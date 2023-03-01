PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CLEVELAND, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Q4 2022 Highlights:

Third consecutive record of quarterly net sales; increased 29% from comparable 2021 period

Record quarterly net income of $16.5 million

Diluted EPS of $3.28 , an increase of 83% from Q4 2021, a new quarterly record

Full Year 2022 Highlights:

Fourth consecutive record of annual net sales; increased 23% from comparable 2021 period

Record net income of $54.4 million

Diluted EPS of $10.88 , an increase of 51% from 2021, a new annual record

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $169.9 million compared to $131.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 29.3% increase and a new record for quarterly shipments. Foreign currency translation reduced fourth quarter 2022 net sales by $8.0 million.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $16.5 million, or $3.28 per diluted share, compared to $9.0 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2021. The fourth quarter of 2022 net income benefited from the increased gross profit from the incremental sales, selling price increases and incremental sales from recent acquisitions. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 36.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 630 bps versus the same quarter in 2021.

Net sales for the full year 2022 were $637.0 million, compared to $517.4 million in 2021. This is the fourth consecutive year of record net sales and represents a 23.1% increase versus prior year. Foreign currency translation reduced full year 2022 net sales by $24.2 million.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $54.4 million, or $10.88 per diluted share, compared to $35.7 million, or $7.19 per diluted share in 2021. Net income for the full year 2022 was favorably impacted by the increase in margin on incremental sales as well as the full year benefit of price increases which helped offset inflationary raw material and freight cost increases. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 33.8% for 2022, an increase of 170 bps versus 2021.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The fourth consecutive year for record net sales and record earnings per share in 2022 continues to be the result of the resolve, commitment and dedication of our global team. This also represents the fifth consecutive year of record domestic net sales with PLP-USA posting a year-over-year increase of 32.1%. The Americas and EMEA regions both enjoyed net sales growth while the Asia-Pacific region showed a slight reduction in net sales in 2022 with a decline in the pace of year-over-year reductions from the two preceding years. The price increases we announced over the last two years have been effective at offsetting the significant inflation for core raw material commodities and transportation costs. We continue to invest capital in our global facilities to increase capacity and we continue to seek out the right opportunities for inorganic growth completing four acquisitions in the last five quarters. We are fully committed to providing our customers with the high quality products and service they have come to expect from our dedicated workforce."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, labor disruptions, military conflict, political instability, exchange rates and lingering effects of COVID-19, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







































December 31,

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)





2022

2021





















ASSETS

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







$ 37,239

$ 36,406 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $5,600 ($3,744 in 2021)





125,261

98,203 Inventories, net









147,458

114,507 Prepaid expenses









13,283

19,778 Other current assets









4,929

3,217



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS







328,170

272,111





















Property, plant and equipment, net







175,011

149,774 Goodwill











28,004

28,194 Other intangible assets, net







14,082

12,039 Deferred income taxes









5,320

3,839 Other assets









17,892

23,061



TOTAL ASSETS







$ 568,479

$ 489,018





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Trade accounts payable









$ 46,839

$ 42,376 Notes payable to banks









18,098

16,423 Current portion of long-term debt







3,018

3,116 Accrued compensation and other benefits







24,356

21,703 Accrued expenses and other liabilities







23,024

21,917



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES







115,335

105,535





















Long-term debt, less current portion







68,420

40,048 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes





26,100

27,335





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Shareholders' equity:

















Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,917,020 and









4,907,143 issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 13,351

13,185

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 245,386 and 243,138 shares at











December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively





(10,261)

(10,102)

Deferred compensation liability







10,261

10,102

Paid-in capital









53,646

47,814

Retained earnings









460,930

410,673

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,758,901 and 1,685,387 shares at













December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively





(99,303)

(93,836)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(69,987)

(61,719)



TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 358,637

316,117

Noncontrolling interest







(13)

(17)



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





358,624

316,100



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$ 568,479

$ 489,018

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS





























(Thousands of dollars, except earnings per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31

Twelve Months Ended December 31





2022

2021

2022

2021









































Net sales

$ 169,924

$ 131,446

$ 637,021

$ 517,417

Cost of products sold

107,694

91,598

421,841

351,175

GROSS PROFIT

62,230

39,848

215,180

166,242





















Costs and expenses

















Selling

12,139

10,697

45,712

40,539

General and administrative

19,593

12,352

70,317

55,257

Research and engineering

4,783

4,953

19,661

19,188

Goodwill impairment

—

—

6,529

—

Other operating expense, net

1,128

881

3,600

3,709





37,643

28,883

145,819

118,693

OPERATING INCOME

24,587

10,965

69,361

47,549





















Other income (expense)

















Interest income

272

92

631

169

Interest expense

(1,085)

(544)

(3,214)

(2,023)

Other income, net

429

1,452

6,926

3,201





(384)

1,000

4,343

1,347





















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

24,203

11,965

73,704

48,896





















Income tax expense

7,715

3,014

19,305

13,175





















NET INCOME

$ 16,488

$ 8,951

$ 54,399

$ 35,721

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

23

23

(4)

8





















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED

















LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS

$ 16,511

$ 8,974

$ 54,395

$ 35,729





















AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

















OUTSTANDING:

















Basic

4,927

4,907

4,931

4,907

Diluted

5,032

5,026

4,999

4,970





















EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

















ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS

















COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:

















Basic

$ 3.35

$ 1.83

$ 11.03

$ 7.28

Diluted

$ 3.28

$ 1.79

$ 10.88

$ 7.19





















Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.80

$ 0.80

SOURCE Preformed Line Products