Preformed Firestop Devices Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $441.71 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.20%

DUBLIN, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Preformed Firestop Devices Market Size By Type, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global preformed firestop devices market was valued at USD 260.50 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 441.71 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2021 to 2028.

Company Profiles

Hilti

Rockwool International

3M

Specified Technologies Inc.

Passafe Fire Protection Ltd

Emerson

Fischer Group

Firestop Manufacturing Ltd

The Preformed Firestop Devices Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined.

The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Preformed Firestop Devices Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.

Global Preformed Firestop Devices Market Overview

This report provides an all-inclusive environment for the analysis of the Preformed Firestop Devices Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political, and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Preformed Firestop Devices Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises the market dynamics the chapter includes Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers' bargaining power, suppliers' bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Preformed Firestop Devices Market.

It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries, and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Preformed Firestop Devices Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 GLOBAL PREFORMED FIRESTOP DEVICES MARKET OUTLOOK

4.2 MARKET DRIVERS

4.2.1 SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF FIRE INCIDENTS

4.2.2 PRESENCE OF FIRE SAFETY REGULATIONS

4.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.3.1 HIGH AVAILABILITY OF SUBSTITUTE PRODUCTS

4.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.4.1 GROWING CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES ACROSS THE GLOBE

4.5 IMPACT OF COVID 19 ON PREFORMED FIRESTOP DEVICES MARKET



5 MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 FIRESTOP SLEEVES AND PATHWAYS

5.3 FIRESTOP BRICKS AND FOAM BLOCK AND PLUGS

5.4 OTHERS



6 MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 INDUSTRIAL BUILDING

6.3 COMMERCIAL BUILDING

6.4 RESIDENTIAL BUILDING



7 MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 CANADA

7.2.3 MEXICO

7.3 EUROPE

7.3.1 GERMANY

7.3.2 FRANCE

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 REST OF EUROPE

7.4 ASIA PACIFIC

7.4.1 JAPAN

7.4.2 CHINA

7.4.3 INDIA

7.4.4 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

7.5 ROW

7.5.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

7.5.2 LATIN AMERICA



8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

8.3 COMPANY MARKET RANKING ANALYSIS



9 COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rde1uv-preformed?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets