PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CLEVELAND, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its second quarter of 2024.

Net sales in the second quarter of 2024 were $138.7 million compared to $181.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 24% decrease. The decrease in sales is a continuation of the slowdown in spending in the communications end market. Foreign currency translation reduced second quarter 2024 net sales by $1.1 million.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $9.4 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, compared to $20.5 million, or $4.08 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2023. The second quarter of 2024 net income was impacted by decreased gross profit from lower sales levels, similar to our Q1 2024 results, partially offset by lower period expenses, lower interest expense and reduced income tax expense. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 31.9% for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 460 basis points versus the same quarter in 2023.

Net sales decreased 23% to $279.6 million for the first six months of 2024 compared to $363.6 million for the first six months of 2023. The year-over-year decline in sales is due primarily to the slowdown in spending and inventory de-stocking within the communications end market. Foreign currency translation rates reduced net sales by $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $19.0 million, or $3.83 per diluted share, compared to $41.9 million, or $8.35 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2023. YTD June 30, 2024 net income was impacted by decreased gross profit resulting from the decrease in sales which was partially offset by lower period expenses, lower interest expense and reduced income tax expense.

Rob Ruhlman, Executive Chairman, said, "The decline in net sales continues to be primarily related to the softness in the communications end market, caused primarily by a reduction in deployment due to higher borrowing costs, a delay in BEAD stimulus funding and continued inventory de-stocking to re-align customer inventory levels with current manufacturing lead times. Our cost reduction activities implemented in 2023 have helped us maintain solid financial results during this expected temporary slow-down within our end markets. We remain optimistic about the prospects of the markets that we serve and will continue our investment in new product development, streamlining our manufacturing operations and expanding our customer service portfolio. These actions, along with our continued strong liquidity, will allow us to take advantage of favorable market conditions when they return. Our current focus is unchanged: provide our customers with the high-quality products and timely service they have come to expect from PLP."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, labor disruptions, military conflict, political instability, exchange rates and lingering effects of COVID-19, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 (Thousands of dollars, except per share data)









Net sales $ 138,720

$ 181,813

$ 279,625

$ 363,637 Cost of products sold 94,447

115,486

191,220

231,026 GROSS PROFIT 44,273

66,327

88,405

132,611 Costs and expenses













Selling 11,928

13,013

23,828

25,401 General and administrative 15,250

18,220

31,858

36,830 Research and engineering 5,358

5,760

10,789

10,953 Other operating expense, net 445

1,186

(921)

2,298

32,981

38,179

65,554

75,482 OPERATING INCOME 11,292

28,148

22,851

57,129 Other (expense) income













Interest income 346

419

1,318

723 Interest expense (568)

(1,134)

(1,276)

(2,199) Other income, net 91

108

126

147

(131)

(607)

168

(1,329) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 11,161

27,541

23,019

55,800 Income tax expense 1,794

7,077

4,049

13,917 NET INCOME $ 9,367

$ 20,464

$ 18,970

$ 41,883 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

8

(8)

(13) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS

COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS $ 9,366

$ 20,472

$ 18,962

$ 41,870 AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING:













Basic 4,915

4,944

4,915

4,940 Diluted 4,964

5,024

4,955

5,013 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED

LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:













Basic $ 1.91

$ 4.14

$ 3.86

$ 8.48 Diluted $ 1.89

$ 4.08

$ 3.83

$ 8.35















Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 47,424

$ 53,607 Accounts receivable, net

101,460

106,892 Inventories, net

141,812

148,814 Prepaid expenses

7,394

8,246 Other current assets

6,983

7,256 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

305,073

324,815 Property, plant and equipment, net

200,441

207,892 Goodwill

27,901

29,497 Other intangible assets, net

11,059

12,981 Deferred income taxes

7,721

7,109 Other assets

20,392

20,857 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 572,587

$ 603,151 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Trade accounts payable

$ 42,945

$ 37,788 Notes payable to banks

6,938

6,968 Current portion of long-term debt

2,812

6,486 Accrued compensation and other benefits

24,398

28,018 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

26,891

32,057 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

103,984

111,317 Long-term debt, less current portion

28,820

48,796 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes

23,565

26,882 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common shares – $2 par value per share, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,913,496 and

4,908,413 issued and outstanding, at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

13,711

13,607 Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 238,787 and 243,118 shares at June 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively

(10,233)

(10,183) Deferred compensation liability

10,233

10,183 Paid-in capital

62,361

60,958 Retained earnings

537,079

520,154 Treasury shares, at cost, 1,941,690 and 1,894,419 shares at June 30, 2024 and December

31, 2023, respectively

(124,269)

(118,249) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(72,664)

(60,306) TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

416,218

416,164 Noncontrolling interest

-

(8) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

416,218

416,156 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 572,587

$ 603,151

