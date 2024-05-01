PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CLEVELAND, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its first quarter of 2024.

Net sales in the first quarter of 2024 were $140.9 million compared to $181.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, a 22% decrease due primarily to a slowdown in spending within the communications end market. Foreign currency translation increased first quarter 2024 net sales by $0.7 million.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $9.6 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, compared to $21.4 million, or $4.28 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2023. Net income for the quarter was lower as a result of decreased gross margins caused by the lower sales level, partially offset by a reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses due to cost containment efforts. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 31.3% for the first quarter of 2024.

Rob Ruhlman, Executive Chairman, said, "The decrease in quarterly net sales is a continuation of the decline in market demand that we saw coming mid-2023. Softness in communications end market demand continues to be caused by the higher borrowing rates, delayed BEAD stimulus funding, as well as elevated inventory levels, largely due to the overbuying that occurred in 2022 and early 2023. Our spend thrift philosophy as well as cost reduction activities instituted in mid-2023 led to reduced spending in areas not impacting customer service experience. Our excitement about the prospects of the markets that we serve allows us to continue our investment in new product development, streamlining our manufacturing operations and expanding our customer service portfolio. These actions, along with our continued strong liquidity, will allow us to take advantage of favorable market conditions when they return. Our current focus is unchanged: provide our customers with the high-quality products and timely service they have come to expect from PLP."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, labor disruptions, military conflict, international hostilities, political instability, exchange rates and public health concerns, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the impact of stimulus programs in driving demand, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate, and implement appropriate internal controls in, any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



























March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 45,859

$ 53,607 Accounts receivable, net

111,527

106,892 Inventories, net

141,508

148,814 Prepaid expenses

8,314

8,246 Other current assets

7,053

7,256 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

314,261

324,815 Property, plant and equipment, net

203,242

207,892 Goodwill

28,603

29,497 Other intangible assets, net

11,868

12,981 Deferred income taxes

7,379

7,109 Other assets

20,756

20,857 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 586,109

$ 603,151 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Trade accounts payable

$ 41,748

$ 37,788 Notes payable to banks

1,487

6,968 Current portion of long-term debt

7,078

6,486 Accrued compensation and other benefits

23,348

28,018 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

26,043

32,057 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

99,704

111,317 Long-term debt, less current portion

47,928

48,796 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes

25,109

26,882 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common shares – $2 par value per share, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,918,036 and 4,908,413 issued and outstanding, at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

13,711

13,607 Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 238,641 and 243,118 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

(10,214)

(10,183) Deferred compensation liability

10,214

10,183 Paid-in capital

61,408

60,958 Retained earnings

528,733

520,154 Treasury shares, at cost, 1,937,150 and 1,894,419 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(123,701)

(118,249) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(66,782)

(60,306) TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

413,369

416,164 Noncontrolling interest

(1)

(8) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

413,368

416,156 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 586,109

$ 603,151









See notes to consolidated financial statements (unaudited).









PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY





STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME







Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)





Net sales $ 140,904

$ 181,824 Cost of products sold 96,773

115,541 GROSS PROFIT 44,131

66,283 Costs and expenses





Selling 11,900

12,388 General and administrative 16,608

18,609 Research and engineering 5,431

5,193 Other operating expense, net (1,367)

1,112

32,572

37,302 OPERATING INCOME 11,559

28,981 Other (expense) income





Interest income 972

304 Interest expense (708)

(1,066) Other income, net 35

40

299

(722) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 11,858

28,259 Income tax expense 2,255

6,840 NET INCOME $ 9,603

$ 21,419 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (7)

(21) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS $ 9,596

$ 21,398 AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING:





Basic 4,915

4,937 Diluted 4,944

4,997 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:





Basic $ 1.95

$ 4.33 Diluted $ 1.94

$ 4.28







Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.20

$ 0.20

