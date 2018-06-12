Preformed Line Products Announces Quarterly Dividend

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products (Nasdaq: PLPC) on June 11, 2018 declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.20 per share on the Company's common shares, payable July 20, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2018.

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications and broadband network companies.