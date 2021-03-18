Preformed Line Products Announces Quarterly Dividend

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products Company (Nasdaq: PLPC) on March 18, 2021 declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.20 per share on the Company's common shares, payable April 20, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications, and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Mayfield Village, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers, located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina. The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Great Britain, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Thailand and Vietnam.

