Nipro PharmaPackaging Novartis Pfizer SCHOTT Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Shandong Weigao Shin Yan Sheno Precision Industrial Stevanato Taisei Kako Vetter Pharma West Pharmaceutical (Full list of 30+ companies captured is available in the report)

The opinions and insights presented in the market report were influenced by discussions held with several stakeholders in this industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews (in reverse chronological order) held with the following key industry stakeholders:

Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Small Company, UK

Chief Operating Officer, Very Large Company, India

Former Chief Commercial Officer, Large Company, Germany

Former Director, Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems Marketing, and Senior Director, Product Technology Services, Large Company, US

Head of R&D and Product Strategy, Small Company, Switzerland

Jesse Fourt , Design Director, Large Company, US

, Design Director, Large Company, US Chief Executive Officer, Small Company

