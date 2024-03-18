PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

CLEVELAND, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products (Nasdaq: PLPC) on March 15, 2024, declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.20 per share on the Company's common shares, payable April 19, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2024.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

