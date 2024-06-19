PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

Preformed Line Products

Jun 19, 2024, 16:30 ET

CLEVELAND, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products (Nasdaq: PLPC) on June 19, 2024, declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.20 per share on the Company's common shares, payable July 19, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2024.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

SOURCE Preformed Line Products

Also from this source

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its first quarter of 2024. Net sales in the first quarter of 2024 ...
PLP LAUNCHES AEOLUS®: A REVOLUTIONARY BREAKTHROUGH IN OVERHEAD POWER LINE CONDUCTOR MOTION ANALYSIS

PLP LAUNCHES AEOLUS®: A REVOLUTIONARY BREAKTHROUGH IN OVERHEAD POWER LINE CONDUCTOR MOTION ANALYSIS

PLP, a global leader in developing innovative infrastructure solutions for electric power systems, today announced the launch of its Aeolus line...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Carriers and Services

News Releases in Similar Topics