Prefilled Syringes Market to Surpass US$ 13,264.3 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global prefilled syringes market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,656.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Prefilled Syringes Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product launch, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, a multinational pharmaceutical company, launched Diazepam injection, indicated for the management of anxiety, convulsive seizures, and alcohol withdrawals, in prefilled syringe form.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global prefilled syringes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of strategies such as public-private partnerships to increase the capacity of manufacturing prefilled syringes. For instance, in March 2020, ApiJect Systems America, a public benefit corporation, joined with the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, which leads the nation's medical and public health preparedness for response to, and recovery from disasters and public health emergencies, in announcing the launch of a public-private partnership dedicated to creating a U.S.-based high-volume, high-speed, emergency drug packaging solution, establishing surge capacity for mass-manufacturable prefilled syringes.

Among types, the safety prefilled syringes segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to product launches by the key players operating in the market. For instance, in October 2021, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drugs and healthcare products, announced its latest offering for the Indian domestic market with the launch of the NovaGuard SA Pro Safety System, a single-use accessory for prefilled ISO standard 0.5mL staked needle syringes.

On the basis of material types, the glass segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as collaborations and agreements by the key players in the market. For instance, on May 4th 2022, Stevanato Group, a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, signed an agreement with Owen Mumford Ltd, a leading medical device developer for its Aidaptus auto-injector. Aidaptus is a 2-step, single use auto-injector with a versatile design that accommodates both 1mL and 2.25 mL prefilled glass syringes in the same base device.

Key players operating in the global prefilled syringes market include BD, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Vetter Pharma International, Stevanato Group, Terumo Corporation, Catalent, Inc., Weigao group, NIPRO PHARMA CORPORATION, Oval Medical Technologies Ltd., and SHL Medical AG.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Prefilled Syringes Market, By Type:

Conventional Prefilled Syringes



Safety Prefilled Syringes

Global Prefilled Syringes Market, By Material Type:

Glass



Plastic

Global Prefilled Syringes Market, By Design:

Single-chamber



Dual-chamber



Customized

Global Prefilled Syringes Market, By End User:

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Global Prefilled Syringes Market, By Region:



North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

