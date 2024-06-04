Prefilled Syringes Market to Hit $22.8 Billion by 2029, Driven by Innovation and Demand Surge

Global Prefilled Syringes Market, as forecasted by BCC Research, Expected to Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2024 to 2029

BOSTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prefilled syringes are medical devices that come with a pre-measured dose of medication already inside. They are designed to be used once and then disposed of, offering a convenient and safer alternative to the traditional method of drawing medicine from a vial into a syringe.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for Prefilled Syringes: Global Markets expected to grow from $14.5 billion in 2024 and will reach $22.8 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2024 through 2029"

The report on prefilled syringes provides a detailed analysis of the market trends, including data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections through 2029. It examines the market's current and future potential, competitive landscape, regulatory factors, and key drivers and challenges. The report covers different materials (glass and polymer), types (conventional and safety), designs (single, dual, and customized chambers), and therapeutic uses (like arthritis, diabetes, and cancer). It also includes regional market analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions, focusing on major countries like the U.S., Germany, and China.

Some Interesting Facts about Prefilled Syringes Global Markets

Prefilled syringes are user-friendly devices that reduce dosage errors and improve patient safety. They are popular in both medical settings and at home, allowing people to self-administer medications for chronic conditions. Advancements in drug delivery technology have made them even more efficient.

Prefilled syringes: global markets are driven by factors such as:

Rising number of chronic diseases.: means that more people are developing long-term health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and arthritis. This increase is often due to aging populations, lifestyle changes, and better diagnosis methods. Increasing use of prefilled syringes.: means that more people are using syringes that come pre-filled with medication. This trend is growing because these syringes are convenient, easy to use, and reduce the risk of dosage errors, making them popular for administering medications, especially for chronic conditions. Technologically advanced prefilled syringes.: are modern syringes designed with the latest technology to improve medication delivery. These syringes are more efficient, safer, and easier to use, often incorporating features like enhanced materials, better safety mechanisms, and more precise dosing capabilities. Benefits associated with prefilled syringes: Prefilled syringes are handy because they come already filled with medicine, so you don't have to fill them yourself. This makes them less likely to have mistaken or contamination. They're easy to use, especially if you're giving yourself medicine at home. Plus, they often have safety features like sealed caps and special needles to keep you safe. Increasing demand for home-based healthcare.: More and more people want to get medical care at home instead of going to the hospital or clinic. This is because they like the idea of getting personalized care, they're getting older, and it can be cheaper. Plus, new medical gadgets and tools make it easier to get treatment at home. Improved safety standards.: means that rules and practices have gotten better at keeping people, things, or processes safe. This might include making regulations stricter, upgrading equipment, or changing how things are done to lower the chances of accidents and make sure things are safer overall. Increasing demand for self-injection devices.: means more people are wanting tools that let them inject medications by themselves at home. This is because these devices make it easier for patients to manage their treatments, especially for chronic conditions, without needing to visit a healthcare facility. Growing elderly population worldwide.: means that the number of older people around the world is increasing. This is happening because people are living longer and birth rates are decreasing in many places, leading to a larger proportion of the population being elderly.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast Period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $13.3 Billion Market Size Forecast $22.8 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.5% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segment Covered Material, Design, Therapeutics, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, India, Brazil Key Market Drivers • Rising number of chronic diseases. • Increasing use of prefilled syringes. • Technologically advanced prefilled syringes. • Benefits associated with prefilled syringes. • Increasing demand for home-based healthcare. • Improved safety standards. • Increasing demand for self-injection devices. • Growing elderly population worldwide.

Segmentation Analysis

By Material:

Prefilled syringes are made from different materials, mainly glass and plastic (polymer). Glass prefilled syringes are traditional and widely used because they are sturdy and compatible with many medications. Plastic (polymer) prefilled syringes are becoming more popular due to their durability, flexibility, and reduced risk of breakage. Both materials offer different benefits depending on the medication and usage needs.

By Design:

Prefilled syringes come in various designs. Single-chamber syringes hold one dose and are easy to use. Dual-chamber syringes keep two substances separate until needed. Customized syringes are tailored for specific treatments or patient need.

By Therapeutic:

Prefilled syringes are used for various therapies, including vaccines for preventing diseases, monoclonal antibodies for targeting specific medical conditions like cancers or autoimmune diseases, and other medications for a wide range of treatments.

By Application:

Prefilled syringes are used for treating various conditions, including diabetes, where they deliver insulin; cancer, where they administer chemotherapy or other drugs; arthritis, where they provide anti-inflammatory medications; and other medical conditions requiring precise and convenient drug delivery.

This report on prefilled syringes: global markets provide comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The global prefilled syringes market was valued at $13.2 billion in 2023 and will reach $22.7 billion by 2029.

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as advantages of prefilled syringes over traditional vials include ease of use, lack of dosing errors, and the ability of patients to self-administer.

3. What segments are covered in the market?

The market scope in this report is segmented into material, type, design, and therapeutics. Based on materials, the report covers glass-based and polymer-based prefilled syringes. The market breakdown by type includes conventional and safety-prefilled syringes. The market is segmented based on design into single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber, and customized prefilled syringes. The report reviews small molecules, heparins, vaccines, and all other biologics in the therapeutics segment. The report reviews the main prefilled syringe applications, which include arthritis, diabetes, cancer, and others.

4. By Segment Type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

6. Which region has the highest market share in the market?

The North American prefilled syringes market was valued at $7.0 billion in 2023 and estimated to be $12.0 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ARTE CORP.

BAXTER

BD

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GERRESHEIMER AG

HASELMEIER

NIPRO

SHL MEDICAL AG

STEVANATO GROUP

YPSOMED

