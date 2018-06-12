Preformed Line Products Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Preformed Line Products

16:20 ET

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products (Nasdaq: PLPC) on June 11, 2018 declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.20 per share on the Company's common shares, payable July 20, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2018.

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Mayfield Village, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina.  The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, England, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain and Thailand.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preformed-line-products-announces-quarterly-dividend-300665184.html

SOURCE Preformed Line Products

Related Links

http://www.preformed.com

Also from this source

May 04, 2018, 08:00 ET Preformed Line Products Announces Financial Results For The...

Mar 19, 2018, 11:15 ET Preformed Line Products Announces Quarterly Dividend

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Preformed Line Products Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Preformed Line Products

16:20 ET