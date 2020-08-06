Preformed Line Products Announces Second Quarter And First Half 2020 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its second quarter and first six months of 2020.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $10.5 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019.

Net sales in the second quarter of 2020 increased 2% to $117.6 million, compared to $114.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $14.1 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, compared to $9.7 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019.

Net sales increased 4% to $220.5 million for the first six months of 2020 compared to $212.0 million in the first six months of 2019.

Currency translation rates unfavorably impacted net sales by $7.1 million for the quarter and $11.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Currency had an unfavorable impact on net income of $.5 million for the quarter and $.7 million for the first six months of 2020.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am so proud of our PLP employees who have gone above and beyond to serve our customers during these challenging times. Our year over year increase in net sales was largely attributable to growth in PLP USA which was certainly aided by our commitment to maintaining a significant manufacturing footprint in the USA. We appreciate the relationships we have with our PLP USA customers who value our ability to serve their product needs from our plants in Albemarle, North Carolina and Rogers, Arkansas allowing them to quickly support their customers. The challenges brought on by COVID-19 will unfortunately be with us for some time. While the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our future operations is largely unknown, we will continue to focus on the safety and well-being of our employees, their families, our customers and our valued suppliers."

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina. The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, England, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Thailand and Vietnam.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in business conditions and economy due to COVID-19 including the severity and duration of business disruption caused by the pandemic, the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 6, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















June 30,

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data) 2020

2019











ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,507

$ 38,929 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,340 ($3,849 in 2019) 94,840

83,517 Inventories - net 95,454

95,718 Prepaids

8,369

9,522 Other current assets 3,051

4,289



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 238,221

231,975











Property, plant and equipment - net 124,261

124,018 Other intangibles - net 13,786

15,116 Goodwill

27,048

27,840 Deferred income taxes 6,275

7,564 Other assets 26,675

27,058















TOTAL ASSETS $ 436,266

$ 433,571











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Trade accounts payable $ 30,866

$ 28,282 Notes payable to banks 12,402

8,696 Current portion of long-term debt 2,789

3,354 Accrued compensation and amounts withheld from employees 15,216

11,817 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,065

28,924



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 84,338

81,073











Long-term debt, less current portion 57,657

53,722 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes 30,115

30,208











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Shareholders' equity:







Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,934,506 and 4,992,979 issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 13,003

12,848

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 264,886 and 267,641 shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (10,910)

(10,981)

Deferred Compensation Liability 10,910

10,981

Paid-in capital 40,385

38,854

Retained earnings 365,443

353,292

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,567,692 and 1,431,235 shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (86,097)

(79,106)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (68,573)

(57,353)



TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 264,161

268,535

Noncontrolling interest (5)

33



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 264,156

268,568



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 436,266

$ 433,571

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS



























(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30









2020

2019

2020

2019

















































Net sales

$ 117,629

$ 114,842

$ 220,481

$ 211,995

Cost of products sold

78,063

77,035

148,005

146,923





GROSS PROFIT

39,566

37,807

72,476

65,072

























Costs and expenses



















Selling

8,439

9,046

17,344

17,458



General and administrative

12,432

12,893

25,865

25,211



Research and engineering

4,113

4,428

8,408

8,569



Other operating (income) expense - net

(225)

325

1,408

673









24,759

26,692

53,025

51,911





























OPERATING INCOME

14,807

11,115

19,451

13,161

























Other income (expense)



















Interest income

79

223

190

402



Interest expense

(719)

(585)

(1,428)

(952)



Other (expense) income - net

(282)

97

776

167









(922)

(265)

(462)

(383)





























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

13,885

10,850

18,989

12,778

























Income taxes

3,397

2,984

4,848

3,088





























NET INCOME

$ 10,488

$ 7,866

$ 14,141

$ 9,690

























Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(7)

38

38

38





























NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS

$ 10,481

$ 7,904

$ 14,179

$ 9,728

























BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE





















Net Income Attributable to Preformed Line Products Company Shareholders

$ 2.11

$ 1.57

$ 2.84

$ 1.93

























DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE





















Net Income Attributable to Preformed Line Products Company Shareholders

$ 2.11

$ 1.56

$ 2.84

$ 1.92

























Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

4,966

5,049

4,987

5,047

























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted

4,973

5,058

4,994

5,056

SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company