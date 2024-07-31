PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Preformed Line Products

Jul 31, 2024, 16:15 ET

CLEVELAND, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its second quarter of 2024.

Net sales in the second quarter of 2024 were $138.7 million compared to $181.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 24% decrease. The decrease in sales is a continuation of the slowdown in spending in the communications end market.  Foreign currency translation reduced second quarter 2024 net sales by $1.1 million.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $9.4 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, compared to $20.5 million, or $4.08 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2023. The second quarter of 2024 net income was impacted by decreased gross profit from lower sales levels, similar to our Q1 2024 results, partially offset by lower period expenses, lower interest expense and reduced income tax expense. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 31.9% for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 460 basis points versus the same quarter in 2023. 

Net sales decreased 23% to $279.6 million for the first six months of 2024 compared to $363.6 million for the first six months of 2023. The year-over-year decline in sales is due primarily to the slowdown in spending and inventory de-stocking within the communications end market. Foreign currency translation rates reduced net sales by $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $19.0 million, or $3.83 per diluted share, compared to $41.9 million, or $8.35 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2023.  YTD June 30, 2024 net income was impacted by decreased gross profit resulting from the decrease in sales which was partially offset by lower period expenses, lower interest expense and reduced income tax expense.

Rob Ruhlman, Executive Chairman, said, "The decline in net sales continues to be primarily related to the softness in the communications end market, caused primarily by a reduction in deployment due to higher borrowing costs, a delay in BEAD stimulus funding and continued inventory de-stocking to re-align customer inventory levels with current manufacturing lead times.  Our cost reduction activities implemented in 2023 have helped us maintain solid financial results during this expected temporary slow-down within our end markets.  We remain optimistic about the prospects of the markets that we serve and will continue our investment in new product development, streamlining our manufacturing operations and expanding our customer service portfolio.  These actions, along with our continued strong liquidity, will allow us to take advantage of favorable market conditions when they return.  Our current focus is unchanged:  provide our customers with the high-quality products and timely service they have come to expect from PLP."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, labor disruptions, military conflict, political instability, exchange rates and lingering effects of COVID-19, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Thousands of dollars, except per share data)




Net sales

$               138,720

$               181,813

$               279,625

$               363,637

Cost of products sold

94,447

115,486

191,220

231,026

GROSS PROFIT

44,273

66,327

88,405

132,611

Costs and expenses






Selling

11,928

13,013

23,828

25,401

General and administrative

15,250

18,220

31,858

36,830

Research and engineering

5,358

5,760

10,789

10,953

Other operating expense, net

445

1,186

(921)

2,298

32,981

38,179

65,554

75,482

OPERATING INCOME

11,292

28,148

22,851

57,129

Other (expense) income






Interest income

346

419

1,318

723

Interest expense

(568)

(1,134)

(1,276)

(2,199)

Other income, net

91

108

126

147

(131)

(607)

168

(1,329)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

11,161

27,541

23,019

55,800

Income tax expense

1,794

7,077

4,049

13,917

NET INCOME

$                   9,367

$                 20,464

$                 18,970

$                 41,883

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)

8

(8)

(13)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS
COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS

$                   9,366

$                 20,472

$                 18,962

$                 41,870

AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING:






Basic

4,915

4,944

4,915

4,940

Diluted

4,964

5,024

4,955

5,013

EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED
LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:






Basic

$                     1.91

$                     4.14

$                     3.86

$                     8.48

Diluted

$                     1.89

$                     4.08

$                     3.83

$                     8.35








Cash dividends declared per share

$                     0.20

$                     0.20

$                     0.40

$                     0.40

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS










June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$                       47,424

$                        53,607

Accounts receivable, net

101,460

106,892

Inventories, net

141,812

148,814

Prepaid expenses

7,394

8,246

Other current assets

6,983

7,256

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

305,073

324,815

Property, plant and equipment, net

200,441

207,892

Goodwill

27,901

29,497

Other intangible assets, net

11,059

12,981

Deferred income taxes

7,721

7,109

Other assets

20,392

20,857

TOTAL ASSETS

$                     572,587

$                      603,151

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Trade accounts payable

$                       42,945

$                        37,788

Notes payable to banks

6,938

6,968

Current portion of long-term debt

2,812

6,486

Accrued compensation and other benefits

24,398

28,018

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

26,891

32,057

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

103,984

111,317

Long-term debt, less current portion

28,820

48,796

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes

23,565

26,882

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Common shares – $2 par value per share, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,913,496 and
4,908,413 issued and outstanding, at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

13,711

13,607

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 238,787 and 243,118 shares at June 30, 2024 and
December 31, 2023, respectively

(10,233)

(10,183)

Deferred compensation liability

10,233

10,183

Paid-in capital

62,361

60,958

Retained earnings

537,079

520,154

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,941,690 and 1,894,419 shares at June 30, 2024 and December
31, 2023, respectively

(124,269)

(118,249)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(72,664)

(60,306)

TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

416,218

416,164

Noncontrolling interest

-

(8)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

416,218

416,156

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$                     572,587

$                      603,151

SOURCE Preformed Line Products

